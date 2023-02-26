MyVoice: Views of our readers 26th February 2023

A golden opportunity for Congress party

The 85th plenary of Congress in Raipur is a golden opportunity for the Congress party in shedding the dynasty fixation that proved a serious stumbling block for some efficient and talented leaders in the party reduced to mere onlookers in contributing to shoring up the party fortunes. RamuSarma rightly mentioned that unless far-reaching and serious decisions are not taken at the Raipur session, the party will end up in a state where it is now, with no radical and much needed reforms being carried out, and resulting in Gandhis as its inside voice; and party president MallikarjunKharge as the external one.

People got sick and bored of Rahul Gandhi's perpetual rant on unemployment and other related issues which have been part of every government in power. Rahul's China comment is not cutting ice as Congress leadership is hand-in-glove with China in helping it run its writ against India, while posing to be great patriots, blaming the Centre for not doing enough against China. But, the Adani issue, though it is part of a larger anti-India global conspiracy, the issue cited by Congress needs to be seriously looked into as similar 'bugs' may be harboring with other big players in the Indians stock market as investors have lost a great deal of investments in stocks already due to falling Sensex. PawanKhera incident did not bring credit to Congress; and the party cannot survive playing a victim card, while lampooning the Prime Minister.

K R Parvathy, Mysuru

Apropos article "Can Congress re-invent itself at all?" (THI, Feb 25).

Two statements, one by Congress president MallikarjunKharge and the other by Rahul Gandhi, come as a dampener for the opposition's unity moves.

Kharge said an alliance government would replace the Narendra Modi regime in 2024, and Congress would lead that alliance.

Rahul chose to attack a potential ally – Trinamool Congress – calling it the BJP's B-team.

When most opposition parties admit there can't be an alternative government without Congress, Kharge's remarks are seen as the party's pre-condition for opposition unity.

The Congress-led alliances in 2014 and 2019 faced humiliating defeats. It was routed in states where it was in a direct fight with the BJP. Its tally in Lok Sabha is at a historic low. A display of arrogance at this juncture is a recipe for disaster.

Kharge also said his party is talking to other opposition parties. Which are these parties? Are they agreeable to being led by Congress? Then there are other regional parties that have defeated the BJP in their respective states and are against accepting Congress leadership.

Congress would have done well to initiate talks with them rather than make unilateral announcements about its leadership role.

N Sadhasiva Reddy, Bengaluru

Global conspiracy a stale theory

Apropos your editorial "Global conspiracy to defame Modi govt" (21 Feb). At a time when foreign newspaper "The Guardian" just six months back went on to say "India is quietly laying claim to economic super power status and went on to write that the UK has been overtaken by India as world's fifth biggest economy. The nation of 1.4 million people is on track to move into third place behind China and US by 2030," when this news was heard, every Modi supporter appeared on TV channels to claim how under PM Modi India has reached on top of the world economy.

I am not questioning your right to claim conspiracy theory and I am sorry, I do not agree with the so-called "Global conspiracy" stale theory used by Ms Gandhi. In our 75th with the hard work of millions of Indian and working class,PM can proudly claim that "India" (i.e., Bharat) is so strong no power from any part of the world can do any harm to India or the elected PM – Modi now or someone else in the past. Soon after Independence, no power in world could do any harm to India or its PM. The present government is in the fag-end of their second term has an absolute majority. It is the voters would decide its fate not conspiracy,a theory even PM used in in 2017 Gujarat elections. The BBC documentary, Hindenburg report on particular businessmen and comments of a 92-year-old billionaire are being used more to defame the opposition party to consolidate sympathy vote using Modi who will be chief campaigner in various elections in run up to 2024 election and that too when he would be facing fragile opposition parties.

In the last para editorial, it has claimed law and order is a failure of state government, it applies to even ruling party BJP. If Congress spokesperson can be deplaned to arrest him for stupid remarks, the same alacrity should have been shown to arrest "MonuManesar" by Haryana Police. In MCD town hall, we are seeing who is creating law and order problems and against whom. India is strong and would remain irrespective of whoever is in power

– N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

Scientific spirit at stake in varsities

India had the privilege of boasting about the high standard of some of its universities. Madras University was popularly called all over the world as 'The Cambridge of the East'.

Innumerable talents produced by such Indian universities have brought laurels to their institutions, besides making the best of their contributions in their respective fields. Till date the entire world is looking for potential technocrats from India.

Many may believe in astrology and those who want to practise Astrology are able to learn and take it up as profession also even in the absence of it being taught in universities.

Therefore there is no need to introduce this as a subject to be taught in universities. Now we seem to be moving a step further down in this agenda.

The Vice Chancellor of Sri Krishnadevaraya University in Anantapur had directed the Registrar to collect funds from staff and students to perform MahaMruthunjayaHomam in the university.

The reason quoted is that a number of staff and students had died over a period of time and such 'Homam' would bring an end to such deaths.

The way a university deviates from promoting scientifctemper, the way a few personalities from the ruling party glorify the banned system of Sathi, the way a top personality of the government offering the title of 'Center of Excellence' to an institution even before it takes off one naturally gets the fear of being taken centuries back in terms of civilisation and scientific advancements.

However, the democratic pressure from various organisations had triumphed and at the eleventh hour the Homam is cancelled, of course, not because good sense had prevailed in the mind but just because of divided opinion, as quoted in the circular. Article 51 A of the Constitution says, "Develop scientific temper, humanism and the spirit of inquiry and reform." It is said, 'To annihilate a nation simple annihilation of its education system will do.'Now it is for us to conclude are we towards advancement or annihilation?

- A G Rajmohan, Anantapur

Modi govt hyperactive

PawanKhera's statement against PM Modi may be intentional, but the way he was arrested and forced to deplane by Assam Police shows how desperate the government is if anybody criticizes it. PawanKhera may have genuinely got confused, whether it is Gautamdas or Damodar Das or he, maybe, intentionally have attempted to link Modi with industrialist Adani,but he apologized immediately.

The Supreme Court has rightly intervened and stated that there has to be some level of discourse and we are protecting you. Even PM has critisised Rahul Gandhi for not using "Nehru" as his surname. It is wrong by the government invoking and penalizing case of hate speeches and hurting religious sentiments for PawanKhera's speeches.

The government has even arrested singer Neha Rathod for singing folk songs and criticizing the UP government. Both Neha Rathod and PawanKhera's arrests show that the government is hyperactive and these arrests are totally unwarranted. It seems the government is not able to digest even the mildest of criticism and even the political voices that asks questions on PM are unacceptable to them.

– Zeeshaan, Kazipet

Save the Himalayas

Recent reports that Joshimathcracks are up to half a Km long and 2 ft wide, from a study conducted by the State-run Sri Dev SumanUttarakhand University,need to be viewed by the authorities very seriously.

Some of the old cracks which were filled up have reappeared. Another report indicating that a Turkey magnitude quake is likely to hit the Uttarakhand region anytime soonreveals the build-up of stress and seismic activity beneath the area.

The reason behind this is the unplanned constructions, digging activities, building up of dams and hydroelectric power projects in the region. This has led to the fragility that is being witnessed today.

Natural and anthropogenic pressure building up in the area has led to large cracks, fissures and land subsidence in Joshimath and other surrounding regions of Karnaprayag of Chamoli district.

The Uttarakhand Disaster Management Authority has to step up the evacuation of residents from Joshimath and Karnaprayag areas to safer locations.

These reports have put a big question mark on the upcoming CharDham Yatra beginning from late April this year, given that Joshimath is the only route to BadrinathDham. Authoritiesshould work out a feasible solution to address the safety of the pilgrims.

