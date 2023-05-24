MyVoice: Views of our readers 24th May 2023

Performance of new Cong govt vital

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been vocal in his opposition to political parties offering freebies in order to win votes, but polls show that the Congress victory in Karnataka had a lot to do with them. New chief minister Siddaramaiah’s long tenure as an administrator should help the party keep its promises. The Karnataka victory has infused new energy into the minds of the Congress cadre in a year when five state assemblies will be elected: Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Mizoram. The Congress has a lot riding on these states. If the Congress leadership hopes to approach the 2024 Lok Sabha elections with a creditable performance in the upcoming Assembly elections, it must remain vigilant about its government’s performance in Karnataka from the start.

Dr Vijay Kumar H K, Raichur

Just Modi Mantra can’t boost BJP prospects

Your editorial, “Hindi heartland polls are very crucial for both BJP and Congress,” (The Hans India, May 22), deserve praise. The recent Karnataka polls obviously sent shivers down the spine of BJP bigwigs. The poll results signified that it’s not flexies and slogans, but the ‘govt that works’ that will deliver the goods to the political leaders. The local Congress leaders’ campaign and dramatic swift of JD(S) vote bank towards Congress, played miracles to the party. In northern belt, while the cold war between Chief Minister Gehlot and Sachin Pilot may probably cost the ruling Congress dearly in Rajasthan, all is not well in BJP-ruled State Madhya Pradesh too, as the later took reins from the elected Congress, toppling the Kamal Nath government. And there are win-win chances for the two parties in Chhattisgarh. The present scenario also confirmed that just ‘Modi Mantra’ is not enough to gain electoral wins.

Govardhan R Jilla, Mumbai

Hindi heartland has always been the determining force in the Lok Sabha polls and there is no doubt this would continue to be in 2024 and subsequent polls despite the emphatic victory scored by Congress in Karnataka. At the most, the Karnataka victory will give a boost and energise the sulking Congress workers to work hard. At the same time BJP’s failure to hold on to its southern bastion needs to be seriously dissected by the party to bounce back. For that matter, BJP cannot take the three assembly polls in the Hindi heartland due this year-end for granted.

It must understand that Hindutva has little purchase among today’s voters unless it is backed by governance with solutions to the day-to-day problems of the common man. Moreover, as Hindu consolidation does not happen merely on aggressive Hindutva alone across all states, therefore, BJP leaders need to exhibit maturity and take collective responsibility with thrust on governance and welfare to pose a stiff challenge to the opposition including Congress.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

Generative AI impact to be far-reaching



The expanding boundaries of AI is a matter of concern for some and a matter of bright opportunities and possibilities for some. The generative AI have its more far-reaching impact on education, buisness, health and different sectors but the prominent question remains unanswered that whether generative AI elevate thinking, creativity and critical reasoning? The answer is a big No. The most dangerous consequences of this development are the centralisation of opinion creation, the redundancy of human intelligence and the trivialisation of knowledge which is a declaration of war against intellectual diversity and integrity.

Muzakkir Khan, Mumbai

Note withdrawal has an ulterior motive



The RBI notification about withdrawal of new Rs 2,000 notes clearly proves that the whole exercise of demonetisation was not for economic or financial reasons, but a master political stroke. In 2016, PM came on air to announce withdrawal of Rs 1000 notes and exchange of Rs 500 notes. It was claimed as a masterstroke and the move was widely used in UP elections by the PM to trounce main regional parties along with Congress. The introduction of Rs 2000 was justified to curb corruption and funding by terrorist groups from outside the country.

The government-friendly TV channels added how the high security note of Rs 2000 has a chip which can trace those who are taking bribes, which was later denied by officials. However, the introduction of Rs 2,000 notes did help ruling party and others to get anonymous cash donations up to Rs 20,000. The withdrawal would only help the ruling party more as they managed to get more donations in cash and electoral bonds. The notification itself shows India in poor light to the world as the new currency is just 7 years old. This is one of the reasons the PM did turn up to the TV studio to announce withdrawal.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad