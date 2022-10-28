MyVoice: Views of our readers 28th October 2022

Indian democracy turning 'Cashocracy'

It is alleged that 4 Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLAs are offered a huge amount of Rs 100 crore each and contracts by BJP, while BJP claims that it is a stuffed sketch of CM K Chandrashekar Rao due to fear of losing Munugodu by-election. Fact finding is in the process by police. People of two Telugu states are developing aversion the way the incendiary politics are playing out. Conclusively, the outcome of this bypoll is definitely depending on the power of money. We have never seen such a churlish, dingy and dusky election in the past anywhere in India. We can say it is a opprobrium to our democracy as it looks purely cashocracy and opportunism.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad

Gods on currencies: A terrible idea

In order to needle and corner BJP which is openly promoting religion, led by PM who's is attending non-stop all religious events and rituals, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has appealed to PM to include the image of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesh in our currency notes alongside Gandhi. He has claimed we would get their blessings to set right the economy. His suggestion has put BJP leaders on back foot so much so a BJP leader from Maharashtra has asked why not Shivaji by sharing photoshopped Rs 200 note. With such leaders around, we have to depend only on god to help us. All such inane suggestions is sure shot way of floating of fake currencies with images of God in far off villages.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

The AAP leader Kejriwal is for god's photos on currency notes. Currency notes with images of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi on one side and Mahatma Gandhi's picture on the other is his suggestion. This is likely to give a boost to the economy, he claims. This is a bad idea. This is nothing superstition at its height. Secondly, it is a move to bribe the Hindu voters. Already, he has promised a trip to Ayodhya if the party is voted to power in Gujarat. Because of freebies the party came to power in Punjab. Gujarat and HP are going to the polls next month. By hook or crook, he wants to come to power in Gujarat.

N R Ramachandran, Chennai.

Why rake up Hindi row yet again?

Let the sleeping dogs lie. Why disturb them and curse ourselves visited later by its onslaughts. Similar is the case with the imposition of Hindi language on the people of non-Hindi heartland. Time and again it is established beyond doubt that they are the last people to be forced upon in this regard. All technological discoveries, inventions and innovations, research works, treatises have their birth in the universally acceptable language of English only and continue to be so as it is the universal medium of lingual expression the world over. Learning of Hindi language should be offered only as an optional and not at all as a compulsory subject in the school classes. This matter needs to be buried once for all.

Seshagiri Row Karry, Hyderabad

Rituals guide on path of values

The editorial throwing light on rituals are integral part of Hindu religious faith and therefore all those painting rituals as communal goes to reveal that they have not understood the values they impart. In fact, lighting of more than 15 lakh diyas on the banks of river Saryu in Ayodhya, in a way, is a nod to Lord Ram's belief that such events mark "Celebration of religious diversity" thereby invoking in everyone the spirit to work for the society together so as to take the country to new heights. Ridiculing rituals, stating that they are not based on any solid evidence but just on hearsay only reveals their lack of knowledge about our rich culture, tradition and duties that are obligatory on citizen to reinforce values. The state observing them in Ayodhya to treat Lord Ram's ideals as a beacon to achieve its goals is an eye-opener to every citizen to follow it.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

Needless row in Kerala

The war of words and needless diatribe that is going on between the ruling LDF in Kerala and the Governor Arif Mohammed Khan seems to be taking a new dimension for the removal of Finance Minister K N Balagopal in the wake of Balagopal's comments on something unsavoury about quality of functioning of educational institutions in UP vis-a-vis Kerala; and high standards of colleges in Kerala as an innuendo to the Governor who recommended the removal of nine vice-chancellors of universities in Kerala for not following norms in their appointment.

K R Parvathy, Mysuru