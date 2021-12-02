MyVoice: Views of our readers 2nd December 2021

Legendary lyricist

Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry can be said to be the last legendary lyrist in the clan of yester years' eminent, renowned and celebrated lyric writers such as Devulapalli, Malladi, Sri Sri, Atreya, Pingali and many others. Sirivennela, a musical hit film only because of prominent songs penned by Sastry, became his household surname which denotes abundant brightness like in a full moon day. Most of his lyrics in numerable films are marvellous, melodious, musical meaningful and thought-provoking. Some songs in the recent past were not soundly audible due to domination of musical instruments with loud sound. Now-a-days up to seventy years, it is not considered old age. Sirivennela's demise is unfortunate and it certainly created a vacuum in the Telugu film industry.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad

II

Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry is the first person to have won hat-trick (best lyricist) Nandi Awards in three consecutive years: 1986, 1987,1988. He got 10 Nandi awards in total. Incidentally, most of his award-winning (songs related) movies started with alphabet 'S,' proving that (YES) he was a versatile (Telugu-encyclopedia) lyricist, a people's favourite. He will be ever alive in all the Telugu hearts through his "jewels of songs" and for his kind and humane nature. He got a double award, too: 10th Nandi and 2nd Filmfare Award for the song "Inthavaraku" (Movie: Gamyam).

Sahasra Nivriti Vislesha, Hyderabad

III

The sudden demise of the prolific writer of Telugu films Sri Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry is a great blow especially to the Telugu film industry which is utter shocking more so after the demise of SPB garu an year back. The speciality of this great lyricist is that simply his lyrics are decent and thought-provoking. He captured the hearts of both masses and classes which is unique and rare too through his lyrics. Writing lyrics for around 3,000 movie songs, receiving Padmasri title and receiving Nandi awards for over 10 times itself reflects his devotional duty towards creating a healthy lyrics culture in the Tollywood industry which is vanishing today unfortunately. Such was his excellent lyrics in the film 'Sirivennela' directed by greatest director of all times, Vishwanathji, that he was being called 'Sirivennela' Seetharama Sastry. Writers may come and go but Sirivennela's contribution to message-oriented songs and devotional songs is unforgettable and flawless.

Katuru Durga Prasad Rao, Hyderabad

MSP for agri produce must

Dr Suravajjula's Moot Point, 'It's now or never moment for agriculture,' is a comprehensive analysis as to why the agriculture is no more profitable for the farmers and painfully the suicides of the farmers continue in our country. Above all, the farmers should be given guarantee that they do not have to borrow from money lenders as it's due to their pressure besides crop loss that farmers resort to the extreme step of suicides. As rightly said that we should salute the farmer before eating but the provider of food (Annadata) is in a precarious situation that the product or price has no guarantee and MSP is a must.

Dr T Ramadas, Visakhapatnam.

II

It is sad that the Centre has absolved itself of the responsibility of paying compensation to the farmers who died in the course of agitation under the premise that it has no data about them. Is this not a lame excuse, more so in this digital age? Can't the Centre ask the farmer's body the Samyukta Morcha to submit details, get them verified independently and suitably compensate the deceased farmers. There will be no sanctity of withdrawing the bills followed by Modi's apology if the affected farmers' families are not given the monetary relief.

D Nagarjuna, Hyderabad

Growth promising; concerns remain

The 8.4% growth compares well with the -7.4% fall that the GDP saw last year in the same quarter, the peak period of the pandemic induced lockdown. The first quarter of this year, however, had seen a 20.1% growth, which puts the number for the first half at 13.7%. With this being the fourth consecutive quarter of growth, the indications are that the economy has found its feet after the pandemic-induced contraction. However, it is government investments that are the main drivers of growth now rather than private consumption. Rising inflationary pressures as indicated by the difference between real and nominal GDP is also a matter of concern.

C K Subramaniam, Mumbai