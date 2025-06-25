MyVoice: Views of our readers 25th June 2025

Appeasement politics back in Karnataka

This refers to your editorial ‘Appeasement politics resurfaces in Karnataka’. The Congress government is openly indulging in appeasement policy vis-à-vis minorities only to nurture a safe vote bank, even at the cost of antagonizing other communities. This has become a fixed and inerasable trend wherever Congress is in power. In the recent by-elections in Kerala’s Nilambur, the Congress (UDF) candidate won with the support of Jamaat E Islami.

This is a pan India trend for the party, about which neither the family nor the party leadership is ashamed of. The Siddaramaiah government insists on four per cent of government contracts and fifteen per cent reservation in housing to the community. The freebies are eating into the vitals of the state’s economy, causing discomfiture for people as the government is left with no option but to raise revenue from other sources, like imposing a heavy burden on the public even as several ongoing infrastructure development projects are in disarray.

K R Parvathy, Mysuru

Congress relying on vote bank politics

Apropos, ‘Appeasement politics resurfaces in Karnataka’ (THI, June 24), the Congress-led Karnataka government, headed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, has emerged as an unabashed champion of minority appeasement, especially the Muslim community. In defiance of the BJP’s relentless criticism, Siddaramaiah continues to pursue overtly pro-Muslim policies with a partisan edge, raising questions about governance neutrality. From reservations to welfare schemes, the administration’s approach often appears calibrated more for electoral arithmetic than for equitable development.

The underlying objective is transparent—the consolidation of a loyal vote bank. Identity politics has taken centre stage in Karnataka, eroding the idea of inclusive governance. The overt tilt towards minority-centric initiatives, while ignoring broader developmental priorities, has polarized public discourse. In a state marked by socio-religious diversity, this brand of politics risks deepening communal divides. The Congress strategy may yield short-term electoral gains, but it sets a dangerous precedent for majoritarian resentment and fragmented polity in the long run.

N Sadhasiva Reddy, Bengaluru-56

English is integral to everyone’s life

Let us all be proud and not ashamed of English. People’s representatives should think twice before making bizarre statements regarding languages, especially English. The beauty of English is its brevity. English coaching centres are all over the country and the courses and subjects are taught in English. Cricket and golf are from the west; Pizza from Italy, bread and cake are from the west and like Pongal, bread toast is our breakfast item.

Anything is welcome if it serves its purpose. We Indians are broad-minded and very accommodating. English proficiency is helping our youth to prosper across professions. As English makes for a resourceful link language, we should make English a compulsory subject, including in places where ‘people are ashamed of English’.

Kantamsetti Lakshman Rao, Visakhapatnam

Chase away drugs

This has reference to the news reports on drug menace. The fact is that drugs, fake medicines and adulterated food are sold openly in the country. When their availability is known, youth, including school children, patronise them and in no time become addicts.

Police personnel can easily trace the manufacturers, sellers and distributors dealing in the banned substances. Authorities need to apply the three criminal laws to punish the culprits as only then can there be positive progress towards a drug-free society.

Gudipati Shanti Priya, Secunderabad-11

Address the unemployment crisis

The latest survey statistics present a bleak picture as regards unemployment in India. It has been rising steadily all these years, points out the survey. There should be a restriction on the number of students medical and engineering colleges, among others, can enrol in an academic year.

The bane of today’s unchecked enrolment is leading to a situation where engineering graduates and medicos don’t have jobs forcing them to take up jobs in fields that have nothing with their academics. Thrust should be on skill-oriented training for youth and employment should be commensurate with skills.

Dr T Ramadas, Visakhapatnam