MyVoice: Views of our readers 28th February 2022

Shreyas shines in India's series win

Three cheers to Men in Blue as they have won the T20 series in style 2-0 against Sri Lankans when still one match is remained to be played. Though Sri Lanka put up a competitive total of 183, in spite of losing captain Rohit Sarma early, Shreya Iyer without losing heart scored a magnificent 74 runs in 44 balls and remained unbeaten. He is ably supported by Sanju Samson and he chipped in with valuable 39 runs in 25 balls. Later dependable R Jadeja entered the pitch and exhibited pyrotechnics and scored a fluent 45 in just 18 balls which sealed the match and series in favour of India. This is exclusively a batsmen show, as our batsmen showed much-needed caution with aggression and without any chance given to the rivals won the match comfortably.

Rama Krishna M, Kakinada

India's stand at UNSC justified

As our saviour during the 1971 war with Pakistan, Russia came to our rescue with a real heart to help and provided us a base and a friend to depend on during an emergency. India's vote is not entirely on unexpected lines considering the historical closeness with Russia. But it does draw lines among the international community on who stands where on what is being seen as Russian aggression. In the justification of its move, India called for respecting the sovereignty of nations, which is a counter to Russia's argument of parts of Ukraine being historical Russia. As a middle path, India had a clear mind to vote against the move but cleverly abstained to clear the air in their own way.

CK Subramaniam, Mumbai

II

Opinions diverge over Russian President Vladimir Putin's publicly-aired 'grievance' over 'Western encroachment' on 'Russia's sphere of influence' and West's use of Ukraine as a 'vassal state' as part of its global dominance. Ukraine should not become a 'satellite state' for the West to play its geopolitical games. At the same time, it should be allowed to exist as a sovereign state and preserve its distinct cultural identity and national pride without alienating ethnic Russians.

G David Milton, Maruthancode

III

Operation Ganga being conducted by the Indian government along with Air India to evacuate Indian medical students and other Indians from the war-torn country of Ukraine is a brave move. Russia and Ukraine surely deserve a pat on their back for their support to Operation Ganga. Russia is one of our strategic partners since Indira Gandhi's days. India's stand on Russia-Ukraine standoff at UNSC will surely do good for much better relationship with Russia as well as Ukraine.

Sharadchandran S, New Delhi

IV

As vote came up for the UN Security Council's draft resolution against Russia's aggression in Ukraine, India's predicament was unique. India, an 'equidistant friend' of both US and Russia, was caught between the devil and the deep sea. Moreover, Indian nationals stranded in war-torn Ukraine were being evacuated. The Prime Minister has reportedly spoken against use of force in principle during his conversation with Putin in the early hours of the standoff. The country ought to have used that as a template, coming down heavily on armed aggression in principle, as news trickles in from Ukraine about rising civilian casualty, including those of children.

Dr George Jacob, Kochi

V

India's prudent move, joining China and UAE, in opposing the UN Security Council resolution to stop Russian attack on Ukraine and withdraw all troops has been a level-headed decision despite solecism and moralising on part of the US. It is good to see that India is in the process of taking decisions that are in tune with the overall interests of the country, without being swayed by arm-twisting by seculars. It is funny that the Left lobby is crying foul on this move too.

K V Raghuram, Wayanad

Tollywood, turn focus to AP

The AP government's decision of reducing cinema ticket rates, banning benefit shows and cancelling theatres licenses etc under the guise of people's welfare is definitely a political gimmick. They have singled out the release of 'Bheemla Naik' movie of Pawan Kalyan. Of course, AP CM is certainly right in advising the Tollywood biggies to concentrate more on producing films from AP, too, instead of merely using AP area for promoting Telugu films and generating income.

Katuru Durga Prasad Rao, Hyderabad