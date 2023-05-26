MyVoice: Views of our readers 26th May 2023

Centre responsible for New Parliament inauguration row

The inauguration of new Parliament building is a momentous occasion and it is the most important event in the History of events. Now the opening of the new Parliament building has created an unnecessary row as PM himself wants to open the new building sidelining President Murmu. The nineteen opposition parties have decided to boycott the occasion citing the soul of the House has “sucked out”. It is really worrying to all that the opening date May 28 falls on the anniversary of V.D. Savarkar, instead the Government should have chosen to open it either on Mahatma Gandhi’s birthday or any other freedom fighters birthday, where any freedom fighters name is not in controversy. Second, instead of PM opening the new building it should be opened it by our President as the President of India is a Constitutional post that out ranks the PM. In your editorial you rightly said that for the common man the new building reflects the hopes and aspirations. For the people of this land it does not matter who inaugurates the new Parliament building. What matters is how the members function from the new precincts.

Zakir Hussain, Kazipet.

II

The central government is solely responsible for the row that has broken out over the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It has no one to blame but itself for the decision of as many as 20 Opposition parties to jointly boycott the inauguration that is sure to take some sheen off the event. We must look at the matter impartially and objectively.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrogated to himself the right to inaugurate the building housing the Parliament which is rightfully President Droupadi Murmu’s as both the head of the Indian state and as the head of the Parliament. The sole aim (and the only plausible explanation) for the Prime Minister bypassing the President so brazenly is personal aggrandizement. Prime Minister Narendra Modi often hails the Constitution as his holy book. But he does not follow Article 79 in letter or spirit and let India’s first woman Adivasi President inaugurate the building and dedicate it to the nation..

G.David Milton, Tamil Nadu

Opposition boycott morally wrong

Apropos to the opposition’s decision to boycott parliament building by PM Narendra Modi. Your editorial questioning the boycott and reasoning that Parliament does not belong to Modi (25.5.23) is a sane reminder to the political parties which see every issue in political angle only. The current boycott announcers include those who quietly attended the inauguration of the newly built Telangana Assembly by the state CM KCR. Even Congress, the main opposition in Telangana has not made any issue on the KCR inauguration. So the opposition is not on high moral pedestal on this issue.

Duggaraju Srinivasa Rao, Vijayawada

Let wisdom dawn on all politicians

This has reference to Hans editorial “Why boycott? New Parliament does not belong to Modi” (May 25) which is a timely reminder to all 19 Opposition political parties who decided to absent themselves from attending inauguration of New Parliament building on May 28. As rightly stated, all members of the house must have to step into it. Antagonising Modi, our Prime Minister is like unaccented beat which is not in a right perspective. Honour the position. BJP also should devoid of referring past Congress PMs for violating the principle of inviting constitutional heads. The President of India is the first citizen of the country and addresses Parliament on

occasions of importance must have been invited. Our political leaders are doing more harm to our democratic set up as a whole right from independence than to their selfish goals. Modi is earning fame and name for himself in the exotic arena and gathering exogenous payoffs in the homeland. Therefore India still “work in progress”

since seven decades is the most embroiling event. Let wisdom dawn to all for respecting institutions by leaving aside all political animosities.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad