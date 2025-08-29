MyVoice: Views of our readers 29th August 2025

Opposing Reddy as V-P candidate untenable

Former CJIs P Sadasivam and Ranjan Gogoi and 56 retired judges are of the opinion that justice Sudarshan Reddy, a retired judge contesting for Vice Presidential post is not correct. Have they forgotten that former CJI Koka Subba Rao contested for the presidential post in 1967 and another CJI Hidayatullah held the posts of V-P and acting President in 1969? Similarly former SC Judge HR Khanna contested for this highest post of the land in 1992.

Justice Sadasivam accepted for the Governor’s post and Gogoi was made as member of Rajya Sabha. How can they justify their political roles? 18 former justices of SC, HC and other legal experts supported Justice B Sudarshan Reddy’s candidature for V-P post. Opposing Sudarshan Reddy is logically, legally, morally and ethically untenable and also inappropriate

Dr N S R Murthy, Secunderabad

Make better arrangements at Indrakiladri

The Cultural wing of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Temple , Indrakiladri, should take up better arrangements for devotee satisfaction , with regard to location, venue, facilities, amenities , coordination in their sequence of arranging cultural activities during the forthcoming days of Dussehra festival. Enabling the devotees to restore the vibration of devotional spirit should be the prime objective of Sri Kanaka Durga Temple authorities during the auspicious period.

M Janardhana Rao, Vijayawada

Festival fun or nightmare?

Festival season has begun in India, starting in the South with Varalakshmi Puja and now Ganesh Chaturthi, continuing through Christmas and then Sankranti. Once, festivals were eagerly awaited, especially in our growing years, bringing sanctity, joy, and family bonding. Today, however, much of that charm seems lost.

Instead of devotion and togetherness, festivals often mean endless noise, traffic jams, and showmanship. For the next ten days, not just main roads but even small colony lanes will be clogged with processions and loudspeakers. Dussehra and Diwali further add to overcrowded roads and shops, leaving little space for peace or reflection.

Our shastras envisioned festivals as times of prayer and family celebration, not public chaos. It is time we restore the true essence of our traditions and celebrate in ways that bring people closer—without losing the joy to noise and disorder.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

Call for Swadeshi timely

In the wake of Trump’s additional tariff 25 per cent on Indian goods, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has renewed his push for Swadeshi, the use of indigenous goods -urging Indian businesses to proudly promote and sell locally made products. PM’s timely call for Swadeshi is a welcome move. It is not a call limited merely to consumption patterns or directed only towards the masses.

Rather It is a far-sighted and inclusive appeal - encompassing all sectors and addressing all segments. As India continues it’s journey towards becoming a formidable power on the global stage, self reliance in cutting edge technologies is not a choice but a necessity. Swadeshi is not just a defensive response to the influx of Foreign goods .It is about building a resilient self- confident India that stands tall economically, technologically and eventually on its own strength.

P Victor Selvaraj, Tirunelveli