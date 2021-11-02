MyVoice: Views of our readers 2nd November 2021

An excellent exhortation by Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan

Refer to 'Excellence key to success: Governor' (THI, Nov 1). I was thrilled to read the detailed news item because Madam Governor has highlighted that "EXCELLENCE IS THE KEY TO SUCCESS." So relevant, so timely, so impressive.

The effectiveness of her message is all the more forceful, with the recent Tokyo Olympics 2020 with excellence displayed by many Indian sports persons in the form of many medals. We are at the threshold of universalising EXCELLENCE that will enhance the benchmark of success in all our creative efforts from arts to science, to technology, to management, to leadership.

Every individual, wherever he or she may be working. must try to EXCEL with a little bit of training and guidance, beginning at home and school. The power of excellence is essentially honing human skills, such that even an illiterate can display "excellence." Whereas most people may know what excellence is, many do not how to "learn and practice excellence."

Professor B R Sant, Hyderabad

Celebrate with green crackers

Firecrackers release high amounts of harmful chemicals like nitrous oxide, sulphur dioxide, carbon monoxide, which can have a severe impact on the respiratory health of vulnerable groups and further aggravate their health conditions. No doubt, bursting firecrackers really give happiness but its repercussions are long-lasting.

Moreover, bursting crackers can further worsen the air pollution quotient in major cities. Now it is time to celebrate Diwali with eco-friendly green crackers that are made from recycled paper. They look like real crackers with non-toxic colours which don't pollute and in fact help in reducing air pollution, thus considered generally less harmful and less dangerous than regular crackers.

Developed by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), these green crackers are produced with less polluting raw materials that emit less smoke and noise. Keeping in view of the current ecological situation, green crackers have become a necessity, and the citizens too are in favour of using these crackers. So, celebrate Diwali with smokeless and noiseless eco-friendly green crackers.

Dr Krishna Kumar Vepakomma, Hyderabad

Imperative for nations to set zero emission targets

As COP-26 in Glasgow, Scotland, is underway with world leaders and climate activists converging to discuss the climate changes and setting new targets for cutting emissions to decide earth's fate which at present is staring at climate disaster.

Though the Paris summit in 2015 aimed to limit global warming to below 2 degrees Celsius and also agreed to take strict measures to reduction of emission, nothing much was done, with the result that the ongoing warming resulting in hot climates on account of rising global temperatures continue to pose challenges.

In short, to achieve the bold target of Net Zero emission by 2030, it is important that G-20 nations in particular must lead this effort by heeding to climate warnings in extending full cooperation to reduce emissions in order to keep the planet below 1.5 degree Celsius necessary to prevent climate disasters, otherwise the earth will become hotter and survival becomes exceedingly difficult for humanity.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

What is in a name?

Facebook's rebranding to Meta reminds one of the famous quotes from Shakespeare - What is there in a name? Although, Facebook algorithms encourage violence, conflict and hatred, it kept quiet about it.

Another shocking revelation about Facebook is that it grants high-profile and celebrity users permission to spread any kind of misinformation.

Absence of data privacy law and lack of regulation of social media in countries like India, gives Facebook a high level of influence over public communication and opinion. Hence, a mere name change won't fundamentally change its nature. A change in appearance will never solve the underlying problems.

Venu GS, Kollam

Kohli team fares poorly

In any sport or game, one party wins and the other loses. It is the rule of the play. Indian cricket team as a whole exhibited very meekly in all crafts of the game that led New Zealand easily clinch the victory in T20 match held on October 31. No regrets for defeat. But our celebrities utterly failed to record a respectable score. I remember one famous cricketer said, "he is not a rated batsman if he cannot make at least 25 to 30 runs."

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad