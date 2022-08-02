MyVoice: Views of our readers 2nd August 2022

Isn't it time for Robot Netas?

There was an interesting report that one of the private schools in Hyderabad has adopted disruptive technologies and Artificial Intelligence (AI) in classrooms and in the process has become the first school in India to introduce Robots to turn teachers. The demo of Robots named "Eagle Robots" was shown to the Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy to explore the possibility of deploying in government schools. One hopes that the minister will not get enticed and instead focus on improving the pathetic condition of schools not only in twin cities and outside. I wonder in India why no one is thinking of introducing "Robots Neta" so that we can do away with the human netas who have no concern for fellow humans. However, we need honest people to develop such Robots not those who have political connections, otherwise even Robots would turn worse than the real netas!

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

Politics bereft of ethics, values



This refers to aptly and rightly stated editorially "Politics taking precedence over patriotism" (August 1). Indian politics barged and created crevices in the patriotic fervour with concussion by the selfish politicians. Patriotism started perishing within years of India becoming independent and it appears there is no light in sight in the tunnel of political leadership. People have reposed lot of hopes and confidence in the present ruling party at the centre for a better and safe environment. Already eight long years are gone without a ray of light in most of the lives. Is it not because of politicians? Where is patriotism today? DK Oza, a thinker, writes in a book on Values - "Most of our politicians - I am sorry to say - are ignorant and stupid men". "If we combine the philosophy of Swami Vivekananda and Mahatma Gandhi, India can be fully regenerated."

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

Weaponising systems to quell oppn



All the provisions in PMLA, contested by petitioners dubbing them as draconian, are finally vindicated by the Apex court. In view of the serious nature of the crime, i.e., money laundering, it's good to have a befitting law such as PMLA to prevent it. But one should see for what purpose the law is being used - often for other than its intended use. From the day it's placed in the statute book, it's not used against anyone who is in the ruling party or in its good books. It's selectively used against political rivals at opportune moments. The manner it's used is highly suggestive of as a means for political ends for the ruling party. The low rate of conviction is also a cause for concern. There need not be any qualms for the serious nature of the law, but one should be wary of the loopholes present and the way it's being misused.

Dr DVG Sankararao, Vizianagaram

Mere lip service to unsung thyagis



Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated the need for realisation of freedom fighters' dreams to build a greater India on the eve of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' events. There were quite a number of unsung heroes actively involved in achieving free India from the shackles of British rule who later ended up their lives in penury. To cite an example - my father born in 1912 miraculously escaped from the jail before registering the names of arrested in Bhimavaram in West Godavari district in 1935 upon hearing the news of seriousness of his wife (my mother) from his friend. They both ran in which his friend, who never participated in the movement, was caught by the chasing police and he got freedom fighters' pension till he was alive. My father's representations went in vain and he died in 1998 at the age of 86. We talk very high and act very low. Mera Bharat Mahan!

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad

Raw deal to Thyagis from South



When commemorative postage stamps for scores of freedom fighters and others were released, why didn't the thought of releasing one for Pingali Venkayya strike the governments and others concerned? Should the government wait till the birth anniversaries to release postage stamps? The proposal sent by the AP govt to confer Bharat Ratna is again a very belated decision. Hope he is conferred at least posthumously. All this at a time when the nation is preparing to celebrate the programme of "Har Ghar thiranga." This goes to once again conclusively prove that freedom fighters and other persons of eminence (this includes politicians too) from the south always get a raw deal

N R Raghuram, Hyderabad