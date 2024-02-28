MyVoice: Views of our readers 28th February 2024

BJP champions of hate speech

A report by India Hate Lab from a US-based group reveals that 75% of hate speech took place in BJP-ruled states. Also it is ironic to report that there is a stark difference between the content of hate speech in BJP-ruled and Non BJP-ruled states. The fact so revealed by the report is more shocking as it was BJP itself which was seen targeting opposition for the hate speech propagated by them in the society. But the actual reality is that it was majorly BJP themselves who propagate hate content for the others. Although the BJP leader are fastidious to accept the very findings of this report as genuine. But we can’t ignore the fact revealed by a US group, on the polarised reality of India, whose is in the lurch of power mismanagement. As hate speech cause social unrest and disharmony and sometime also cause ethnic violence and break the social peace, it is the responsibility of the government to make fact check and make their leader aware about hate speech narratives. BJP need to cure this challenging task of removing Hate Speeches tag from themselves.

Kirti Wadhawan, Kanpur

BJP’s stand on alliance with TDP-JS unclear

Upon invitation by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu met him in Delhi. CNB was asked to join NDA so that BJP will have alliance with TDP-JSP in the ensuing Assembly and Lok Sabha elections and YSRCP can easily be replaced. On the next day, CM of Andhra Pradesh Jagan Mohan Reddy air dashed to Delhi and had discussions with PM Narendra Modi. Immediately scene changed. So far no action took place from BJP. Seat allotments are going on briskly. People are given to understand that BJP is continuing its cooperation with YSRCP and vice versa as there is absolutely no problem encountered by its MPs in LS and RS on any matter concerning AP and passing of bills by the union. This kind of bowing nature may not be possible by TDP. Jena Sena founder Pawan Kalyan, a close companion of BJP was said to be admonished about its alliance with TDP-JS. What magic did Jagan do in his sudden meeting with Modi? Whether YSRCP will retain or be replaced remains a big question.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

Lack of awareness affects organ donation

Organ donations are perhaps the highest form of charity. All religions exhort their followers to do charity. For an extremely religious country like India, it is surprising that there are so few organ donations. Perhaps not many people know how to go about it. This problem could be easily solved by widely publicising the need for organ donations and how to go about it. The figure of 3,00,000 waiting for organ donation is probably underestimated as it would include only those who can afford it. The vast majority would never be able to afford it and would probably have given up all hopes. Preachers of all reasons must be roped in to urge all their vast number of followers to make a commitment to donate their organs and give life to somebody else.

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

II

The article ‘ India must aim to top the list in organ donation’ is self explanatory and is like a usable reference note sheet .The fact mentioned is that over 3,00,000 patients are on the waiting list, in our country, for receiving organ donations . Many organ donors have already rendered their services by donating organ(s). In my opinion, including me, the Government shall legally create an option to donate all usable organs including the body at a time. Thus any person who wants to donate all his /her usable organs with the body, shall be legally permitted.

G Murali Mohan Rao, Secunderabad

Pankaj Udhas’ demise a great loss to music

The famous Ghazal singer leaved the music lovers in sad by his demise. He has left an indelible mark on the world of music. By his famous ghazals like “ chitti aayi hai” ek tarf uska ghar “ he made a place in the hearts of music lovers. His gazals were soulful and directly spoke to the soul. He has ruled the hearts of people with his songs. Pankaj Udhas may have left this world, but his music will continue to bring solace to our hearts in times of happiness and sadness. With his soulful gazals, he has left a memorable mark in the world of music. Alvida Pankaj Udhas ji.

Zakir Hussain, Kazipet.

II

It refers to ‘Chitthi Ayee hai fame singer passes away’. Though most of his fans would remember him for his immortal song ‘Chitthi aayi hai’ but he also sang beautiful songs and ghajals like Jeeye to jiye kaise, Chandi jaisa rang hai tera, Ek taraf uska ghar, Ghungroo toot gaye and Thodi thodi piya karo. He sang with poise and had a soulful voice. He was a pioneer in the field of Ghazals like late Jagjit Singh. But most of us would not know another aspect of his personality, that is giving a platform to young talent in Khazana (annual Ghazal festival) which he started in 2002 along with Talat Aziz and Anup Jalota. Besides, he was kind hearted and ready to help others. His departure leaves a huge void in the music world.

Bal Govind, Noida