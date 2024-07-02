MyVoice: Views of our readers 2nd July 2024

New era of criminal jurisprudence begins

According to the new criminal laws, judgement in criminal cases has to come within 45 days of completion of trial and charges must be framed within 60 days of first hearing. These three laws have for over a century framed the citizen’s compact with the state, especially its imperative to lay down the rule of law and the coercive apparatus that comes with it. But India’s criminal justice system has been in dire need of reform. From introducing community service as an alternative form of punishment; making summary trial mandatory for petty offences; ensuring video-conferencing of trials; prescribing timelines for speedy trials to inclusion of offences for mob-lynching and child marital rape, these are some of the key areas where the needle has moved decisively forward.

C K Subramaniam, Mumbai

***

As part of police reforms, the IPC & many Acts pertaining to the control of various crimes and punishment for them were thirsting for a change. The 3 new criminal laws implemented from July 1 will encounter procedural pinpricks and teething delays till they get firmly established. The Ministry of Home Affairs under which the police establishment works would mediate and correct if any lacuna is noticed in its implementation. Courts, too, may have to step in if the need should arise. This change and reform were long overdue. Police officials will have to implement these laws strictly so that transparency in rendering justice is ensured.

N R Raghuram, Hyderabad

***

Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure, and Evidence Act, replacing the outdated British-era laws, is a significant step towards streamlining the criminal justice system in India. The new legislation should aim to provide relief to litigants by ensuring speedy disposal of court cases within a stipulated timeframe. Additionally, the focus on friendly police stations, zero FIR registration, online registration of complaints, free legal camps will greatly benefit the marginalized and underprivileged sections of society. The new reforms should aim to: Expedite the judicial process, reducing delays and backlogs; Enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of law enforcement agencies; Provide greater access to justice for all, particularly the poor and vulnerable.

Ganti Venkata Sudhir, Secunderabad

Breaching 50% cap on quota not fair

Sub: Parl should pass law on quota to exceed 50% cap (July 01, 2024). The eighteenth Lok Sabha is witnessing unruly scenes and more blatant remarks by Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi that the Vice President and Speaker of Rajya Sabha has called as unwarranted. The criticism and comments are directly aimed at the Prime Minister as if the agenda of the Congress to come to power did not bear fruit. The demand for reservation to exceed the present 50% as the JD (U) carried out in Bihar to the 65% level which, however, was quashed by the Supreme Court, and new demand now by the JD (U) to achieve this demanding the Centre to include the provision in the 9th Schedule of the Constitution is not only astounding but a harsh and unwarranted arm-twisting which is not in the national interest.

K R Parvathy, Mysuru

Rahul’s speech puts govt on the mat

LoP Rahul Gandhi’s forceful speech took the Parliament and the country by storm. It provoked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior ministers into defending the government. The points raised by him were so strongly supported by truth that their defence was feeble. Rahul Gandhi held that those who believe in or resort to violence are not true Hindus. The attempt by the BJP leaders to twist it and portray him as anti-Hindu - an old trick - fell flat on their face. The LoP cannot be expected to speak only what the treasury benches would like to hear. His job is not to pat the government on its back or play second fiddle to it, but to represent the voice of the people as best he can and hold the government account to the Parliament and, thereby, to the people.

G David Milton, Maruthancode, TN

Araku coffee aroma enchants PM

Prime Minister’s admiration for Araku coffee took place in his Mann Ki Baat during his 111th episode on June 30 is a happy note to all Telugus, especially to the people of Andhra Pradesh. In this connection, Hans India newspaper exhibited a file photo which, taken during sipping the coffee by Narendra Modi, Chandrababu Naidu, then Governor ESL Narasimhan and others, is good one to look at. CBN said the Araku coffee is grown with love and devotion by our tribal sisters and brothers. That is the sole reason for giving good smell and taste while sipping every pinch from the fuming cup.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad