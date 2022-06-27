MyVoice: Views of our readers 27th June 2022

BJP exposes chinks in Oppn armour

The kind of immaturity shown by the opposition regarding the presidential election was not expected. The way factionalism took place regarding the name of the presidential candidate and the unity of the opposition appeared to be eclipsed again. On the contrary, BJP has put forward a candidate by which it has hit many targets with one arrow.

On the contrary, there is nothing left except defeat in the hands of the opposition. The BJP has held a mirror to the opposition by announcing the name of a tribal politician Droupadi Murmu. The opposition, which has been opposing the policies of the BJP government by calling the BJP the benefactor of the front, has given a direct message to the BJP that a person of any caste or community can reach the highest post of the country, on the strength of his or her talent.

The benefit of this decision of BJP is undoubtedly going to be available to it in the upcoming assembly and 2024 Lok Sabha elections as well, because in states like Gujarat, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, there is a strong presence of tribal communities.

Rajender Kumar Sharma, Rewari

Carry out more surgical strikes

This refers to news that 150 jihadi militants are ready to enter J&K from launch pads across the Line of Control (LoC) to vitiate situation in the country. The infiltration of Islamist militants from various launch pads though has come down drastically due to constant vigil and effective elimination by security forces, but the cross border intrusion cannot be entirely prevented.

India is gloating over Balakot strike all the time. There must be more such attacks in the offing on terror camps and training facilities, so as to put a sense of fear for Pakistan as Israel does when it comes to avenging Palestine missile attacks on the country.

K R Parvathy, Mysuru

Kudos to editors of newspapers

We all come across various sources of news, but the facts presented by the editors, the selection of news etc. play a crucial role even in today's time when the news format has changed a lot after the introduction of Digital Media. It's because of these editors that even today the credibility of newspaper is ensured.

One can go through various apps for news but still that thirst for reading a newspaper in the morning with the cup of tea is a tradition for many Indian. This credit of building our thinking process also goes to the editors of the newspaper. Even when news is diplomatic, they have the guts to present both the sides of the coin in front of reader and let the reader analyse the true picture and decide what's right and what's wrong.

Shruti Sharma, Ujjain

Body blow to AAP Punjab bypoll

Delivering a body blow to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which romped home with 92 assembly seats in the recently held elections, its candidate lost from politically important Sangrur parliamentary constituency, the bypolls for which were held after sitting MP and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann vacated it.

Although the victory of AAP in his bastion looked a certainty just a month back, the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala killing and successful 'noise' created against AAP by right-wing Sikh politicians seem to have upset its calculations.

This is alarming for a party which is hoping to make inroads into the neighbouring state of Himachal Pradesh. What is worse is that it will also put a question mark on the leadership of Bhagwant Mann as the Chief Minister.

N Sadhasiva Reddy, Bengaluru

Kashmir to host G20 meet in 2023

In a major development, Jammu and Kashmir will host the 2023 meetings of the G20, an influential group of the world's major economies where 75% of international trade and 85% of global GDP is in the hands of G20 countries. G20 meeting was previously decided to be held at New Delhi's Pragati Maidan but recently government made a shift in the location to J&K.

The summit will be the 1st International event in Jammu and Kashmir since the erstwhile state's special status under Article 370 of the Constitution was withdrawn and it was carved into 2 Union territories in August 2019. When these global leaders join the meeting, then worldwide media will be on the region.

Tourism will get a boost, but Pakistan and China will try to play spoilsport. Hopefully, it will lead to positive change in world leaders' opinion about Kashmir.

Shruti Pande, Ujjain