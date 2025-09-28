MyVoice: Views of our readers 28th September 2025

Safeguard the environment to stay healthy

Evenas the world observed the World Environmental Health Day (Sept 26) on Friday, it becomes imperative to recognize that “the environment is where we all meet; where we all have a mutual interest; it is the one thing all of us share.”

These words from Lady Bird Johnson resonate deeply today, when the link between environmental well-being and public health has never been clearer. A clean, safe, and balanced ecosystem isn’t an extravagance it’s a necessity for human survival and dignity. Polluted air, unsafe water, and degraded land not only terminate nature but silently attack our communities, increasing illness and undermining quality of life.

“We won't have a society if we destroy the environment,” observed Margaret Mead and indeed, human health depends on environmental health. It is time we act not out of obligation, but out of shared responsibility.

“Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world,” Mead maintained. Community clean-ups, urban gardening, and awareness drives are not just environmental acts, they're health investments. Governments can set policies, but lasting change grows from the grassroots. Citizens, schools, community groups, and local authorities must voluntarily champion environmental stewardship. Simple steps like planting trees, saying no to plastic, conserving energy and water, promoting clean transport, and maintaining public spaces can collectively restore eco-balance.

Let us build a future where sustainability is a lifestyle and cleanliness a community value. Together, through informed choices and collective action, we can preserve both the planet and the people who depend on it.

Raju Kolluru,Kakinada

MiG-21, a distinguished IAF warhorse

The Indian Air Force (IAF), nay India, bid an emotional farewell to the legendary MiG-21, after faithfully serving the nation for 62 years, on Friday. It marks the end of a long and important service-it was a fighter jet that helped shape how India fights in the air, builds its own aircraft, and wins wars. Inducted in 1963, this Soviet-origin aircraft was the country’s first supersonic fighter and quickly became the backbone of the IAF’s combat fleet.

It greatness lies in its versatility, reliability, and sheer combat record. It played decisive roles in the 1965 and 1971 wars against Pakistan. In the 1999 Kargil conflict, MiG-21s struck Pakistani positions at high altitudes, showcasing their adaptability in mountainous terrain. Even in recent years, the aircraft remained relevant: during the 2019 Balakot airstrikes, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman famously shot down a Pakistani F-16 using a MiG-21 Bison, proving that a vintage jet could challenge and defeat a modern fighter aircraft.

Beyond combat, the MiG-21 catalysed India’s aerospace evolution. Over 700 units were acquired, many of which were locally produced by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). This domestic manufacturing push laid the groundwork for the country’s indigenous fighter programs and nurtured generations of engineers and pilots and imbibed the spirit of self-reliance.

The MiG-21 was the IAF’s workhorse for decades, offering speed, agility, and affordability. Despite its controversial safety record in later years-earning the dubious distinction of being called “Flying coffin or widow maker”, many aviators still regard it as one of the finest jets of its time, a machine that deserved both praise and remembrance. The MiG-21’s retirement leaves a void that is both operational and emotional. Its shape may disappear from airbases, but its legacy will live on for years to come.

Dr O Prasada Rao,Hyderabad

India bids farewell to ‘flying coffin’

Theretirement of the MiG-21 on Friday is not just a military milestone but marks the end of a saga that shaped India’s skies for six decades. From the wars of 1965 and 1971 to Kargil, this “flying coffin” carried both glory and grief. Critics recall its frequent crashes, while veterans salute its unmatched agility. Yet the real lesson lies beyond nostalgia-our reliance on outdated machines for too long, despite a growing economy. Defence is not merely about past victories but about readiness for tomorrow. As we bid farewell, one wonders whether the Air Force can be equipped with the tools worthy of the sacrifices of those who flew these jets.

Hasnain Rabbani,Mumbai

End of a glorious IAF era

Theretirement of the MiG-21 fighter jet (MiG-21), which has been a formidable force in the Indian Air Force for 62 years, marks a major milestone in India's defence industry. The MiG-21, a single-engine, single-seat supersonic fighter jet, could fly at a speed of 2,230 kmph and carry rockets, bombs and missiles simultaneously. The aircraft's distinctive features include a triangular wing at the rear, a sharp nose at the front, twin turbofan engines and additional fuel storage. Indians fondly call it the "Balalaika". The MiG-21 fighter jet was designed by the Russian Mikoyan-Gurevich Design Bureau and was inducted into the Indian Air Force in 1961. An initial batch of eight aircraft were purchased. Over the next 62 years, India's defence capability was enhanced by inducting 1,200 MiG-21s. During its service, the MiG-21 played a crucial role in several major conflicts. India has appreciated its participation in operations such as the Indo-Pak wars of 1965 and 1971, the Kargil war of 1999 and the Balakot air strike in 2019.

The retired MiG-21s will be displayed at prominent locations or gifted to allied nations.

It was a touching moment when Air Chief Marshal A P Singh conducted the legendary aircraft's last flight at the Chandigarh air base. More than its illustrious service to IAF, MiG-21's service life will always be remembered.

Darshan B N,

Journalism student, Tumakuru

Golden care in one’s twilight years

Thelaunch of Golden Care by the Rachakonda Police Security Council is more than just an initiative; it is a promise to those who once cared for us. In a world where many elderly silently endure neglect or loneliness, this program offers not just protection but dignity in equal measure. Regular outreach, cyber safety, SOS services, medical tie-ups, and guidance on welfare schemes make it a truly holistic effort. More importantly, it addresses neglect and abuse, reminding society that our elders are not burdens but pillars of wisdom. By going beyond duty, police personnel have shown that real security lies in compassion. Golden Care is a shining model that deserves to be echoed across the state, so that every senior citizen can enjoy the golden years with peace of mind and pride. We must remember that caring for our elders is not charity but gratitude, a thanksgiving gesture. Let us all imbibe that spirit of selflessness.

