MyVoice: Views of our readers 28th May 2025

A major boost to education

India’s plan to host 15 foreign university campuses under the National Education Policy 2020 is a bold and welcome step. It will give Indian students access to world-class education without going abroad, help them get a feel of the global standards while also saving on money. However, for this to truly benefit the country, the government must provide higher teaching and research standards, and ensure that these universities meet local needs. They should not just be foreign names in fancy buildings. It’s also important that these institutions work closely with Indian universities through joint research, student and teacher exchange programmes, and knowledge-sharing. If managed well, this move can turn India from a seeker of global knowledge into a global hub of learning.

As’ad, Kabir Nagari

Most powerful locomotive is a welcome addition

The launch of India’s most powerful 9000 HP electric locomotive at Dahod, as part of Rs 24,000 crore projects, marks a significant achievement. It assures enhanced load-hauling capacity with better speed, energy efficiency and reduced manpower. A single, pollution-free engine per train with lower maintenance needs will benefit both operations and the environment. The project also boosts local employment, agriculture, and the development of backward areas, especially with the new Dahod-Valsad express train. The export potential to African, European, and Asian markets adds to its strategic value. However, it is crucial to integrate state-of-the-art safety features and robust accident prevention systems to ensure that modernisation does not come at the cost of passenger and operational safety.

RS Narula, Patiala

Bharat forecast system can boost agricultural productivity

The launch of the Bharat forecast system is a significant milestone. This has multipurpose benefits like providing accurate weather predictions. Apart from enhancing agricultural productivity, the system can improve disaster management, and foster informed decisions, ultimately contributing to the nation’s growth and prosperity.

TS Karthik, Kilpauk, Chennai-10

Welfare of animals is equally important

The ethical treatment of animals in Indian agriculture is a pressing issue. The use of antibiotics and hormones in livestock farming enhances productivity but it raises serious concerns. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) warns that antibiotic resistance could cause 10 million deaths annually worldwide by 2050. Growth hormones are widely used in our dairy farms. A study reveals the presence of antibiotic residues in 10 per cent of milk samples, which are health risks. Environmental impacts are equally troubling, with farm runoff contaminating water sources and harming ecosystems. Moreover, inconsistent regulations further complicate the issue, affecting trade and standards. Are these practices necessary for food security or do they represent a modern-day sin against ethical and sustainable farming? It is crucial to advocate for humane, environment-friendly practices that ensure animal welfare and protect public health.

Jubel D’Cruz, Mumbai

Make it better for members from trans community

Great reforms are being brought to boost the lives of the trans community in Telangana state. Apart from providing work to earn as well as Indiramma houses, they are being roped in as police traffic assistants in Hyderabad. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has done well by directing the police department to recruit eligible members from the trans community and provide training in traffic management. As the performance of 44 such traffic assistants has been found good, Panchayat Raj Minister Seethakka announced Indiramma houses to them under the disability quota. Another good move for the community has been establishing Maitri clinics in the districts. The minister assured that all government departments will be appointing eligible individuals from the community. The Union and state governments would do well if they can ensure livelihoods for the community so that they need not beg around on roads and around traffic signals. Even they deserve to have a dignified life

JP Reddy, Ramagiri street, Nalgonda-508001