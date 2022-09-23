MyVoice: Views of our readers 23rd September 2022

Govt mute to hate speeches on TV

Hate speech in TV discussions is common in these days. That is against public decency and hurts the feelings of people. The anchors should watch such situations and should stop the speakers from indulging in such practice. They are interested only in fighting for little rights they have ignoring huge duties they have. The Supreme Court wonders why the government continues to remain a mute spectator to hatred peddled in the electronic media. The regular news viewers have slowly withdrawn seeing such scripted scenarios.

Gundu K Mani, Trichy

Why honour YSR by dishonouring NTR?

This refers to 'Honour YSR, but why disrespect NTR?' (THI, 22.09.22). This editorial is critically thought-provoking, since it sincerely reminds everyone from both the Telugu speaking states to recall their Anna, late NTR, who had awakened all the people to live with self respect, besides ruling people with innovative schemes. And, it is also known to all that late NTR was the one leader who had liberated BCs, STs and SCs from the cruel realm of Doras, Landlords, Patels and Patvaries. Thus, he has gained a special place for himself in the hearts of every Telugu man. Of course, late YRS was also a people's leader who was as good as late NTR because he had also brought so many changes as CM by introducing several welfare schemes which were very useful. However, instead of changing the name of the university from NTR to YSR, the AP government should have named some other university after YSR. Therefore, there is need of rethinking in case of changing the name of one particular university from one popular leader to another who is equally good. Politicians should behave like matured leaders by giving due respect to their predecessors.

Dr Venkat Avula, Hyderabad

II

Jagan's comments that credit should be given to the deserving as Dr YSR, a practising medical doctor before joining politics, who had been a poineer in taking quality medicines to common people with his innovative Arogyasri health scheme and the 108 and104 ambulance services are no way concerned with the changing of name. Further, Jagan commenting that they re-named a district after NTR is nowhere related to present situation. Now renaming NTR university to YSR University has unnecessarily created a heat in AP politics. The changing of name is nothing but an attempt to divert the attention of public.

Zakir Hussain, Kazipet

III

Your editorial, 'Honour YSR, but why disrespect NTR' is excellent. It is logical, convincing, and to the point. Will someone heed? Will public opinion force the government to reverse the decision? In fact, the change in name is uncalled for. There are many more opportunities to perpetuate YSR's name. Imagine, as government changes, names also change. What a chaos it would be! All one can wish is restoring NTR's name. Will it happen?

Dr J Bhagyalakshmi, Madanapalle

Renaming can erase scars

This refers to Dr Mohan Kanda's "The futile exercise of renaming" (Hans September 20). I am daring to disagree with him on certain grounds. Renaming can certainly wipe out the past, erase scars and restore glory. Ben Kingsley, who acted as Gandhi in English movie in1982, was born in Gujarat to an Indian father and an English mother. Kingsley's original name was Krishna Pundit Bhanji. Doubting that he may not get chances in films because of his Indian origin, he changed his name after Kingsley and he was thereafter recognised as a popular actor. Shakespeare must have written 'What's in a name' contextually in one of his plays and its continuous applicability remains a hasty look.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad

TN's laudable initiative

This scheme is of immense value and has both tangible and intangible benefits; it will facilitate normal physical growth and improve cognition or learning ability of children from impoverished family backgrounds. It will prevent or at least considerably reduce children dropping out. One must be insensitive and far removed from the reality of poverty to devalue it as freebie, charity or gift while it is actually an entitlement and actualization of the right to food and by extension, the right to life.

G David Milton, Maruthancode (TN)

Mamata's shocking remark

Mamata Banerjee who has always been an aggressive critic of PM Modi and Amit Shah went soft on Modi on Monday and gave an exoneration of sorts to PM Modi on the issue of businessmen under the radar of investigative agencies fleeing the country. The reason behind going soft on PM is Mamata Banerjee has visited Delhi and met PM Modi several times.

Mohd Afzal, Gorakhpur