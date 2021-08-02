MyVoice: Views of our readers 2st August 2021

Mixed luck in Oympics

Saturday sports special saw a day of heartbreaks as India's biggest medal hope PV Sindhu crashed out of the gold medal. Kamalpreet Kaur in discus was the big story to write home about. Archer Atanu Das was knocked out and so were Amit Panghal and Pooja Rani in boxing. Another good news was the fact that the Rani Rampal-led women's hockey team beat South Africa in a must-win match. Lots to look forward to on Day 10 in Tokyo. But our archers and shooters failed to convert great opportunities and failed to live up to their reputation. In men's hockey India eyes a semi-final berth in 4 decades and that is a good show in the Olympics. Indian contingent faltered to deceive but that was the case with Djokovic. Mixed luck in the Olympics is part and parcel and the players should take a win or a loss in the right spirit.

CK Subramaniam, Mumbai

Kudos to Indian women hockey

Kudos to the Indian women's hockey for entering the Olympic quarterfinals after a wait of nearly 41 years. Skipper Rani Rampal side did an exceptional performance with the likes of Vandana Kataria scoring back-to-back hattrick goals and also with the support of young Neha Goyal. With the start of the Olympics, Meerabai Chanu gave India a great start by clinching a silver medal. Also, there are expectations of medals from the ace shuttler PV SIndhu and Kamalpreet in discus throw. We pray that the Indian women's hockey team does well in the quarters as they are going to face Australia of pool-B.

Manoj Reddy Rathna, Chennur (Mancherial)

Lepakshi deserves UNESCO tag

UNESCO (United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization) should also recognise the Lepakshi Temple as it recognised Ramappa temple as 39th world heritage. It is one of the finest and oldest temples of India. It was built by the brothers Viranna and Virupanna. It was built during the Vijayanagara Empire period (1336–1646). Apart from this, there is a huge monolithic structure of a holy cow 'Nandi,' which is 27 feet in length and 15 feet in height, and is considered as India's monolithic Nandi. Looking at that Nandi idol is like looking at a real Nandi. Lepakshi' means 'rise, bird' as according to a Hindu mythology 'Ramayana,' a wounded bird Jatayu fell here fighting a demon Ravan. There are so many wonders. So, UNESCO should recognise it and add it to the World Heritage list.

TVS Suchitra, Khammam

A dynamic and benevolent political dynamism needed

The opinion of Ramu Sarma's 'Bewildering political dynamism in India' (THI, July 31) is appropriately a fitting caption with oxymoron epithets exposing how our parliamentary system is sadly eroded of the values of democratic norms. Creating pandemonium in parliament and state legislatures has become a playful activity of our lawmakers and lawbreakers – most of them have criminal records. It is a disreputable, disrespectful and indecent attitude to our constitution which is equated with our holy scriptures. Every session consumes lot of time and public money without any gainful proceedings. Unfortunately, there is no required number of members in opposition to stand stout for correcting the unfriendly policies of the government. Conclusively, political dynamism should not be bewildering or cantankerous, but it should be befitting and benevolent. Are our honourable members listening? Let us hope so.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad

Police crackdown on rowdies

It is profoundly good to know that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, did not waste any time, in carrying out tangible action against rowdy elements, thus paving the way for peaceful life for the citizens of Bengaluru. The police could seize illegal arms, lethal weapons and narcotic substances, among other things, in these raids which covered different parts of Bangalore, resulting in the arrest of more than 63 regular social offenders. Other illegal joints of 11 spas, 11clubs and 12 hotels that are into flesh trade, gambling and betting activities too were raided, and as many as 290 offenders were arrested. This can be viewed as a comprehensive exercise in cleansing the city, which is long pending. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's initiative is commendable.

K R Parvathy, Mysuru

No Covid code for politicians?

A poor farmer, a primary contact of his Covid-positive wife, was fined Rs 2,000, as he was out cutting grass for his cow. On the same day, workers of opposition parties created mayhem inside and outside the state assembly blatantly flouting Covid-appropriate behaviour at the behest of their 'netas' demanding the resignation of the state education minister, implicated in a criminal case. Both these incidents occurred in Kerala, a state currently responsible for 50 per cent of Covid cases in the country. Covid cases will never be controlled as long as self-centred politicians continue to behave irresponsibly on assumed preferential code-of-conduct and double-standards.

Dr George Jacob, Kochi.

Mafia raj still ruling the roost

The killing of an Additional Sessions Judge in Jharkhand in broad daylight in a hit-and-run incident is shocking that shows Mafia raj is still ruling the country, of course, with political support. The incident is a threat to democracy as judiciary is one of the four pillars of it. Timely intervention of CJI is commendable and it is expected that the culprits are brought to book at the earliest. Speedy and strict punishments are the need of the hour that creates fear among the unscrupulous and prevents such heinous crimes.

Kshirasagara Balaji Rao, Hyderabad