Kalisetti Soumya,Hyderabad.

Don’t take Beijing at face value

Thisrefers to the Sept 25 editorial “India should be wary of China’s friendly gestures”. Delhi warming up to Beijing, and seeking trade and commercial ties have strengthened between the two countries, the border issues notwithstanding. This shows India's keenness to open a new chapter of friendship and cooperation with China, in the wake of the irrational and irresponsible tariff imposed on both of them for buying Russian oil allegedly fuelling the Ukraine war, according to US President Donald Trump. It must be understood that India is not going whole hog in this process with China and is being selective in its approach as there are several lacunae that continue to irk. Indian policymakers are therefore moving cautiously. The rivalry between the US and China need not affect the growing strategic ties between India and the US.

K V Raghuram,Wayanad

TG must focus on conserving rainwater

Thishas reference to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s hopes to boost the state tourism sector. Recently, an international film festival was held in Hyderabad under the auspices of the 17th Universal Film Maker Council. It is good that delegates and participants who make it to such prestigious events get special attention from the government. But why ignore people from the twin cities? Their representations for better civic families get no response from the authorities. It would be good if Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy directs GHMC and HYDRAA chiefs to develop many water bodies to ensure free flow of rainwater. As it is the citizens are subject to harrowing times as rains are damaging roads, footpaths, manholes and drainage lines. Canals and other water bodies should be connected to rivers like Musi, which also should be monitored on a continuous basis. Initiatives like rainwater harvesting can help the city to become a popular tourism destination.

G Murali Mohan Rao, Secunderabad-11

Include Bhyrappa works in every curriculum

Thenews of the passing away of S L Bhyrappa, a centenary giant of Kannada literature, has shaken many hearts. Though his body is no longer with us, his words will live on and his ideas will continue to enlighten us.

When we read Parva, we see the human face of the Mahabharata; when we read Mandara, the music resonates in our hearts; when we read Aavarana, the society is confronted with the truth. These works are Bhyrappa’s very breath. He lives on in every page of Kannada literature, in every library, and in the heart of every reader.

The void left by his departure cannot be filled. It is now our responsibility to pass on his words to the next generation. Towards this, the government and literary organizations must include his works in academic curricula, establish research centres and translate his works for a global audience. That would be the most befitting salute to the literary giant.

Kavya K,

University College of Arts, Tumakuru

Cultivate the noble lifesaving act of organ donation

Organdonations in the country are progressing at a snail’s pace even as millions eagerly await the emergence of Good Samaritans, who can ensure replacement to their diseased organs. For a country that has the largest population, the organ donation rate is quite discouraging. This stems from the myths surrounding organ donations over the years.

One should realise that donating an organ is a divine act as it gives a fresh lease of life to those who are caught between life and death for want of an organ. I feel that all government hospitals should take up organ donation as one of their basic duties and motivate attendants of deceased patients on the importance of donating organs of their kin who is no more. It is a god augury that in some districts, the pace of cornea donations is gaining momentum, thanks to the initiatives of voluntary organisations and institutions like Lions Club and facilitators like the Indian Medical Association (IMA) with the active cooperation and technical help of some reputed eye hospitals. However, an alarming aspect is that the role of government hospitals remains abysmally low, almost negligible.

Towards this, the state governments must direct all government hospitals that are attached to medical colleges as also community hospitals to collect corneas from dead bodies after appropriate counselling of family members of dead relatives on providing the wonderful gift of sight and obtain their consent for helping those waiting for cornea transplantation. There is a need to involve all district hospitals and medical colleges that are attached to hospitals. These hospitals should form a wing for organ donation and have counsellors who must motivate families. While campaigning for organ donation, the government should announce some incentives to the families of organ donors, while brain dead donors should get due honours and help them till the final rites. Just like blood donation campaigns, there should be intense organ donation campaigns while also removing the myths surrounding them. Don’t restrict only to August 13, the World Organ Donation Day. Eventually, it takes a heart to donate organs and to accept.

J P Reddy,Nalgonda-508001

Time for a rethink on reservations

Thewrite up "The mannaries of constitutional casteism" (THI Sept 26) on the deepening casteism in this country has been crafted well by M Nageswarao. Castes are divided on the basis of nature of work assigned during ancient times without ascribing superiority or inferiority. The fourth category in this order is considered backward.

The timeline of 10 years set to uplift this tribe could not be realised and hence it is getting extended periodically. Ironically, the rich ones in this category continue to enjoy the benefit of reservation. Political leaders use this profitable scheme to garner votes, which damaging the developing nation.

The Union Government and the Supreme Court must treat everyone on the same pattern in respect of employment and promotions and provide benefits to the reserved category. This has been the view of the elite group for long. Whether this will be put in practice remains to be seen.

Dr N S R Murthy

Secunderabad

Govt yet to act on TEJAC pleas

A steering committee of Telangana Employees Action Committee (TEJAC) has been formed to address the demands of employees and pensioners. One of the crucial demands of the unions is an urgent revamp of EHS. Based on a proposal by unions, the Cabinet had agreed to deduct Rs 500 every month from employees and retirees which is bolstered by an equal contribution by the government. Unfortunately, no orders to that extent have been issued in this regard. Many pensioners are suffering from a host of health issues and spending considerable portion of their pension on hospitalisation and medicines. The need of the hour is ensuring health insurance coverage.

Dinanath Shenolikar,Hyderabad