MyVoice: Views of our readers 25th September 2025

Farewell to a Kannada titan

S L Bhairappa, one of the greatest stalwarts of Kannada literature, passed away at the age of 94, marking the end of a remarkable literary era. A profound novelist, philosopher, and public intellectual, he enriched Indian literature with works that delved deep into history, culture, faith and the human psyche. His novels like Parva, Vamshavruksha, Avarana, and Tantu are celebrated not only for their narrative brilliance but also for their fearless engagement with complex, and often controversial, subjects.

Bhairappa’s writing combined intellectual rigor with emotional depth, making him a household name across Karnataka and beyond. He remained steadfast in his commitment to truth and clarity of thought, often sparking debates but always commanding respect. His demise leaves behind a void that few can fill, yet his legacy will endure through his timeless words, which will continue to inspire readers, scholars and aspiring writers for generations to come.

N Sadhasiva Reddy, Bengaluru-56

French inviting Indian students is a breather

At a time when the United States is creating all sorts of problems for Indian immigrants by virtually disallowing students from taking up jobs, the French invite to Indian students comes as a breath of fresh air. Will France allow students to earn while studying is all that is needed to be clarified. The Union government must engage in dialogue with other nations also in a bid to open up opportunities for Indians to earn, study and finally get jobs.

P R Ravinder, Hyderabad.

Hyd weather is quite worrisome

This is further to your report ‘Urban heat island effect triggering heavy rain in Hyderabad’ (THI Sept 24). I feel deeply worried about the way Hyderabad is heating up because of rapid city expansion and the rise of skyscrapers across 30–40 sq. km, which is trapping heat and leading to heavy rains and sudden floods. This isn’t just about the environment—it’s about people’s lives, as families, children, and the elderly are the ones who suffer the most when homes are damaged, routines are disrupted, and safety is at risk.

Even though I am from Manipur and now settled in Bangalore, I believe struggles like these should concern us all, no matter where we come from, because every life matters. I sincerely hope the state government takes this issue seriously by creating more green spaces, improving city planning, and ensure that people are better prepared for such extreme weather so that our cities remain safer and kinder places for everyone.

Sinam Rajluxmi Devi, Bengaluru

An umpiring legend like no other

In Harold ‘Dicky’ Birds demise the cricketing world, and sports in general, has lost one of the most legendary and beloved umpires. He was affectionately known as ‘Dicky’ from his school days, a nickname that stayed with him all through. The Yorkshire county cricket club with which he was closely associated has rightly stated that Bird has left behind a legacy of sportsmanship, personality and joy in the cricketing world.

After beginning his career as a cricketer, he switched onto umpiring in which he became a living legend. He was one of the two umpires on the field during India’s historic World Cup victory at Lord’s in 1983 and it was in his farewell Test match in 1996 that marked the debut of two Indian legends - Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid. Known for his deep knowledge, fairness, authority, humanity, humour, decisiveness and impartiality, Bird truly embodied the spirit and soul of cricket.

M Pradyu, Kannur