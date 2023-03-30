MyVoice: Views of our readers 30st March 2023

Global headwinds in store for Indian IT sector

The editorial 'US banking crisis a bane for Indian IT,' has succinctly described the global headwinds that are in store for Indian techies. BFSI being the largest vertical for them, they seem to be going in for cutting corners by laying off staff - a hugely distressing phenomenon. Add to recessionary trends and the debilitating Ukraine war, the banking crisis could not be happening at a worse time. India, indeed, is not immune to such sweeping shocks. However, country's inherent economic resilence, increasing investments in digital governance and a nascent and yet vibrant startup systems hold hopes for the country.

- Parvathi P, Hyderabad

The agony of the temple of democracy

Who has to rescue temple of democracy with poor functioning now and then? How can members get good sleep by accepting salaries and allowances without any work in parliament other than slogan shouting and obstruction by ruling and opposition members? In fact ,every citizen who voted for the candidates to send them to parliament are very much worried at the attitude of the members not allowing parliament to work for the country. In the days of Azadi ka Amrit Mahosthav, is this what people expect from our peoples representatives? Why intellectuals, elders and political pundits irrespective of political affiliations are silent and not taking any step to maintain dignity and decorum of temple of democracy?

- JP Reddy, Nalgonda

Preserve independence of judiciary

It is a sigh of relief for all lovers of democracy that Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu has paused on the overarching judicial overhaul with an aim to keep his position secure – amid disquieting corruption allegations against him. His plan has literally divided the country and nationwide protests were the order of the day. This shows maturity of Israelis in preserving the separation of powers and independence of judiciary. The same zeal, however, seems to be dormant in India, with the Central government trying to reach into the key preserve of judiciary i.e., selection of top judges. Power cannot be concentrated in any one organ, which undermines the spirit of Indian Constitution. The ruling party must respect the importance of checks and balances which prevents abuse of power. For that, the absolute independence of judiciary is a must.

- G Panduranga Rao, Machilipatnam

Bishop's move to back BJP baffling

Our reaction to the offer of 'conditional' support to the BJP by a Bishop of the Syro-Malabar Church in Kerala in lieu of the actualisation of the demand for increase of the price of natural rubber to Rs 300 per kg is one of bafflement. We are reminded of the 30 pieces of silver paid for the 'betrayal'. The church cannot make helping the BJP win elections its mission. Not long ago another Bishop showed how unchristian a church leader could get by his 'love jihad' and 'narcotics jihad' bogies. How the church that is supposedly wedded to Christ could support a political entity wedded to a divisive ideology is the inevitable question that arises. In any case, Indian Christians should realize that supporting the BJP is like turkeys singing the Carol.

- G David Milton, Maruthancode, TN

Banks must beef up internal checks

It is shocking to note as to how a bank officer has fallen a prey to online gaming, resulting in fraudulent dwindling of around Rs 55 crore of deposit amounts as well as from even 'Mudra borrowal accounts' in all. It is also really a wonder as to how this bank officer from Punjab & Sind Bank gained the confidence of his colleagues in getting their IDs along with passwords. It is a lesson that all banks should keep a track of their deposits regularly at least in the prevailing advanced IT atmosphere in the country. It is really great that these fraudulent transactions have been located by the CBI in a short span of time and therefore the bank should file a criminal case against the officer and his accomplices.

- Katuru Durga Prasad Rao, Hyderabad

Innocent's death leaves void in Mollywood

The passing away of actor Innocent leaves a huge void in Malayalam movies. He was second to none in versatility he displayed with remarkable ease, on silver screen. He handled humor in movies like 'Kilukkam,' and mature father figure roles as in 'Devasuram' and 'Ravanaprabhu.' He played villain in 'Keli' and 'kathodukathoram' with equal aplomb. His presence, laced with humor in TV shows, cannot be easily forgotten either. He humorously faced cancer and survived it, and even penned a book on it, helping others face the ordeal of going through cancer lightheartedly. The multifaceted man who adopted humor as his modus operandi will be greatly missed by Malayalis.

- Dr George Jacob, Kochi












