MyVoice: Views of our readers 29th March 2024

TDP head wants Muslims to believe in NDA

TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu says that Muslim minorities need not worry and should not believe false propaganda against NDA. He assured that their lives would witness progress and development in NDA regime. He was silent and never raised his voice when Muslims suffered under NDA regime due to various issues such as false FIRs against Muslims, triple talaq, mob lynching, love jihad, hate speeches, closure of Madrasas, cancellation of 4% reservation to Muslims, Hijab ban, beef ban, boycott of Muslim shop keepers, attack on religious places, suffering of Muslims due to CAA and NRC etc. He should clarify his stand on the atrocities carried on Muslims throughout the country.

Zeeshan, Kazipet

Another ‘ChunaviJumla’ from BJP

Speaking with their party candidate from Krishnanagar in West Bengal, Amrita Roy, PM Modi has said that he was exploring legal options to ensure that nearly Rs3,000 crore allegedly “looted” from poor people in West Bengal and attached by ED was returned to them. In 2014, before becoming Prime Minister Modi made a similar promise to bring back the money stashed in Swiss Bank and deposit Rs15 lakh each in people’s bank account. Later, the Home Minister claimed that it was just an “election stunt” (ChunaviJumla). If the PM is so keen to distribute seized amounts to the poor, why not include the money collected from electoral bonds; afterall it is not such clean money which corporates have donated.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

Karma catches up with Kejriwal

The Delhi High Court denied interim relief to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) last week in the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam case. The court gave the ED time till April 2 to file its response to Kejriwal’s plea challenging his arrest as well as his application seeking interim relief. Kejriwal, who is also head of the AamAadmi Party (AAP), was arrested by the ED on March 21 and is accused of being the “kingpin” in the liquor policy case. Kejriwal has made irresponsible, baseless and wild allegations against Congress leaders including former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dixit in the past. They used the phrase “karma catches up”, suggesting that he is facing the consequences of his past actions.

C K Subramaniam, Mumbai

***

The law might not bar a sitting Chief Minister from functioning from a jail as long as he is not convicted in any criminal case, but on moral grounds a politician should respond to such situations and step down, albeit on a temporary basis, until the court concerned disposes of the case. Kejriwal’s Deputy Manish Sisodia continues to be jailed as a remand prisoner in the same case and he has already resigned. There cannot be two ways to deal with the arrests and Kejriwal should very well know the basics. Moreover, it is totally and logistically impractical for a Chief Minister to effectively run his office from behind the bars. Kejriwal is trying to defy the democratic norms citing loopholes in the laws.

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada

Courts shall have all required amenities

Our Chief Justice of India in his inaugural speech in Hyderabad expressed his concern in simple words. Lakh of washrooms for women, providing ramps for the disabled or differently abled, creches and rest rooms for the young mothers are the most prominent facilities which he specified with concern. Instead of needy people roaming around the courts for justice, the kindness of all our judges shall reach across our country. The CJI, with his team, is requested to sort out cases with similarity so that any related case can be sped up. Thus litigations will come down.

G Murali Mohan Rao, Secunderabad

Children missing out on simple joys

Apropos: ‘The thrilling rides on trains’. Children today have grown too sophisticated to enjoy the simple ‘choochoogadi’ games of childhood with one child acting as the driver while the rest followed him hanging on the shirt of the previous child while the leader had the privilege of blowing the whistle. ‘Rail gadi, Rail gadi’ sung by Ashok Kumar in the movie Aashirwad was the forerunner of rap and was enjoyed immensely by children. Today’s children have no idea of how much pleasure and joy it gave their grandparents as children too travel by train. Aeroplanes were only to be stared at as travel by air was the domain of the privileged few. In fact, a plane taking off from Santacruz in Mumbai was the center of attraction for those travelling by Mumbai locals and fortunate enough to be seated at the window. Now children nonchalantly take flights on their own, without a trace of wonder and curiosity.

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai