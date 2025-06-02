MyVoice: Views of our readers 2nd June 2025

Cheers to the humane side of Miss World 2025, Opal Suchata Chuangsri, Breast Cancer Awareness, Indian Tourism, AI Regulation, Deepfake Scamsthe new Miss World

Suchata Chuangsri, the 21-year-old Thai beauty standing tall at 180 cm, has made history by winning the 72nd Miss World title. Her remarkable blend of elegance, intelligence, and compassion has brought immense pride to Thailand placing Phuket in the global spotlight. This victory is expected to boost tourism, media attention, and the hospitality industry in the region. Her advocacy for breast cancer awareness through the “Opal for Her” initiative showcases how beauty queens can drive meaningful social change and inspire increased community engagement and philanthropy thereby strengthening Phuket’s pageant legacy. With India as a neighbouring country, enhanced accessibility and cultural affinity may lead to a rise in cross-border tourism and better relations.

RS Narula, Patiala

Real beauty with a beautiful mind

I wish to congratulate the winner of the 72nd Miss World-2025 crown Opal Suchata Chuangsri for emerging as the first beauty queen from Thailand to scale the pinnacle. The reply that clinched the issue in her favour “being the person who all of the people in our lives look up to and lead with the gracefulness in your actions” demonstrates that she is a “real beauty with a beautiful mind”. After all, every human being must be endowed with such qualities.

Sreelekha PS, Boudhnagar, Secunderabad-61

Opal Suchata is a deserving winner

Nearly a month-long celebration marking the 72nd Miss World pageant concluded on a grand note with Opal Suchata Chuangsri of Thailand taking the crown. It was unfortunate that the Indian contestant Nandini Gupta could not even make it to the top eight stage. Opal Suchata, who underwent surgery for breast cancer, displayed her grit while answering a question, while maintaining ‘whatever ailment you are suffering from, you should not worry about it nor stop your journey”. Meanwhile, the Revanth Reddy government showed its organisational acumen while using the mega event to showcase Telangana culture and promote tourism in a big way. Taking the contestants on specially conducted tours was a masterstroke, which also helped local vendors to flourish.

Pratapa Reddy Yaramala, Tiruvuru (AP)

Miss World organisers handled

controversy quite well

Opal Suchata Chuangsri’s achievement at the Miss World 2025 was a stupendous effort and deserves the best of applause because Thailand finally got its world beauty. Though India’s Nandini Gupta disappointed the local crowd, Suchata made Asia proud by winning the crown. Meanwhile, her feat will spur the cosmetics businesses, especially in the continent. Though the pageant was marred when one of the contenders Miss England Milla Magee walked out in a huff, the organisers weathered the storm rather well and conducted the pageant in a manner that was befitting the extravaganza. Some orthodox organisations and Leftist groups also tried to disturb the proceedings as is their wont but the security cover for the event thwarted bids to create mischief.

Govardhana Myneedu, MG Road, Vijayawada

Win AI race but with a clear conscience

India’s AI ambitions are no longer a distant dream. With the recent ₹10,000 crore India AI Mission, the spotlight is on local language models, infrastructure and homegrown startups like Sarvam AI. The partnership between Microsoft and Yotta to launch India’s largest AI cloud cluster marks a significant leap. But amidst this digital gold rush, are we pausing to think? AI without regulation is a double-edged sword. What good is innovation if it widens inequality, automates prejudice, or compromises privacy? The digital divide is still real—can India’s villages benefit from AI when they still struggle for basic internet? We must build smart and fair. Data ethics, local inclusion, and algorithmic accountability should not be afterthoughts. Our AI must reflect our democracy—not just our ambition. India may win the AI race. But will it win it with conscience?

Mohammad Hasnain, Muzaffarpur

Curb AI-generated deepfake scams

The increasing misuse of AI to create deepfake videos and audio clips is a serious threat to public trust and safety. Recently, several innocent people were scammed through AI-generated voices mimicking their loved ones or trusted celebrities. What once seemed like futuristic fiction is now a dangerous reality. There is an urgent need for awareness and stricter regulations to detect and punish such acts. Tech platforms must also take responsibility in flagging and removing deepfake content before it causes damage. If left unchecked, these scams could erode trust in the media and relationships. Let’s act before AI becomes a weapon in the hands of mischief-makers.

Muhammad Arshad, Chagalamarri