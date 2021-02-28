MyVoice: Views of our readers 28th February 2021

Poll schedule in Bengal

Comparatively, the West Bengal schedule in eight phases looks definitely stretched even assuming that the CEC might have take all inputs pertaining to security, violence etc. But then it is imprudent if EC is not allowed to do its duty. Look at AP Panchayat elections which created hue and cry with series of petitions in favour and against by the Election Commissioner on one hand and the Government on the other before HC and SC made it mandatory to hold the elections. Now that the results are out in ruling party's favour, it looks like 'all is well that ends well'.

D Nagarjuna, Hyderabad

Great move

It is really heart-warming gesture on the part of the two Army Chiefs of India and Pakistan ,to hold an olive branch and to announce strict observance of ceasefire, without any violations. (Guns not to boom on LOC ,26 Feb) Certainly this ceasefire agreement is right step in right direction , in the given situation of hostilities, cross border terrorism and peace in J&K. After all we were brothers before Partition and we can by choice remain brother countries even today by forgetting the past and embracing peace .

P H Hema Sagar, Secunderabad