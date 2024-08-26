MyVoice: Views of our readers 26th August 2024

FSSAI clamp on misleading claims

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has directed food businesses and e-commerce platforms to remove claims related to ‘A1’ and ‘A2’ types of milk and milk products from their packaging, citing that these claims are misleading. The differentiation between A1 and A2 is associated with the structure of the beta-casein protein in milk, which has not been confirmed by FSSAI. This is a commendable initiative toward safeguarding the health of the nation. Companies often affix unverified labels to products as a marketing gimmick, disregarding potential health risks. This practice particularly impacts the poor and marginalized, who may be unable to assess the validity of these claims or afford better options, leading to a higher incidence of diseases.

Jakir Hussain, Kanpur

India fails to make its mark in Paris

Sub: ‘India’s fiasco in Olympic Games.’ In this year Olympics, our country stood at 71 in ranking and got 6 medals in all. Consistently, other countries which practised well in the related games got good ranks and more medals. In our country, topmost priority is given to the cricket . The government and the different TV channels focus on the game in total. It is time for the government to create sports training facilities in all villages. From all the corners, training the youth in the games they are keen to pursue will help them shine. Thus, they focus Olympics as their dream game.

G Murali Mohan Rao, Secunderabad

Temple lands should be protected

In Andhra Pradesh, many temple lands have been illegally occupied and used for unnecessary constructions. Due to this, the temples are not able to conduct their pujas and other rituals properly. Strict measures should be taken to prevent land encroachment. There should be important laws and regulations for the protection of lands. Such laws need to be framed and strictly enforced. Special ordinances should also be framed to protect temple lands. People’s cooperation is also very important for the protection of temple lands. Conservation of lands is possible if temples, their administrators and local people work together.

Appanna Gonapa, Visakhapatnam

Fostering holistic growth of children

Gone are the days when we thought that ‘Children learn what they live,’ but today they learn how and what is taught to them (‘Role of innovations in early childhood education,’ THI, 24 August). Childhood is the golden and formative period of one’s life; the early childhood education should not only be very interesting, curiosity imbibing, logic-based, but also be fully supported by playway tricks and practicals. For the holistic growth of children, the role of innovative techniques should not be undermined at any cost. Today, for better comprehension and learning children need computers, E-books, education softwares and of course digital literacy.

Dr Sunil Chopra, Ludhiana

Will ballot silence bullet in Kashmir?

The Election Commission’s sounding of poll bugle in J&K indicates the return of the festival of democracy to the valley. In view of the abrogation of Article 370, the three-phase assembly elections to be held will invite the unprecedented turnout of voters during the hustings. The local parties crave for the restoration of statehood for the union territory in the present scenario. The true democrats in the country are eagerly awaiting the day whether the ballot will silence the bullet or vice versa in the highly sensitive valley. Let us hope that the people’s mandate in the forthcoming elections will strengthen the roots of democracy and open the doors for good governance in the region.

Dr Tulluri Venkateswarlu, Bapatla

Is BRS readying for BJP embrace?

Telangana Chief Minister Anumula Revanth Reddy prophecies the merger of BRS-BJP in the near future. It is amusing, though, that K T Rama Rao has threatened to slap a legal notice and sue for defamation anyone making such speculations. Apropos to the saying, ‘No smoke without fire’, Kavitha serving jail and the persistent denial of bail combined with the sagging image of BRS may be the perceived ‘smoke’.

P R Ravinder, Hyderabad