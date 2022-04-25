MyVoice: Views of our readers 25th April 2022

Why so much fuss about PK helping Congress?

Day after day, we are reading in the Hans India on Prashant Kishor joining Congress or helping it win next polls. This is purely an internal matter of Congress. Strangely enough, Kishor's logic is flimsy, at times childish: "It is possible to defeat BJP in the general elections of 2024, if preparations are started in time with the right strategy," (Hans India, 17 April) he says, as if the party started only recently with a wrong strategy. Where is the question of "if preparations are started" for a more than 100-year-old party? Political parties are essentially "parties to serve and enlighten the public all the time." And look at the audacity of calling himself a "poll strategist." as though "poll" is a "war". Any corporate body at international or national level would have simply asked Congress president (Soniaji) and her family to proceed on a 2-year paid leave anywhere outside India and leave the functioning of the party to the next tier or Working Committee. Even today, Congress can be revived, not through any strategy, but simple "sabbatical."

Professor B R Sant, Hyderabad

II

Why Prashant Kishor is joining the Congress is simply because the country has realised as there is no strong opposition to the present BJP government and he wants to have the credit of strengthening the Congress and consolidating all the likeminded parties into a strong effective front which can face or consolidate on a common minimum programme to gain the confidence of the voters as well. PK, if he joins BJP, there is nothing to do in BJP as it has a good cadre from the grassroots level and he can get a name and fame if he joins the Congress only. Let's wait and watch how his political strategies can help the Congress in consolidating and getting a minimum of 300 seats on its own.

Kanagiri SN Prasad, Hyderabad

III

Congress reposing confidence in PK is yet another Herculean blunder as PK is rightly called a travelling salesman going all over the country, selling his winning strategies. He may not be trust worthy and Rahul, though young, has his own doubts about the integrity of PK. The Congress cannot rely fully on this strategist alone as herein AP the present CM got the astounding success not with PK strategy alone but the people were determined to help YSR's son as he begged of them for a single chance and it worked well. So, Congress has an uphill task of regaining the lost public trust with slow but steady work of goodwill rather than a poll strategy.

Dr T Ramadas, Visakhapatnam

Demolition of temple barbaric

How can a government cruelly demolish a 300-year-old Hindu temple (in Alwar district in Rajasthan) in a nation where more than 80 per cent of citizens belong to Hinduism. The way Shiva linga was drilled by the Rajasthan authorities was simply unpardonable. Three temples and some shops were demolished early this week on Sunday and Monday in Rajasthan's Alwar district. The government behaving like cruel Mughals was not warranted. Sometimes practising patience does not help to save the Dharma. All have to alert and protect Dharma.

Sharadchandran S, New Delhi

EV companies' negligence costs lives

The repeated occurrence of incidents of electric vehicles catching fire is serious. More than dozen such incidents in a few weeks took precious lives of unsuspecting riders across India. The exuberant rise in fuel prices does make people to look for electric vehicles as dependable alternative. The explosive incidents of electric vehicles would show the quality measures followed in poor light and discourage people to have them. The government should take serious view of this and warn the manufacturers against any laxity. The safety of customer is non-negotiable.

Dr DVG Sankararao, Vizianagaram

Language of TS politicos disquieting

The increasing use of vulgar language by political leaders in Telangana is alarming and causes disquiet in society with a potential to cause unrest in the state. It's quite unfortunate that those who claim to be the strong followers of Mahatma Gandhi should behave in such a shameful way. What message do they deliver to the future generations with their acts? It seems that the saying of Martin Gross that "we live in a world in which politics has replaced philosophy" is true.

T Santhosh Kumar, Yellandu