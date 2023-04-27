MyVoice: Views of our readers 27th April 2023

CBSE creating learning gaps in children

The CBSE has rationalised the syllabus for Classes 9 to 12 for the academic year 2023 -24. In Class 9 Biology, the chapters 'Diversity In Living Organisms' along with 'Why Do We Fall ill?' are deleted. The chapter deals with plant and animal classification and how the different species of organisms have evolved along with their body differentiation. In Class 10 Biology, the entire 'Darwin's Theory Of Evolution ' and 'Theory of Natural Selection' have been deleted. So also with Class 12 History and Political Science, the Mughals, Delhi Sultanate, Emergency and Gujarat riots have been pruned. Deletion of important topics will certainly create learning gaps in the students. Its actions do not answer the questions raised by many experts on possible learning gaps.

Parimala G Tadas, Hyderabad

Release of criminal politico appalling

Not only the wife of the murdered IAS officer, but everyone was shocked at the release of the ex-MP involved in the killing of IAS officer in Bihar. When a similar situation arose in Bilquis Banu case in Gujarat, life convicts were released, there was a hue and cry blaming the Gujarat government and a petition against the release is pending in the Supreme Court. In view of this situation, how dare the Bihar government release the killer of IAS officer? This shows clearly that all politicians are sailing in same boat for vote-bank politics. Though the IAS officers association protested, there is no response from his native state Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, too.

Jayaprakash Reddy, Nalgonda

Paving way for still happier India

A UN report recently ranked India 126 out of 137 countries in the Global Happiness Index. What can be done to make Indians happier? Indians will be a lot happier if corruption corroding public agencies like local self-governing bodies and police stations, which deal with matters of daily living of the common man, is entirely done away with. They will also be happier if more Indians benefit from social services in terms of health, education and jobs, and also if they are considered as just Indians primarily, instead of being identified by their faith and political leanings, which will do away with nepotism.

Dr George Jacob, Kochi

Will Kannadigas end communal politics?

The Karnataka Assembly elections are going to be held on May 10. But every person has different views about the winning horses. The large perspective is in favour of the Congress party. The incumbent BJP government is fully concentrating on the Hindu votes. Even they ended the four per cent Muslim reservation to appease the voters. But this will be interesting to see whether people favour the religious tactics or secular mode. Every political party has a different agenda and manifesto. This Karnataka election will decide the fate of BJP in the general election in the year 2024.

Syed Nissar, Hyderabad

SAD patriarch a patriot to the core

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) lost a five-time CM Parkash Singh Badal and it was a national loss. He made several noteworthy contributions towards the welfare of farmers and other weaker sections of our society. His journey in politics started with that of independent India, when he was elected as a sarpanch at the age of 20. The Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal) has lost its architect, and the state its great reconciler, a leader who believed in building bridges with disparate ideologies, to keep it on the path of peace. A staunch Akali, he went to jail for various morchas (movements) – and was also imprisoned during Emergency — prompting PM Narendra Modi to call him the Nelson Mandela of India. Though a strong votary of federalism, he never adopted an anti-India stance even during the height of militancy in the state. RIP to the departed soul.

C K Subramaniam, Mumbai