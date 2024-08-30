MyVoice: Views of our readers 30th August 2024

Let not Me Too Movement die down

Re: Editorial “Me Too Movement resurging. Will it fizzle out?” (29th August). The Me Too Movement involving author and ex-minister M J Akbar in the NDA government in 2018 after hogging the headlines initially over misconduct allegations by many women disappeared without a trace and thereafter nothing was heard of about the incident. Similarly, the Hema committee’s report given in 2018 about sexual exploitation in the Malayalam film industry was kept in cold storage till an aggrieved actor gave a complaint. FIR was filed by the police based on statements documented on alleged crime that had taken place in 2016. Apparently, all men on whom allegations raised by the complainant have dismissed it as baseless while welcoming the SIT probe. By and large, it is certain that this issue may not see the light of the day due to pressure from the top and as such sooner or later would be relegated to the background.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

***

Interestingly enough, some positive activity is being seen in the Mollywood circles, with AMMA’s entire17-member panel having resigned unconditionally; and actor M Mukesh, CPM MLA being issued a non-bailable warrant for his own role in the sordid saga. One feels that the Justice Hema Committee Report must have contained all details uncensored. Yet, the intensity and ramification of incidents reported by the victims had in no way diminished the effect which should have been in the public domain in 2019.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

***

For the Me Too Movement to get firmly established in all aspects of society, there is a need for spontaneity on part of the individuals – not to be carried away on the spur of the moment, playing out victim card when it suits their narration. The 2018 Movement in this regard had been unsuccessful mainly on this account. The provision of Protection of Women from Sexual Harassment Act, 2013 when already in place, there should be no room for lacunae, protecting women from these predators.

K R Venkata Narasimhan, Madurai

Madam President, your remarks too late!

Dear Hon President, Your remark that “Enough is Enough” is too late as it seems the party which has made you President asked you to raise your voice after the Kolkata horror ruled by some other party. It is sad that as the first citizen of India you have not shown the same concern when women in other states were subjected to similar or more atrocities. Even when such incidents came into public domain like in Kolkata, the governments in power in those states also tried hard to cover up and in one case even the body was secretly cremated. What is more sad, women wrestlers were struggling to raise their voice from a place in Delhi which is not very far off from Rashtrapati Bhavan. Nevertheless, your message is enough to reach the ears of those who, more than seeking justice for the victim, are using the tragedy for political gains.

N Nagarjan, Hyderabad

***

The person in the high office, who did not react over the incident of parading women nude in public in Manipur, a sitting M.P. found to have involved in multiple sexual offences in Karnataka, girls raped and hanged and so many to count upon, has reacted now expressing serious concern is perhaps because of the unacceptable repetitions of such crime against women in general. The entire nation endorses her strong sentiments. However, everyone should apply extraordinary care to ensure that this social issue is not taken advantage of by any political force for trivial political benefit. Let it be a prioritised social movement and not a political programme.

A G Rajmohan, Anantapur

***

Our President’s concern on women safety shall be taken cognisance of by our Union Home Minister Amit Shaw Ji. He is requested to make use of a suitable law to punish the culprits quickly after the crimes. Prolonged probing and investigations relax the criminals and they get chance to plan for more crimes. The data also reveals that there are almost 80 rape cases in our country. So the nation is waiting for the criminals to be punished without any delay. When the punishments start, the people too will cooperate in chasing for more criminals.

G Murali Mohan Rao, Secunderabad