MyVoice: Views of our readers 28th May 2024

IPL 2024 final bereft of fireworks

The better team won IPL 2024 trophy. Kudos to KKR! SRH despite winning the toss chose to bat first and that was its mistake. Usually, in T20 matches teams winning the toss prefer to chase a target, because setting a target is always risky while batting first. Wonder why the think tank of SRH deviated and batted first. Its star batter head and others merely succumbed to the pressure of playing in a final. KKR deservedly won the one-sided match. Unusually, the final match lacked fireworks and the expectations of the spectators and television viewers.

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada

Polaraisation, rhetoric mark 2024 polls

Refer to editorial - “No Morals, No Rules” define 2024 Ballot Battle (May 27). We can say for certain that it will not be 400 Paar for NDA .The biggest drawback of Elections 2024 was that star campaigners of both the rulingBJPand the Opposition indulged in poll rhetoric which was objectionable. The EC failed to take any strong action against the erring leaders. The opposition made charges against the PM that Modi 3.0 would be a dictatorship and he was trying to garner votes in the name of religion but at the same time they could not convert the real issues of price rise and unemployment into any kind of anti-incumbency wave against Modi.

Parimala G Tadas, Hyderabad

***

As 2024 polls coming to a close this weekend, it goes into the history of electoral battle in India as ‘More rhetoric, less substance’ taking centrestage at each leg of the campaign with politicians of all hues throwing the rules to the wind and indulging in the game of polarisation politics by only invoking religion and Constitution excessively in the last two months, instead of substantially raising the issues of corruption, inflation, climate changes and unemployment etc. The final result will only tell whether the INDI bloc would be able to finally halt BJP in its tracks or it is just a tale of wasted opportunities for the INDI bloc for pursuing half-hearted measures characterised by a lack of transparency and commitment to redress inequality.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

***

HANS editorial ‘No morals, no rules’ define 2024 ballot battle” (May 27) is framed without giving conclusion and left readers to their imagination and calculation. In case BJP gets about 270 seats, NDA group and other parties opposite to Modi, may demand that they will support anyone in BJP other than Modi because he never listened to reason and also turned a blind eye to many issues raised by MPs and state governments. He antagonised senior citizens also on certain long pending needs such as hiking minimum pension to EPS-95 retirees and restoration of reservations in railways, etc.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

***

Modi was right when he called out deliberate minority pampering that is going on WB, TN, TS and Karnataka, with no level playing in place. The Samajwadi Party in its manifesto in 2012 even promised a quota for Muslims that the party knows pretty well cannot be done under the Constitution. Despite this, political bigwigs often cite Constitution and secularism like sacred quotes to prove their point. The SP’s temerity could be understood that it went to the extent of vowing to change the Constitution to bring about this change in the country.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

Why act against kin of terrorists?

Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s new policies deny government jobs to the family members of terrorists and stone pelters in Jammu and Kashmir. Though aimed at combating terrorism, these measures are deemed unjust and counterproductive. Firstly, these policies amount to collective punishment, which is fundamentally unfair and morally indefensible. Punishing individuals for the actions of their relatives violates principles of justice and human rights.

Vishal Mayur, Bengaluru

PM Modi’s M-word obession

What is the most favourite euphemism, used by the Prime minister of India, in his election campaigns of 2024? Undoubtedly, it is a word ,which starts with letter ‘M’. (Modis mujra remark spark intense debate, 27 May ). In GE 2019, the popular euphemisms of Modi were ‘Kabrastan and Shamshaan.’ But in 2024 , the euphemisms of Modi are the inevitable ‘Mangalsutra, Mutton, Machli, Mujra, & Muslim League,’ all used belligerently, to ridicule and accuse the rivals of appeasement of minorities. However, the patriotic citizens are vexed with PM Modi’s M-obsession.

P H Hema Sagar, Secunderabad