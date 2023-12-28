MyVoice: Views of our readers 28th December 2023

Telangana’s child nutrition crisis

Apropos the article published on Wednesday on “Nutrient deficiency among schoolchildren in Telangana,” the findings underscore a concerning level of micronutrient deficiency, notably in districts like Yadadri Bhuvanagiri. The high percentage of undernourished children, especially in specific districts, demands urgent attention from the state government. The recommendations put forth, emphasizing the adoption of stringent mechanisms to ensure children receive prescribed quantities of essential nutrients, including eggs and millets, carry substantial importance. However, it is crucial to ensure not only the adoption of these measures but also their effective implementation. Noteworthy disparities in food intake, where certain children fall significantly below stipulated nutrition norms, underscore the necessity for a comprehensive review of the PM Poshan Scheme.

Dr Krishna Kumar Vepakomma, Hyderabad

WFH cuts off human relations for staff

This has reference to Jane Gifkins Brisbane (Aus)’s thought-provoking essay “Learning art of switching off from work” (December 27). In the present day, the entire software duty is being done from home (work from home) which has become convenient to both employers and employees. Both save transport and other expenses and allotted project works are being carried out from laptops. Thus, the employer-employee physical and social relations are getting widened. I have heard that in US and some other countries, employees have not visited their offices nor seen their employers, but professional careers are being continued. Personal interactions while at work in offices give wider scope to learn and enhance knowledge more and more.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad

Road safety norms go for a toss

This has reference to the Hans News Service report on ‘Road Safety’. There are several lessons from our childhood across the globe on road safety. In Hyderabad, pedestrians are neglected in total. There are no zebra crossings nor wide continuous foot paths. Wherever footpaths are existing, they are occupied by street vendors. Similarly, at all traffic junctions there are no sufficient indicator lights to guide the pedestrians to cross the roads safely. Moreover, the youth, irrespective of their ages, with or without driving licence, take a vehicle and speed up sportively, risking their life and scaring many on the roads. The road safety depends in total on the parents and the police to guide the youth on road safety, accidents can lead to injuries or death.

G Murali Mohan Rao, Secunderabad

Sharmila foray into AP Cong may hit rivals

Ref: “Rahul, Kharge look to Sharmila for Cong revival in AP” (Edit, Dec 27). This is a long-awaited issue totally ignored for the past ten years. Congress party is sent into grave by the people of AP for the sole reason of bifurcating the state and making the state financially poor. Most of its senior leaders have lost interest in politics and some found their existence in other parties. Looking towards Sharmila, daughter of former CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy, a novice to politics, to regain the lost glory of Congress is to see light at the end of tunnel. All along, she is claiming her identity in Telangana and tried to contest in this state. TS Congress did not feel her to be a part of this state. If she is made the PCC president of AP, it may damage the prospects of major parties.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

Legendary batting by K L Rahul

Crusader KL Rahul stood alone like a rock to score his 8th magnificent test century (also his 17th international century vs. South Africa (101 in 137 balls), as others fell like 9 pins. What a splendid knock of patience and perseverance! All types of shots from the cricket book were in full display and his batting was a feast of for the eyes. This gave a decent total of 245 to India. The next higher score was mere 38 runs by King Kohli. 5 (Indian) players got out for a single digit score. It shows how the bowlers’ pitch wrought havoc on the batsmen. The billion-dollar question is: will this Rahul’s century prove to be a winning tale for India? Left arm medium fast bowler Nandre Burger (SA) was the luckier one to claim KL Rahul’s prize wicket.

PV Rao Sreelekha, Secunderabad