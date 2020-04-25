MyVoice: Views of our readers 25th April 2020

Salary cut of employees gross injustice

With reference to the Central government's decision of freezing of Dearness Allowance to Central government employees and Dearness Relief to the pensioners till July 2021, I, being an employee of public sector, would like to put my viewpoints.

The attack on workers in one sector will not complement in the other sector. Two negatives cannot make a positive in this case. When we, as part of extensive working class of the country, are hit by the government in the name of austerity measures, we can imagine the fate of larger segment of unorganised working class, which is being affected worse.

Here, the public sector is headed by the government whereas the private sector, by the profit mongering corporates or capitalists. When public sector itself hits its workforce, owners of the private sector cannot remain silent. They will further intensify their attacks.

Whenever we feel that we are deprived of some rights, we normally start thinking in our own perspective, rather, we need to put legs in the shoe of the lower grade workers or employees of our own sector, who are severely/badly affected.

Instead of comparing with affected people around us in other sectors, we must raise our voice in their support too. Since, a worker is a worker, whether in private sector or public sector or organised or unorganised, we must be always vigilant about this working class perspective.

If we, being the workers/employees in salaried segment, don't raise voice against such attacks, then who will?

Giridhar, Nagole, Hyderabad

It's time to stand united

I fully endorse the views expressed by Neelima Janapareddy from Visakhapatnam in these columns. Yes when we face disaster, we should forget our differences. All should be united in our fight against the adversity.

Health workers, delivery boys, police, bank staff, pharma people, the truck drivers - all are struggling to serve the society to ensure that we survive, overtaking the deadly virus. If the virus is a monster, we should prove that we are giants, we are tough optimists.

This is the lesson we are learning during our lifetime. I am sure we will cross over the pandemic successfully. Let us take an oath that we learn to lean on selfless service, concern for fellow beings, altruism, imbibe empathy and establish solidarity, as humans.

Let us turn the adversity to human prosperity. Let us see God in every human. Let us have lofty ideals and noble thoughts.

Kantamsetti Lakshman Rao, Seethammadhara, Visakhapatnam

Spraying disinfectants on people harmful

It was disturbing to watch the video clip, which shows authorities using tunnels to sprinkle disinfectants on people. There are many areas in cities, towns, and even villages in India that are using tunnels to spray disinfectants on people.

This despite the advisory against spraying disinfectants on people, citing its physical and psychologically harmful effects.

They should reach administrative bodies in all levels immediately and people must be made aware of the risks of such procedures.

Also, the Central government should have classified areas in States as red, orange I and II and green zones only to assess the case and not for any lockdown relaxation.

Dr N Khaleel, KPHB Colony, Hyderabad

Screen vendors for coronavirus

Vendors are handling, transporting and selling all commodities such as vegetables, water, milk, medicines, etc., and it is not known whether they are tested or not.

We cannot rule out the possibility of the contagious Covid-19 attacking any of them.

Citizens under lockdown period going out for purchase of daily needs are susceptible to be affected as the transmission mode may be caused through men, material or money.

I appeal the governments to look into this vital aspect.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad