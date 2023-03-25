MyVoice: Views of our readers 25th March 2023

BJP desperate for a Rahul-Mukt Bharat

The sentence of two years for a comment made in 2019 primarily criticising the Prime Minister and his alleged proximity to businessmen who allegedly swindled crores of rupees is not worthy of a robust democracy. The contention and claim that the remark was insulting to the OBCs is a clear indication that the BJP plays not just the religious card, but also the caste card in the furtherance of its political interest. The well-constructed phrase, "Why do all thieves, be it Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi or Narendra Modi, have Modi in their names" was a political utterance delivered to expose the links between politics and business and expose corruption. Even though a Congress-mukt Bharat is not a realizable objective, the BJP can feel gleeful at the prospect of a Rahul-Mukt Parliament. Nonetheless, one hopes that Rahul Gandhi's conviction does not have a chilling effect and dissuade our otherwise loquacious leaders from becoming dumb and rendering politics less lively.

G David Milton, Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu

It is not first time for Rahul to make derogatory remarks against Modi. It is a good lesson to the political leaders in general and leaders in particular in AP. The political leaders irrespective of the their status in AP are using abusive language against CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy very frequently. Further, the position of public representative or the freedom of speech is not for abusing others as their remarks whether they are good or bad greatly impact the public. It is high time all leaders in public life must maintain restraint while interacting with the public.

Pratapa Reddy Y, Tiruvuru, AP

Rahul's remarks amounted to denigration of a particular community, with an unmissable connotation to PM Narendra Modi. His present predicament of Rahul Gandhi is of his own making, being irresponsible, non-inclusive, and wayward in the national affairs of India, to be a loose cannon with no idea of what is speaking about. This is not the first time on his part to do so. There have been several occasions earlier when he apologised publicly; and even reprimanded by the judiciary for his reckless comments.

K V Raghuram, Wayanad

As the court has given bail and one-month suspension of the verdict, he can move higher court for some relief. To talk ill of opponents at the drop of hat has become order of the day. No political party or a leader of any stature is exception to this trend. In the hurry to make headlines in the news, the decorum has been thrown to winds. Everybody has the right to protect his dignity. The right to dignity of others should be respected even by the opponents and undue criticism should be discouraged. The leaders of high echelon should set an example for dignified behaviour for their rank and file.

Dr DVG Sankararao, Vizianagaram

There are legal ways for Rahul Gandhi to come out of the self-created soup. There are instances even when the ruling party leaders made unacceptable comparisons of the leaders of Congress, their appearances, laughter and dress. There should be an end to all such mean comments and criticisms and decency to be restored in political vocabulary.

Duggaraju Srinivasa Rao, Vijayawada

While 23rd April is celebrated as "Shaheed Divas" in India, the 24th April 2023 will go down in the history of Parliament as the "darkest day." Rahul Gandhi, the Congress MP from Vayanad, has been punished with disqualification for raising his voice against economic offenders who have looted the hard-earned money of the 1.4 billion people of this country. In this regard, the people are asking the following question: "If criticising Lalit Modi, Neerav Modi etc, is a crime, then what is government's inaction & incompetence in allowing those offenders to escape from the country?" Certainly, it is a cardinal sin and the people's court alone will adjudicate and impose appropriate punishment.

P H Hema Sagar, Secunderabad

Two years in jail decision by a court is a very harsh judgment. The Modi government's intention is disqualification of Rahul as a parliamentarian not to contest elections for next six to eight years is just to prevent him from raising the Adani controversy in Parliament and also intimidate the opposition parties. Rahul Gandhi should be given lesser punishment as there was no intention to insult anyone. Though his comments were in bad taste it will not lead to harsh punishment. The conviction in defamation cases usually entails a symbolic punishment ranging from a day's jail term to a monthly. The aim on Rahul Gandhis criticism was about corruption and not to defame any person by Modi surname.

Zeeshaan, Kazipet.