MyVoice: Views of our readers 25th May 2024

Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy, the incumbent ruling YSRCP legislator from Macherla and contestant from the same Assembly constituency entered the polling booth number 202 on May 13 with his stooges and broke the EVM and VVPAT machines by hitting on floor in the presence of polling staff. This video is still shown in electronic media. EC also failed to initiate immediate action. Police also could not find his whereabouts. Surprisingly, the High Court granted him interim bail ordering the police not to arrest him until June 6. How a criminal is granted bail? Is it law to leave the culprit scot-free for days together in the face of awaiting election results? What would police and court do if the criminal wins the election? I opine that there is absolutely no reason in granting bail. Escaping from his locality to an unknown place to avoid arrest is another point of crime. Maintaining utmost stoic silence by YSRCP supremo knowing his party person’s rude behaviour in the polling booth and threatening others in the booth, is another criminal act under abatement.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad

Does the directive of the AP High Court granting bail to the Macherla sitting MLA of YSR Congress Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy sink in its usual stride in the normal mindset of any law abiding citizen,I bet? The whole country is standing as a helpless and mute witness to the destructive acts of the EVM and VVPAT boxes by the MLA, a people’s responsible public representative, as revealed by the CCTV camera footage. Perhaps, such directives by the judiciary fall beyond the normal citizens’ comprehension. However,having said that, of what avail it is,if the cause of common good is in no way served at all? Long live rule of law.

Seshagiri Row Karry,Manikonda,Hyderabad

Focus on accident preventive measures

Speed causes accidents; speed kills - it is one lesson from the Pune car crash. The teenager drove the car at breakneck speed of 160 kmph. Drunken driving is a recipe for accidents; it means myopia and lack of coordination between the brain, eyes, hands and the feet. Many youngsters mistakenly believe that driving a car at a high speed in an inebriated condition is something ‘heroic’. The teenager who drove the car was too drunk to be at the wheel. The golden rule is, never get behind the wheel even if you have consumed a small amount of alcoholic drink. Anyone who drives under the influence of alcohol is a potential killer. The accident has also highlighted the danger of arrogance of wealth. In rich families children seem to be taught that if you have a lot of money or are filthy rich you can do whatever you want and rules do not apply. The one who caused the crash is a wayward minor and he drove the car without a licence. The lenience of the Juvenile Justice Board is explicable only in terms of his family’s financial clout. Writing a 300-word essay on ‘road accidents’ was the ‘punishment’ awarded (or ‘remorse’ prescribed) to the teenager for fatally knocking down two innocent persons who had all their life in front of them. The attempt made to shift the blame to the ‘family driver’ was foiled, thanks to the close watch kept on the case. The fatal accident in Pune was, in a way, a failure to provide proper education to the boy, described as a ‘spoilt brat’ by the media. Now the focus must be on taking measures to prevent a recurrence of accidents, as in Pune, anywhere in India in the future.

G.David Milton, Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu

It is a reassuring news that the drunken juvenile delinquent who mowed down two innocents techies on a motorbike in Pune, by his Porsche which he drove at 200 kmph, was treated with a kid-glove by the Juvenile Justice Board, which granted him a bail that was rescinded, following a high level interference by the government; and the errant brat remanded to observation home till June 5. The move by JJB that had asked the culprit to write a 300-word essay on accidents and keep away from the bad company drew public outcry. The juveniles involved in such traffic violations and sex crimes have to be treated on par with adults; as the age advantage is solidly helping the offenders from escaping the law.

K V Raghuram, Wayanad

Modi Govt silent on Adani’s new corruption

After Hindenburg report that Adani Group is involved in high time corruption, now India’s most reputed paper, Financial Express has alleged that Adani - Group passed off low- quality coal a far more expensive cleaner fuel in transactions with an Indian state power utility. It added that the Adani Group sourced the coal in Indonesia from a mining group known for it’s low calorie output, at the prices consistent with low grade fuel. It has delivered the coal to India’s southern most for power generation fulfilling a contract that specified expensive high quality fuel. Rahul Gandhi has previously alleged that Adani Group is supplying low grade coal to the power companies and ignoring the contract to supply high grade coal. Nearly twenty lakhs people are dying due to pollution as per a data. Now Adani Group is damaging the environment by burning low quality fuel. Had any other company been involved in it then ED and CBI would have arrested them. But now the Government is maintaining stoic silence on this issue while Adani Group is playing with the health of people for gaining more profits in the business?

Zakir Hussain, Kazipet, Telangana