The solution lies in capping the number of pilgrims and tourists who are likely to undertake the CharDham Yatra.Many Nations like Bhutan and some Central and North American countries have come up with sustainable programmes to maintain their ecotourism,especially in their geologically-prone regions. India can take examples from them. Preserving and saving our Himalayan region is our priority today.

The government should not give its nod to any upcoming projects in the future.This has to be implemented very seriously and with immediate effect.

– Parimala G Tadas, Hyderabad

Medico's suicide bid gets religious spin

The suicide attempt of a young post-graduate pursuing anaesthesiology now battling for her life is unfortunate but more so is the huge politics now colouring the issue. For a start, the strict and sometimes harsh behaviour of a senior towards a junior during a medical residency programme is almost a universal phenomenon. Most of the doctors go through this process of discipline and have exposure to harsh remarks without fail, and it is almost a normal part of their professional training. There are, of course, many understood limits but exceptions do exist where the limits may cross. However, such instances are extremely rare.

In a medical career of almost a decade starting from my MBBS entry to the end of my specialization, I saw almost a suicide each year which included my juniors, colleagues, and seniors. The problem in each case was that the person could not handle the stress of problems happening at a personal or professional level. There will perhaps be more stories of determination, will to succeed, and a fight against adverse circumstances. With extreme sympathy towards the young doctor battling her life the heart also goes out for the boy as what could be a simple open and shut case, whole new dimensions of group and religious identities enter the fray.

The cacophonous narratives of 'love jihad', 'atrocity acts', 'minority victimhood', and 'religious protection' will ensure that truth will have a burial. From the experience of a long medical career, it could simply be a case of personal and professional interaction gone horribly wrong without any connections to sexual harassment, caste, or religion. But let the agencies conduct their investigations in peace to know the truth. We are unfortunately living in an increasingly polarised society and hence issues which were never were important while tackling the problem of depression and suicide in the past are becoming prominent. The trial by media and the involvement of politics and group identities is sad to say the least.

– DrPingali Gopal, Hanamkonda

Protect & promote Telugu

We ceremoniously celebrate Telugu Mahasabhalu on a grand scale with enlightened lectures to restore, retain, protect, learn, speak and write in Telugu only which is known as 'Italian of the East.' Claps thunder the auditoriums. Over. People come out of the hall speaking in English. Again repetition of the same lectures by speakers in emotion in subsequent years. It is an indisputable and undeniable fact that parents also enjoy their children speaking English. Mummy, Daddy culture is an unabated growing truth.

Telugu is an ancient language and was there before Adikavi Nannaya more than thousand years ago. Telugu is a derivative of Sanskrit and is described as the best among all Indian languages. "Desa Bhashalandu Telugu Lessa," said Karnataka King Krishnadevaraya. Telugu people and governments are making it a dead one. Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu spares no effort to address on the importance of mother language. It is not a right perceptive simply celebrating national International Mother Language Day, let us pledge to protect Telugu without keeping it on paper alone.

– N Padmavathi, Hyderabad

Khalistan elements resurfacing in Punjab

The border state of Punjab is like a rose in the garden of India and it richly deserves eternal focus and vigilance,by both the central and the state governments. (Khalistan sympathiser released from Jail, THI, 25thFeb).

We all knowthe turbulent times the progressive state of Punjab and the patriotic Sikhs have gone through in the early eighties, thanks to a misguided preacher and his followers.

It is history today. Our beloved country has paid a heavy price to bring back normalcy in Punjab. What is sinister is the rise of a new radical preacher called Amritpal Singh, who is openly propagating the Khalistan in Punjab today.

The acts of kidnapping, storming of police stations by followers of Amritpal Singh,brandishing swords, and guns is very disturbing.

Fortunately, there is no support for this movement among the patriotic Sikh community,and in the rest of the world.

Nevertheless, it is the bounden duty of both the Centre and the State governments to work unitedly and take pre-emptive steps to crush these deviant voices and to maintain law and order and peace in Punjab in the larger national interest.

– PH Hema Sagar, Secunderabad