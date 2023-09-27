MyVoice: Views of our readers 27th September 2023

It’s high time to uphold democratic values

Apropos the lengthy, crucial, correct and presently dwarfing values suitably and aptly written in the essay “DEMOCRACY INFESTED BY GOONS AND TRAITORS!” (HANS Sept 25). The entire matter in it was dealt with how our democracy is filled with anti political personalities whose power and pelf mongering nature make them secure through illegal means and that made the legislators and government officials to embrace all kinds of methods against healthy norms. “Yadha raja thadha praja”. If king is culprit, its subjects too follow the king. If animal eats in the field, will its cub grazes at the fence?. Many happenings in political history were vividly stated in the write up. Many political philosophers in the past and present know how, why, where and when the embedded democratic principles are to be followed in letter and spirit. So far dawning of such wisdom in our leaders and people is not in sight. There is a dire necessity for a right ruler to protect decent values of our democracy.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

PM’s Urban Naxals jibe derogatory

This refers to “Rusted Iron” (26 Sep). Addressing an event in Rajasthan and MP, PM said Congress is rusted iron that gradually corrodes in rain and claimed that the party outsources everything from slogans to policies to urban naxals. I have nothing against PM attacking Congress, as his party came to power with “Congress Mukth” Bharat in 2014. I am not sure whether the BJP was able to give Mukthi to the party as it seems they use Congress and Gandhi family as shield to protect itself from their shortcomings. No wonder somehow or other people still have given chance to them to rule in Rajasthan, HP, Chhattisgarh as it seems in these states the voters seem to see them as “Iron Pillar” in Qutub Minar and some other spots in India. As for as Urban Naxals, I think PM seems to have forgotten that in response to written question from TMC MP Shanta Chhetri, the then Minister of State for Home Affairs Krishan Reddy said “the phrase” ‘urban naxal’ is not used by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India”. When the phrase which doesn’t exist is not fair. It would be good if the PM finds better ways to attack Congress and other opposition parties.

N Nagarajan, Netaji Nagar, Hyderabad

We need a shape to worship shapeless God

This refers to Aravinda Rao’s philosophical note “THE ENIGMA OF CREATION” (Sept 24). It is well structured in a nutshell the entire philosophy of Vedas and human belief. Cause and effect is scientifically a proven theory. However, scholars could not perfectly define in one tone what exactly is hidden in the Vedas. I remember a song in a movie sung by Bhanumati “Sakala sastramulu chadivina varike teliyadu srushti vilasamu”. In Devadasu (ANR) film also the lyric writer reveals Sankaracharya’s quintessential philosophy as “World is illusion, Life is illusion, this is the essence of all Vedas”. The shapes of God are also human creation in order to concentrate, meditate and pray that object. This is the transformation of Nirguna (shapeless) into Saguna (shape). Hence it is said that philosophy is the pursuit of wisdom and includes the metaphysical enquiry into the nature of reality as a whole and the moral and spiritual endeavour to realise it. If listeners closely observe Srimad Bhagavatam in SVBC channel, the preacher often refers lord Krishna as Paramatma (Brahman). This is one example only.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad

Trudeau govt in Canada embarrassed itself

Despite the Justin Trudeau’s claim about India having alleged links with the murder of pro-khalistan activist Nijjar without showing any concrete evidence is only a figment of his imagination, still, his unwarranted remarks to support the illegal acts of Canadian Khalistani is reprehensible. There is no denying the accepted fact that the stunning success of the G20 summit at New Delhi had left an indelible mark on India on the world stage. Further, the Trudeau government in Canada embarrassed itself on Friday by honouring a veteran Ukranian Nazi, who was part of Hitler’s army that participated in the genocide of Jews, is nothing of an appalling error of judgement coming in the wake of Ottawa’s ugly spat with India over Canada’s support for Khalistani separatists been widely criticised is apt.

K.R.Srinivasan, New Bhoiguda, Secunderabad