MyVoice: Views of our readers 24th November 2024

Are vested interests at play against India?

Sub: 'Deep State behind Adani crisis?' (Bold Talk - V Ramu Sarma, Nov. 23). There is a need for just one individual like Rahul Gandhi enough to wreck the country by virtue of being an elected Member of Parliament to behave irresponsibly. Every time before the Parliament convenes he comes up with some conspiracy to stall the proceedings of the House. His demand for the arrest of Adani, besmirching the name of Prime Minister, and asking for a probe Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) is ludicrous in the Adani bribe case; and the states concerned that took the kickback, like Chhattisgarh, AP, TN, Odisha, J&K that Adani allegedly bribed have no complaints. Then why is the US jumping? Soros has spent huge amounts of Chuck Schumer. Schumer became Senator Majority in 2021 and got power to appoint judges. In March, Schumer recommended three new attorneys for US courts – one of them was Breon Peace who indicted Adani in a bribery case. Peace is just a rubber stamp of Schumer. So, as per a US court, Adani bribed the Indian government officers in Indian states that means crime happened in India so it will be decided by Indian courts and there is no case against Adani in any Indian court and even there is no evidence of any bribery. But, due to the stupid allegations by Rahul Gandhi against Adani, the Indian stock exchange witnessed a blood bath resulting in a loss that is comparable to the national budget. It is time to jettison anti-national Congress from the national scenario in the interest of the country through democratic and legal means.

– S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

***

Gautam Adani has courted controversy yet again. His conglomerate has been alleged by US prosecutors to have paid over $250 million in bribes to Indian officials to develop the group’s Solar plants. The opposition habitually has gone for Adani’s jugulars, as following the Hindenburg report. The centre alleges that bribes were paid to officials in opposition-ruled states. Allegations against Adani, which are serious enough to sully national image and credibility, must be debated threadbare in Parliament and have them investigated, instead of dragging partisan politics into them. It is criminal for government officials to accept bribes, irrespective of the government ruling the states they belong to. This is a national issue which must be responsibly dealt with by the government and opposition, instead of stalling Parliamentary procedures and discussions on other important issues.

– Dr George Jacob, Kochi

***

The indictment of Adani by a New York court, known for its prosecutors’ close ties to George Soros, raises critical questions about the motivations behind this legal maneuver. Soros has been prominently involved in shaping narratives against individuals and institutions that challenge the Western status quo, and the Adani case appears to fit this pattern. Soros’ previous involvement in attempting to undermine Donald Trump and his financial ties to Chinese enterprises directly competing with Adani illustrate a vested interest in halting India’s rise.

Adani's commitment to investing $10 billion in US infrastructure and energy projects - a sector largely dominated by Chinese companies - puts him in direct competition with entrenched Chinese interests, many of which have connections to Soros, Hunter Biden, and several prominent Democrats. Given Soros’ financial losses following his failed attack on Adani via the short-seller Hindenburg Research, it seems evident that the legal charges now being pursued are aimed at preventing Adani from making future investments in the United States.

Supporting Adani is not about endorsing a corporate entity - it is about supporting Bharat’s strategic independence and its contribution to global stability. We must remember that India’s destiny is within its control. The resilience we demonstrate today will determine our role in shaping the world of tomorrow.

– N Sadhasiva Reddy, Bengaluru

***

Indian billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani is once again stuck in the Hindenburg Research report crisis. The government is directly caught between the dichotomy and paradox interest of monopolistic businessmen and their favorable nexus with the politicians. Well, questions are not only raised on the credibility of the Adani Group with respect to the issue of stock manipulation, accounting fraud and bribe allegations, instead there are many think tank reports which used to question the credibility and functioning of Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) as well. The allegations on Adani Group, by the US Justice Department for offering bribe to the Indian officials to secure the solar project, is shocking to the whole nation. Moreover, the news about his potential arrest order is also shocking. All this indicate that Adani's massive success in small time and his multi-billionaire expansion globally on the strategic projects of Indian interest is suspect. If the findings are true, we can say that even the Modi government is not free of scandals.

– Kirti Wadhawan, Kanpur

***

The latest indictment of Gautam Adani and his associates by US prosecutors raises key issues about corporate ethics at the Adani Group. The charges of a $265 million bribery plan to gain solar energy contracts point to possible fraud and call for an open probe. As their stock plummets, officials must take a swift action to recoup investor trust and address such serious allegations, ahead of dismissing them as foreign impact. The implications for the national economy are significant, requiring earnestness and openness in these matters.

