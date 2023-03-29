MyVoice: Views of our readers 29th March 2023

Nehru paved way for our space glory

It is indeed a great moment for ISRO for launching the heaviest rocket LVM3 carrying 34 internet satellites of UK-based One Web Group. ISRO has indeed made a mark in the satellite world. Today, new India led by PM Modi is celebrating ISRO's milestone is a shining example of visionary PM Nehru who surrounded himself with people like Dr Homi Bhababa, Dr Vikram Sarabhai and many others who were instrumental creating organisation to develop nuclear energy, satellite technology at a time when India then had to focus on food, infrastructure and so on. In the Rocket Boys 2 which is streaming now, the actor who played the role of Dr Homi Bhababa recalls what Nehruji has said "great leaders prepare the country to celebrate achievements when they will not be there to see."

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

Misusingfreedom of speech



Even though Article 19 of our Constitution promotes freedom of speech, nowadays we see the same being misused knowingly and unknowingly by politicians, leaders, factions and parties. The words used by some of the politicians, irrespective of all parties, sometimes go beyond the decency limit resulting in verbal and physical conflicts between party workers and ending up in complete chaos. The recent 'caste defamation issue' and its aftermath is a clear example of how expression of words without being prudent can end up in legal problems and lead to utter chaos and conflicts. What leaders forget is that expressing words without being sagacious can result in counter derogatory remarks finally ending up in court cases and clashes. Leaders got to understand that they have to exercise restraint.

M Pradyu, Kannur

A little breather for borrowers



The Supreme Court on Monday held that borrowers must be given an opportunity to be heard before their accounts are classified as fraud. Generally banks monitor big borrowal accounts very closely. When they detect any deviation, they immediately banks caution the borrower and record the deviation. If the borrower runs the account in the same manner the bank first gives a notice, would classify it first as SMA and then if any rectification is not made it would classify it as NPA. After several observations and after several opportunities only the bank identify the account as fraudulent. Classification of the borrower account as fraud virtually leads to a credit squeeze for the borrower who is debarred from raising finance from financial markets and capital markets. In my view, the new exercise does not serve any purpose except providing some more time to the borrower.

TSN Rao, Hyderabad

BJP dubiously playing up caste angle



Rahul Gandhis comments that "Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi, Narendra Modi. How come all these thieves bear the same surname Modi?" is nowhere connected to malign other backward classes (OBCs). But BJP is creating an interpretation that Rahul Gandhi has maligned them. BJP's OBC twist is nothing but to divide the nation on caste basis. Rahul Gandhi talks about equality and harmony and he had never disgraced any community. It is definitely not a question of backward classes and Lalit Modi and Nirav Modi are not the representatives of OBCs. BJP is definitely trying to build a perception that Rahul Gandhi spoke against OBCs. In fact, Congress is only the party which fights for the rights of Dalits, Muslims and other BCs.

Zeeshaan, Kazipet

There is the other side of the coin pertaining to the incident in which Rahul Gandhi was convicted and later disqualified as MP following the Modi surname slur. A number of current MPs have criminal cases pending against them. According to the Association of Democratic reforms, the BJP has 116 MPs, or 39% of its winning candidates with criminal cases, followed by 29 MPs (57%) from the Congress. Indian elections permit convicts to campaign even from prisons. This being the stark reality, hasn't the judiciary been unfair to Rahul? The courts must view criminalisation of politics seriously and have the unhealthy trend reversed. The court's conviction of Rahul, however, warns public figures, especially politicians to shackle loose tongues.

Dr. George Jacob, Kochi