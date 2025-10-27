MyVoice: Views of our readers 27th October 2025

Bus tragedy: Minister, authorities should be taken to task

The state government authorities inspect private travels buses only when a major accident takes place. This show-baazi won’t suffice. The RTA and Traffic personnel are paid handsomely for discharging duties assigned to them regularly. They (the authorities) did not know that the ill-fated private bus owned by M/s Vemuri Caveri travels was a converted sleeper bus without intimating the authorities concerned. It had several challans uncleared and yet was plying unnoticed by the authorities. So the RTA and Traffic personnel need a major accident, in which dozens of innocent people die, to conduct inspections! All these years they were looking the other way as the private travels “pay” them handsomely at regular intervals. In fact all those officials and the TG state transport minister should be taken to task for not doing their duties properly. Had the minister concerned tasked the RTA personnel and monitored the progress at regular intervals, this mishap would not have occurred. It is not too late now, the RTA and Traffic personnel should be tasked to conduct inspections and submit a weekly report on number of vehicles inspected and the results thereof with action taken report on erring vehicles. Political interference should not be tolerated just because many politicians ‘own’ these private travels vehicles! Already flouting rules is so common that the officials can’t inspect such vehicles citing political interference. Few years back a private bus run by M/s Jabbar Travels was involved in a fire accident in which 45 passengers perished. At that time also similar show-baazi was made by the officials without learning lessons. Will the government punish the real culprits for the accident, at least this time?

Govardhana Myneedu,Vijayawada

***

Bring interstate night sleeper buses under safety net

It is good to know that in the wake of the ghastly bus accident involving a sleeper bus of Kaveri travels near Kurnool, the RTA and Hyderabad traffic police have conducted surprise inspections across the city and seized private travel buses for not adhering to the safety norms. One hopes that all sleeper buses that are engaged in the interstate night service must come under this ambit; and not to be a knee jerk reaction. It is learnt that several anomalies have come to light in the inspections; and hefty penalties were imposed on private travel buses that are engaged on long distance routes. Serious lapses like berths obstructing emergency exit doors and fire extinguishers installed in several vehicles that expired their effective use have been noticed.

S Lakshmi,Hyderabad

DCP’s action commendable

The story published about Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) S Chaitanya Kumar, who confronted a mobile phone snatcher, wielding a knife against him, had to resort to firing against the person in ‘self defence’ as a last resort despite not having a firearm at his disposal, impressed me enormously. The DCP grabbed a colleague’s weapon and fired two rounds, striking one of the mobile snatchers, and injuring him was perfectly part of his duty. Such acts by the police are absolutely necessary when anti-social gangs in the twin cities are having a free run. Fear of law must be instilled in the minds of criminals as happening in Uttar Pradesh, when similar criminals are shot in the leg and beg for mercy, pleading not to repeat the act. Society must bank on the police for their protection and safety.

K V Raghuram, Wayanad

It’s time to revive foster souls

In recent times, both critical and creative thinking appear to be in decline. The passing of noted talents such as Asrani, the “angrez ke zamane ka jailer,” Piyush Pandey, the “Fevicol man,” and Satish Shah of Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro fame marks the loss of remarkable creative minds who shaped Indian cinema and advertising. Today, in both fields, genuine creativity seems overshadowed by controversy and noise. It is time we revive the spirit of critical reflection and imaginative expression that once defined these professions.

N Nagarajan,Hyderabad

Rohit and Kohli prove critics wrong

After Indian bowlers did a fine job by restricting Australia to 236 runs, the old guards Rohit and Kohli in a scintillating partnership steering India to a comfortable nine-wicket win brings cheer to Indian cricket enthusiasts despite the series loss for two reasons obviously for avoiding a humiliating series whitewash and secondly Kohli proving the critics wrong by his stellar knock after been unduly criticised for his poor show in the first two one-dayers. All in all, India team’s performance has clearly shown its discipline and its collective grit to pull a victory. Congrats to Gill and his boys for the emphatic win.

K.R.Srinivasan, New Bhoiguda, Secunderabad