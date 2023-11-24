MyVoice: Views of our readers 24th November 2023

Poor awareness on voting at home

Several super senior citizens (aged over 80), like me, are taken aback to lately realise that a newly announced facility of enabling them to exercise their franchise at their homes only during the current polls to the Telangana Assembly and, what is worse, about its last date getting expired as early as November 6 in the current season. First of all, the poor publicity about the newly offered facility, and later also about its last date, resulted in a majority of such citizens such as me in being deprived of this very useful facility. One cannot help feeling that the election machinery could have given more wide coverage through print and electronic media.

Seshagiri Row Karry, Hyderabad

House sites granted, but land not shown

In Andhra Pradesh, the YSRCP government allotted 72 yards land to hundreds of beneficiaries in some pockets of East Godavari district to the poor for construction of houses under one of its schemes nearly four years ago. But till date, the location of land was not shown, and construction of own habitats is getting delayed. When concerned, local authorities’ stock reply is that it will be earmarked soon. State elections are coming nearer. Decisions may change if party comes to power. It is high time the party in power now took immediate steps for the benefit of its future.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

Draw Laxman Rekha for Guvs, Speaker

The roles of the gubernatorial office and the speaker’s office have to be redefined to be appropriate for the contemporary times without leaving any space for ambiguity. Both offices play vital roles in safeguarding the health of democracy. Sometimes their actions are not in tune with the constitutional spirit. There are instances where, in case of Governors, they sit on important bills for eternity or in case of Speaker’s, they delay the orders of disqualification of members, which is against the principles of objectivity. It’s high time timelines are laid for their responses.

Dr DVG Sankara Rao, Vizianagaram

Creating joyful childhood

Mohan Kanda, former Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh, shared his childhood memories in his article ‘Joyful Childhood: All deserve one.’ Thus many have sweet memories of their childhood. Most of them get shaped by their teachers and parents and come up to prominent public services, like him. However, child labour, child marriages, child illiteracy etc., have been bothering perennially. Parents and teachers want children to focus on academics and extracurricular activities. I also remember that Mohan Kanda acted in a film as child actor. He acted well for a song ‘Ammaa noppule, ammamma nopuule.’ That was all to escape to go to school! But the smartphones, drugs, cinemas etc., are influencing the youth to divert them away from the mainstream of academics. This issue has been unattended and unsolved. The parents become silent victims and sufferers. Administrators, academicians and the concerned need to be involved to inhibit and prohibit the children from all these diversions to protect them and help them progress consistently and cheerfully.

G Murali Mohan Rao, Secunderabad

Stellar show fizzles out in finals

Australian opener and all-rounder Travis Head won the ICC 2023 World Cup for Australia. Australia won the toss and elected to bowl first and India batting first made a formal score of 240 runs in the fifty overs. Australia batting second chased the target easily and won the world cup for the sixth time. Oz opener and all-rounder Travis Head won the finals and semi-finals for Australia in the ICC 2023 world cup and he proved that he is one of the important batsmen in the world.

V Bhagirath Kumar, Hyderabad

In the 2023 World Cup, India stands out as the sole team that, having lost just one match, unfortunately, couldn’t secure the championship. Interestingly, Australia, the ultimate World Champions, faced defeat twice. This stark contrast underscores a powerful lesson from the realm of sports — the undeniable truth that even when you’re exceptionally skilled, victory is not guaranteed every time. A salute to Rohit Sharma and every member of the team for their unwavering dedication and stellar performances. The match serves as a reminder that, in sports as in life, success isn’t a constant; rather, it’s the journey and the spirit of the game that truly matter.

C K Subramaniam, Mumbai