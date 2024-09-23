MyVoice: Views of our readers 23rd September 2024

Is Tirupati laddu really adulterated?

There are claims and counterclaims over the detection of ‘animal fat’ in the ingredients of the laddu prasadam. The dairy firm in Tamil Nadu has categorically denied that it supplied adulterated ghee. What is needed is an independent probe to find out if the prasadam or consecrated sweet was adulterated as was stated in the report or it was only a spurious claim made to whip up religious sentiment for political gain. Truth should prevail. People should know whether the adulteration really happened or it was merely fabricated.

G David Milton, Maruthancode, TN

***

The recent allegations regarding the use of animal fat in the sacred Tirupati laddu have left many devotees deeply hurt. The question arises ‘Is this merely a political game at the expense of people’s faith?’ Playing with such sensitive religious sentiments for political gains is troubling and raises the question of whether it’s appropriate to turn sacred matters into political tools.

Asma Afreen, Hyderabad

***

The silence of PM Modi and the entire BJP leadership on the sacrilege at the Balaji temple is a surprise, since the party is at the vanguard of the Hindutva movement. Perhaps, the fact that the TDP on which the government depends for survival has caused it. Just imagine if it were some state under the opposition. The media, especially digital media, has to be very careful in their news broadcasts as this issue could ignite the nation.

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

***

This has reference to timely and apt revelation on Tirumala laddu by the author of the article titled “Get to the bottom or most sacrilegious act at Tirumala”. Prima facie, some questions are to be answered. Why didn’t the staff mixing ingredients of laddus get foul smell during preparation if it is mixed with animal fat material? Are there proper checks whether fresh stock is supplied or rejected material is again sent with new tags? What roles are being played by all responsible staff to maintain quality every day?

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

***

It is surprising to note that the AP government took nearly two months to make the lab report public. Moreover, it is reported that the EO of TTD had in his press statement during July this year, upon receiving the said Lab report, ‘disclosed’ that the ghee supplied was adulterated with vegetable oil. But now the EO, after CM’s press conference, changed his statement by toeing the line of CBN that the ghee was adulterated with animal fat and fish oil. Perhaps, the ruling clique wants to shoot two birds at a time i.e. character assassination of Jagan in addition to nailing the previous TTD Board. Now that union ministers also are demanding CBI probe, CBN should hand over the case to that Central Investigating agency for telling the truth to the agitated devotees of Sri Venkateswara Swamy of Tirumala.

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada

***

Tirumala laddu has long been credited with GI tag. It is unthinkable that any human on this planet could ever try to treat it as any other edible item. Its sanctity is beyond any power’s reach.

Some people allegedly tried to bring disrepute to the most revered temple. A probe shall reveal the truth. It is unthinkable that anyone would stoop so low as to cause this sacrilege?

M Vaishnavi Tanusha, Kadapa

Govt apathy to human rights body

The fact that a single member, Vijaya Baharathi Sayani, is currently holding responsibility for National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) raises serious concerns. Top positions in the country’s premier human rights body have been vacant for over three months, suggesting a lack of regard for human rights. Recently, the Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions (GANHRI) criticised NHRC for its lack of transparency, which underscores the need for immediate reforms.

Sania Tabassum, Hyderabad

Jaspreet breaks into famed club

Congrats to Jaspreet Bumrah on joining 400 international wickets club (163 wkts. in tests, 149 in ODIs, 89 in T20s). He is the 10th Indian bowler and 6th indian pacer to reach such a magnificent milestone in just 227 innings. That elucidates his class apart. Kuldeep Yadav (spinner) is “waiting in the wings” to achieve 300 international wickets milestone. He needs just 6 more to become the 13th Indian bowler to join the 300 wkts. club. Kumble stands tall with 953 international wickets in the Indian bowlers list.

Sreelekha PS, Secunderabad