– Anshu Bharti,

Begusarai, Bihar

***

After Hindenburg report, again a massive political storm has erupted against Gautham Adani over his alleged scheme to pay $250 million bribe to Indian officials in exchange for favourable terms for solar power contract. Now, BJP says this is another drama to stall proceedings of yet another Parliament session. Instead of supporting Adani why doesn't the government try to investigate Adani? Why not JPC probe into all aspects of Adani Group functioning including its investments in foreign countries? Why is BJP trying to defend Adani and why by opposition parties are calling Modi "Modani"? The federal prosecutors in New York charged Adani with multiple counts of fraud and bribery, but still it seems the accused business tycoon is being protected by BJP openly. The BJP has openly has embraced Adani in spite of opposition's repeated allegations. Rahul Gandhi relentlessly attacks on Adani controversies but the BJP is offering protective shield publicly to the business man. SEBI has lost its credibility by protecting Adani and his Group. Opposition leaders are alleging that the BJP is protecting Adani because he is funding BJP in elections. Is is not true? So, the Supreme Court should take suo motto in this case and proper enquiry should be done on Adani.

– Zeeshan, Kazipet

***

The writer V Ramu Sarma's views on Gautam Adani's indictment in US and Rahul Gandhi's fresh attack on Modi by hastily igniting a political war demanding the arrest of the business tycoon without any substantial evidence in support only go to reveal the desperation of the grand old party. The US court ordering the arrest of Adani based on the report of securities regulator SEC on charges of bribery is certainly not a good news for India's business groups having a record of efficient execution of large projects so far. In fact, when SEC's enforcement actions coming under the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, only tend to lead to fines and its actions in most cases end up in settlements with or without fines and with or without admission of guilt, ordering arrest by the court prima facie appears to have been blown out of proportion. However, how the charge against Adanis will pan out remains to be seen. Notwithstanding the US court alleged that Adani group diverted investments from the US-based firm to bribe Indian state governments for setting up solar plants, the fact remains bribes and corruption have been part of Indian business and politics for long and political parties mobilising funds to run the show have been resorting to this with impunity.

One fails to understand as to how Rahul Gandhi without verification of facts and knowledge of international laws and the operations of US securities regulator jumped to the conclusion that Adani is guilty even when it is clearly laid down that investigations of such nature in the first place require bilateral cooperation between institutions of both countries. By doing so, Rahul Gandhi's ability as an LoP has drastically come down. Apparently, Adani group dismissing the court's directive as arbitrary and part of a broader conspiracy orchestrated by deep state actors to destabilise India and tarnish Indian government's reputation cannot be swept under the carpet because their actions have always been suspect and taken with a pinch of salt.

Furthermore, with Hindenberg and George Soros' dislike for Modi is well-known. The latest charges of bribery by SEC against Adani group are a temporary setback because it is not the end of the game. All in all, Congress party including Rahul Gandhi must understand that the latest controversy surrounding Adani group is unlikely to yield any dividends for the party or its allies; therefore, it should stop throwing stones on the government and making irrelevant noise on an issue which is in the stage of infancy. They should instead concentrate on pressing issues to regain its credibility as a responsible party.

– K R Srinivasan,

Secunderabad

***

The Adani controversy has taken a dramatic turn, with the US Department of Justice slapping bribery charges on Gautam Adani. The allegations suggest that Adani bribed Indian Government officials to secure lucrative solar energy contracts worth billions of dollars. In India, Adani's business empire has expanded rapidly, with significant investments in airports, ports, mines, and other sectors. However, the US charges have raised questions about the legitimacy of his business dealings. The Hindenburg analysis in 2023 had already raised red flags about Adani's business practices. Had the Indian Government taken action back then, perhaps the present US charges could have been avoided. The US charges are particularly significant because Adani's companies are listed on the New York Stock Exchange, he has taken loans from American companies and banks. Moreover, American investors have invested in Adani's companies. To maintain good relations with the US, the Indian government should initiate domestic investigations into Adani's dealings. This would help to clear the air and ensure that Indo-US relations remains unaffected.

