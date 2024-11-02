MyVoice: Views of our readers 2nd November 2024

TG SERC upholds consumers’ interests

The Telangana State Electricity Regulatory Commission’s (TGSERC) decision to reject the proposed tariff hike by Discoms is laudatory and a major relief for power consumers across the state, who have been grappling with rising costs in other essential sectors. Electricity is a basic necessity, and any hike in tariffs would have placed an undue financial burden on households and businesses, particularly in these challenging economic times. By turning down this proposal, TGERC has demonstrated a commitment to protecting consumer interests while ensuring affordability and accessibility of power.

Aditi Nair, Hyderabad

Why don’t Delhi, WB allow Ayushman?

The Ayushman Bharat scheme launched in 2018 had only 53% takers. The hospitals are refusing to give treatment relying on the card. The actuals spent in 2021-22 was Rs 3,100 crore, which is nearly half of the budget allocation of Rs 6,400 crore. The Delhi and the WB states are offering better benefits to their citizens, hence they refuse to entertain the scheme. The central government must show sincerity in implementing the scheme, ensure the card is welcomed across the medical centres.

P R Ravinder, Hyderabad

5-day festivities drive out negativity

Diwali is a five-day festival across India and begins with Dhanteras. Buying gold and silver is considered very auspicious on Dhanteras as it ushers in prosperity throughout the year. It is followed by Choti Diwali and Diwali. On the evening of Diwali, which is Amavasya, we perform Lakshmi Pooja in our homes and pray to the goddess to bless us with wealth and success. Govardhan puja and Bali Padyami are celebrated on the day after Diwali. Diwali celebrations conclude with Bhai Dooj. Bhai Dooj celebrates the deep bond and love between a brother and a sister. Diwali truly represents our culture and tradition. Lighting of diyas drives out negativity from our lives and brings in positivity, peace and prosperity.

Parimala G Tadas, Hyderabad

Presidential race hots up in US

Just a few days are away for grand presidential election in United States of America. The entire world is very anxiously looking forward to the result. Both the contestants - past President Donald Trump from Conservative Party and the present Vice President from Democratic Party - are in the fray with tilting moments as in a seesaw play. Kamala was in forefront a few days ago but Trump suddenly caught up. Indo-Americans who are said to be in favour of that lady should ask her, if she wins, to make India a member in the UN Security Council. All its member countries America, Russia, England and France are supporting but China is vetoing the move.

N S K Prasad, Hyderabad

***

The manner in which Donald Trump is trying to woo the “voters” of Indian origin in USA smacks of politics mostly employed in India: Sectarian. And the less we speak about Kamala Harris, the better, because her disposition towards India is aggressive in nature as she was on record to have said about US’ intervention in Kashmir. The Republican party and the BJP under Narendra Modi gelled well in the past when Donal Trump was the President. The Democrats of USA are always suspicious in their attitude towards India and their warmongering is unlimited. The Indian roots of Kamala Harris won’t change her views about India in any manner, that’s for sure.

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada

Step up surveillance along borders

Re: Editorial “What explains the surge in terror attacks in J&K” (31st October 2024). As there is no let-up in unprecedented attacks by the terrorists backed by ISI and Pakistani army even after a new government is in place in J&K, an operation led by Major General and a cordon ending successfully by killing three dreaded terrorists is a befitting lesson to Pakistan. As Pakistan do not seem to want the people of J&K to live in peace and harmony even after a popular government elected, it is clear that it lacks vision. It is imperative that India intensify surveillance in the districts bordering Pakistan both in Jammu region and the valley to prevent infiltration and locate and neutralise the hiding terrorists in the dense forests.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad