MyVoice: Views of our readers 2nd March 2024

Poverty decline a significant achievement

Achieving a significant milestone, the reported decline in India’s poverty to 5%, supported by a doubled household expenditure according to the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) survey, stands as a notable accomplishment. This remarkable feat serves as a testament to India’s advancing economic landscape, underlining the positive impact of increased household spending on poverty reduction. NITI Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam’s assurance in the findings boosts their credibility, illustrating a thoughtful strategy for poverty alleviation. Positive trends, spanning increased consumption to reduced rural-urban gaps, outline a holistic narrative of progress. The transition towards non-food items reflects an improved lifestyle, signaling prosperity. Subrahmanyam’s plea for consumer price index rebalancing underscores dedication to precise economic assessment. In summary, the survey presents an optimistic and promising outlook for India’s economic path.

Dr Krishna Kumar Vepakomma, Hyderabad

TS govt should reward honest taxpayers

Apropos ‘State govt waives 90% arrears interest on property tax’ (dt 29th February). It is nice that the present Telangana state government has announced 90% rebate on property tax interest payment amount for those who wish to clear the dues of year 2022-23 at least now. But it has to be noted that the earlier BRS government has given 50% rebate to taxpayers under ‘early bird scheme’ which was since paid by many in April itself. Therefore, the present CM also should be more magnanimous in announcing the same relief as 50% tax amount cut to those poor honest taxpayers who have already paid the same on April 1 itself. I therefore appeal to the CM to extend the same benefit to these honest tax payers by adjusting appropriate amount towards property tax payable for the year 2024-2025 by them and announce the same immediately.

Katuru Durga Prasad Rao, Hyderabad

Why is BJP bent on toppling Oppn govts?

The ruling party, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, seems exceptionally confident amid a notably weak opposition. The recent display of support in Parliament, where MPs rallied around the Prime Minister by raising slogans, reflects this confidence in reaching the 400 mark. It’s understandable 370 seats can be achieved on their own which is to match with abrogation of special status to JK. Then why not 420 for NDA? However, it is puzzling to observe the desperation in seeking support from the Congress to secure just one additional seat in the Rajya Sabha from Himachal Pradesh. The normalization of toppling governments under BJP rule raises questions about the health of our democratic processes. In the face of such political dynamics, it becomes crucial to assess whether the pursuit of a single extra seat justifies compromising the principles of fair play and democratic values. As citizens, we need to reflect on the implications of such maneuvers on the overall integrity of our political system.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

A splendid show by our cricket team

Hosts India defeated England in the fourth test by five wickets and gained an unassailable lead in the five match test series 3-1. England after winning the toss batted first and made a good total of 353 runs in the first innings and India in reply to it scored 307 runs where new wicket keeper and batsman Dhruv Jurel scored a crucial 90 runs that rescued India. In the second innings, England started with 46 runs lead but English batsmen tumbled to a low score of 145 runs allout with some great bowling by the great Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin who took five wickets and kept India in a comfortable position to win the match. India chased the required target of 192 runs in the second innings by losing five wickets. Dhruv Jurel deserved man of the match for his great performance with the bat in both the innings. Congratulations to the mighty Indian cricket team for winning the five match test series 3-1.

V Bhagirath Kumar, Hyderabad

Jail is right place for villain of Sandeshkhali

The villain of Sandeshkhali, Sheikh Shajahan, who was on the run for the past 55 days, has been finally arrested by the WB police, not before the High Court dispelled all doubts that stood in the way of his arrest that the Trinamool Congress dilly-dallied for so long. The arrogance of Sheikh Shajahan in the aftermath of his arrest continues to be the same that shows his clout and reach in the political circle of the TMC. The CBI must take this man into custody, before Mamata comes out with a plan to rescue him as the arrest is being viewed as the last-ditch bid of face-saving by the TMC, by suspending this demon for 6 years from the party. The entire Sandeshkhali is in a mood of celebration after the arrest of Shajahan.

K V Raghuram, Wayanad