– Ganti Venkata Sudhir, Secunderabad

***

The write-up by Ramu Sarma leaves no body in doubt about the American Deep state working against India, every time the BJP comes to power in the country – having found a fit candidate in Rahul Gandhi to piggyback on promoting their cause with utmost ease. One wonders why the Congress is oblivious to the reality as the whole nation unmistakably see through such wicked designs being promoted in the country in a verity of ways. An early morning press conference was held by Rahul Gandhi demanding immediate arrest of Adani, blaming Prime Minister Modi equally corrupt in promoting the business interests of the Adani group in India and world over. What Rahul Gandhi has failed to realise that he has been accusing his own party and other INDI Alliance group being partners in the bribe allegedly paid by Adani to several states whichdenied any such deal having taken place.

The mindless allegation by Rahul Gandhi has caused the nation enormous financial loss that brought Adani from the 23rd place to 25th in terms of wealth. Several Adani projects were cancelled as a result – and investors in Adani shares had to endure enormous financial losses in the nosedived share stock price. It is providence that the country is intact despite characters like Rahul Gandhi who are wolves in the sheep skin to mislead and confuse the nation. The united will and determination of the population that holds the country as the electorate can see through the wicked designs of George Soros working against the interests of united, prosperous and self-sufficient India through the conglomerate of INDI Alliance

– K V Raghuram, Wayanad

***

This has reference to the Bold Talk topic. The news about the US Department of Justice (DOJ) issuing a five count criminal indictment of Gautam Adani, the Chairman of the Adani Group and several of his business associates, has gone global. The news originated from the USA, so it will spread fast and wide too. Every one expects our Prime Minister needs to initiate in-house probe. The task of probing shall not be dragged as more than the opposition leaders, it is the large number of people whose worry reaches the sky as their hard earned money was invested as shares in Adani Group of companies. Thus, all will be watching the Prime Minister how he initiates the probe and investigation to catch the culprits. The criminals shall be punished using the 3 New Criminal Laws introduced on July 1, 2024. Sustainable progress and consistent growth shall not be hampered by delaying the justice.

– G Murali Mohan Rao, Secunderabad

Entertainment & enlightenment

I recently had the opportunity to watch the Tamil film ‘Amaran,’ starring Siva Karthikeyan and Sai Pallavi, and felt compelled to share my thoughts. In an era when cinema often resorts to exaggerated patriotism to resonate with audiences, ‘Amaran’ stands out as a refreshing departure. This film presents a compelling narrative of genuine patriotism, free from the usual clichés and fake jingoism. It explores themes of national pride and civic duty in a subtle yet impactful manner, making it truly relatable to the common citizen.

‘Amaran’ offers audiences a nuanced portrayal of love for the country, focusing on character-driven stories that depict how Armymen contribute to the nation's fabric. Siva Karthikeyan and Sai Pallavi deliver remarkable performances that bring authenticity and depth to their roles. Their portrayals remind us of the true essence of patriotism, not as grandstanding or aggression, but as a deep-seated respect and responsibility toward one’s nation and community.

The film is a rare blend of entertainment and enlightenment, serving as a gentle reminder to fulfill our duties as responsible citizens. By showcasing patriotism without the usual over-the-top dramatics, ‘Amaran’ emphasizes that love for one’s country can be displayed through simple acts of kindness, integrity, and selflessness.

I strongly recommend ‘Amaran’ to every Indian citizen, and especially to our Members of Parliament, who may find in it a refreshing perspective on patriotism that aligns closely with public service. This film deserves recognition for its thought-provoking message, and I hope it reaches a wide audience, inspiring individuals from all walks

– N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

Kudos to women hockey team

When the ground is a home-like Rajgir Sports Complex, becoming champion in hockey is a must. The Indian women have created history once again, by retaining the Asian Champion Trophy title after beating China. It would be always a moment of pride seeing Indian women's securing victory in India's national sports Hockey. The title is extremely prestigious for all of us and our women players deserve this victory due to their constant hard work of managing seven victorious in the seven matches.

India beat China with 3-0 and hold the ACT (Asian Champion Trophy) crown once again; for the third time now, after securing the same in 2016 and 2023. The team under Harendra Kaur is collecting worldwide appreciation for their high quality victorious performance and hopefully if team India will continue the same magic in the upcoming Los Angeles session in 2028, we all back at home will be in epitome of cheers for our girls. Meanwhile it's time for Indian hockey women's to enjoy and dip into the victory celebration. Nation extent heartiest congratulations to them for their success.

– Kirti Wadhawan, Kanpur

A Maha slap in face of anti-Indian forces

Even the exit pollsters apparently erred in their calculations in respect of both Maharashtra and Jharkhand. NDA's landslide victory in the key state is a definite boost to Modi & Co. However, the victory of Cong+alliance in Jharkhand could be attributed to the persecution of JMM leadership by the ED that never culminated in a conviction. The ED's no show should be seen as a negative asset for the NDA all over India. The strange thing one should notice is that the vanquished INDI group is accusing NDA of tampering EVMs for that stupendous victory in Maharashtra, forgetting the fact that they have "retained" Jharkhand despite anti-incumbency. Over all, the victory of Maha Yuthi in Maharashtra should be considered as a positive vote and a slap in the face of anti-India forces within India and abroad. Maharashtra hosts the financial capital of India and hence any political party worth the salt would want to rule the State by all means!

- Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada

Nuclear war threat looming large

Ref: 'Nuclear saber rattling in Russia-Ukraine war' (Nov. 23). The escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine are highlighted in your editorial. The threat of nuclear war looms large, and it's alarming to see how Russia's desperation is leading to increased nuclear rhetoric. The article aptly pointed out that Vladimir Putin's decision to place nuclear weapons in Belarus is a clear indication of Russia's growing desperation as the invasion of Ukraine continues to unravel. This move is not only a threat to Ukraine but also to European security as a whole. The international community must unite to prevent Russia from dragging the world into catastrophe. The response to Putin's nuclear saber rattling must be firm and collective, emphasizing that nuclear blackmail will not be tolerated.

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine has drawn attention to the alarming possibility of nuclear weapons use in Europe. This is a wake-up call for the world to take concrete steps towards disarmament and non-proliferation. It’s time for the Indian government to play a proactive role in promoting diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict peacefully. It's time for the international community to come together and prevent a nuclear catastrophe.

– Raju Kolluru, Kakinada

Polio-Mukt Bharat

The THI Edit page article on eradication of polio (Nov. 23) is like a feather in the cap of our Nation and since 2014 to 2024. There has been zero case of polio.After the initiation of UIP drive there has been vaccination of children under five on a warfooting and kudos to the team work on day 1 that covered every nook and corner including the bus stops and railway stations for the pasengers and passersby. There were house visits on day 2 by the ANMs and other staff to cover the missed children if any and then the teams used to travel even by walk to remote of the remotest areas with vaccine in the boxes maintaining the cold chain. The PHC staff at all levels from MO through MPHEO/ PHN, ANM,Male Health worker, ASHA, et al have done yeoman service to humanity. Politicians, political workers and volunteers coopetated well.

Thanks to Central and State governments, UNICEF/WHO et al for the polio eradication drive.

– Dr T Ramadas, Visakhapatnam

MOTHER NATURE, MOTHER EARTH

O Mother Nature

You Have Given Us Bountiful;

Your Countless Blessings;

Are With Us Every day.

You Blessed Us With Air To Breathe

You Gave Us Water - The Elixir Of Life;

Forests Are Our Natural Resources

From your Snow-capped Mountains, flowed many Rivers

Which irrigated fields on the way to give a Golden Harvest.

Mother Nature, U are so pure, So Divine

A Blissful feeling indeed to spend every

Moment with you.

The Pleasant Winters, Beautiful Springs,

Hot Summers, The Clouds and the Rains

Made our Days truly enjoyable.

But indeed, O Mother Earth,

You are suffering,

Climate Change is all Man Made;

The Forests are less and so are the Woods

The Snow is melting

And the Heat is searing

Our Water Bodies are choking with Plastic

Lakes are drying and the Earth Is Warming;

Rains in torrents,

Flood our Cities in no time;

Snowfall looks like a blizzard now

Climate Change Is Here To Stay.

The Trees are asking not to be cut

Our Wealth Has To Be Treasured;

Let our Rivers flow in glory

And Mankind be nurtured by Nature as before.

O Mother Earth, Mother Nature

To Protect and Save You is our Vow;

For all your Blessings On Us that we behold,

O Divine Mother, You Are Our Soul

Let us take a Pledge to Save Our Planet

And Protect our Environment;

To Make Our Earth the Best Place To Live

– Parimala. G.Tadas, Hyderabad