MyVoice: Views of our readers 2nd June 2022

KK a great singer

In the sudden death of singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as 'KK', the entire Indian film industry has lost a gifted singer and it is an irreparable loss as the industry lost three singers like SPB, Lata and KK. Born to a Kerala couple and brought up in Delhi, KK had sung thousands of jingles before he made his debut in Bollywood in 1999. A versatile singer, KK took the rock music to new heights and became popular with fans of all ages because at 66, I am a die-hard fan of KK. He sang in more 10 languages, and contributed richly to the success of Telugu movies with his songs such as 'Manasantha Mukkaluchesi,' 'Am very sorry, I am waiting for you,' 'Gurtukostunnai,' 'Cheliya Cheliya' and 'my heart is beating adola.' It seems his last performance at Kolkata on Tuesday proved to be too much for him as he was found complaining often about the lighting and other suffocating conditions at the venue. He will be remembered for years for his immortal and soulful numbers in Hindi and other languages.

M Somasekhar Prasad, Hyderabad

A wave of targeted killings in Kashmir

An innocent woman teacher being killed by terrorists in Kashmir is worrisome. The targeted killings of Kashmiri Pandits by terrorists there is a great cause for concern, triggering a fear wave in the valley. The Centre has its task cut for restoring normalcy there. The main political parties and the civil society there are not on the same page with the Centre on many issues of administrative affairs. Meanwhile, Pakistan is ready to fish in the troubled waters by supporting fringe elements. It's high time for the Centre to take all-out efforts and see that fear factor in Kashmiri people be alleviated.

Dr DVG Sankararao, Vizianagaram

II

A spate of killings of civilians in recent days in Indian administered Kashmir has again lead to widespread unease, particularly among religious minorities, and has put the government claim of peace in question. There were around 3,50,000 pandits in late 1980s in valley and now only 2,764 are left. The government must take strict steps against terrorism and the government should again plan out the return of minorities to the valley without any casualties.

Ishita Patidar, Ujjain

There is a limit to borrowings

It seems for our TS ministers getting a loan is the easiest in the world. Any loan for that matter whether personal loan or corporate loans or even government borrowings have to have an eligibility criteria for borrowings. For individuals or corporates it is take home pay or debt-equity ratio and likewise all government borrowings have to come under FRBM limits. Now the allegations by some ministers that for some states the Centre has overlooked this aspect are definitely incorrect. The point is, the central government has to weigh under developed states in a more favourable way so as to continue its development at any cost even if revenue generation in that particular state or union territory is poor. This is an important aspect which everyone has to realise and there are statements that revenue generation in TS is the highest compared to any other state and, if so, why the government should seek borrowing limits outside FRBM limits. After, all this is public money and the Centre or the states have to follow certain disciplinary expenses as per their areas of operation. The fiscal management should be 'prudent' and not 'political management.'

Katuru Durga Prasad Rao, Hyderabad

Stop wastage of precious milk

Since 2001 every year 1 June is observed as the World Milk Day. It was FAO of the UN to recognise the importance of Milk as global food and of course recognises the role of the dairy industry, a sector that provides large-scale employment in both rural and urban areas in India. The Indian government should recognise milk as a precious food as malnutrition is prevalent among lakhs of young poor children who do not get enough milk to drink. It is high time political parties did away with the practice of bathing their leaders' statues, photos etc with milk, to recognise their work or any big announcements. I also urge the fans of film actors not to perform Milk Abhishekam of their favourite actor on the eve of release of their films. It is not needed in temples either. Feeding the poor is an act to please god.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad