MyVoice: Views of our readers 27th December 2021

Expedite jabs for the elderly

Prime Minister Modi has certainly cautioned against an impending attack from the 3rd wave Covid infection through Omicron variant. Senior citizens aged over 60 with co-morbidities have been allotted a third dose booster vaccination after January 10. However, the procedures are yet to be announced by the respective state governments as they have to doses as per requirement. Vaccination centers, private hospitals etc already have the data of senior citizens who have received both the doses of vaccination and therefore they inform all the eligible persons through SMS or calls and administer the booster doses without any inconvenience to the elderly.

Katuru Durga Prasad Rao, HyderabadMyVoice: Views of our readers 18th February 2021

II

This refers to "Jab for 15-18 years from Jan 3" (26 Dec). I think the text given to the PM is wrong as 18+ age groups are already covered and many of them may be waiting for their second dose. Before confusion spreads, the government should clarify that the age group is 15-17 (ideally it should have been 14-17 years) as age groups below 13 years could have been included under children's vaccines. Sadly, when it comes to masks, even the PM and other leaders are seen without masks in public. Needless to say, the Government of India and other States should follow the Bihar CM whose photograph in advertisements is always shown with a mask which creates an awareness about wearing a mask.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

III

Extensive propaganda has to be unleashed in print as well as electronic media insisting on wearing appropriate masks and maintaining physical distances while moving in public. Mass gatherings for any reason should be banned forthwith. The speed of providing vaccines should be hastened to cover the entire vulnerable sections of the population in a time-bound manner. Booster dose should be immediately provided to all those frontline warriors. As a sizable section of those facing this new variant happens to be children, therefore, experts' opinion should be sought to provide vaccine to children at a reasonable speed. Genome sequencing labs should be established on a war footing in as many places as possible to detect infections. In spite of having gained enough experiences in the first two waves if we allow the virus to gain upper hand and incapacitate a sizable population, the government should be solely blamed.

A G Rajmohan, Anantapur

Is ours a true democracy?

The sharp nib of V Ramu Sarma has very potentially narrated the factual happenings especially on the paddy problem in his article, "Politics of one-upmanship doing no good to anybody" (Hans, December 25). As rightly said, the truth is always not palatable to any politician, especially the ruling elite. If there is a will there is a way. The excess paddy can be stored as a future stock by constructing big silos. Centre-state relations hold the backbone of true democracy. If there is a large leniency towards corruption, if there is disrespect on human rights, if there is absolute authoritarian and unhealthy tendency in the rulers, if people's problems are not discussed and decisions taken in parliament and legislatures or outside, if legal cases are not disposed of within limitation period, it is certainly not called a true democracy.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad

KCR's irresponsible attitude

Apropos, 'Govt mum on remunerative prices for alternative crops – Disillusioned farmers stick to paddy sowing' (Dec 26). The TRS government in Telangana must think in terms of suggesting new farming alternatives to farmers as FCI is not inclined to buy paddy, and the State government is also reluctant to buy paddy. It must be understood that paddy fields that are exclusively meant for paddy cultivation are always marshy, fit for paddy cultivation alone. Nizamabad has potential to produce 4 lakh tonnes of paddy, and must be encouraged to keep up the pace, by converting excess produce into parboiled rice that is very much in demand in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's comment that he would not allow parboiled rice to be produced in Telangana to settle scores against the Centre for not buying paddy is absolutely childish and immature comment that must be relooked into with all seriousness in the interest of farmers.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad