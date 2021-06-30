MyVoice: Views of our readers 30th June 2021

Control inflation urgently

Many poor and middle class people have lost employment/business in this pandemic and putting money in their hands is the best solution rather than encouraging them to avail more loans (Aatmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana extended till March 2022, June 29). If Modi government is really concerned about poor, it should control the prices of LPG and petrol rather than making them more debt-ridden. Appu Chesi Pappu Koodu is a well-known proverb in Telugu, forewarning about the ill-effects of debt . Further, governments should promote savings habit among people to face adverse times and natural calamities.

Kshirasagara Balaji Rao, Hyderabad

Buck up, Congress!



Congress is a national party with pan-Indian presence but can it really become fulcrum to any national coalition particularly when it is unable to set its own house in order.? Congress is now in a do or die situation with one segment not yielding to anything other than the mother-son-daughter trio and the other advocating internal democracy and urgency in reviving it to its past glory. Congress should realise that people in large numbers are not really yearning for its comeback because they are fed up of its reluctance in having a strong structure that promises stability of the party.

It is a fact that Gandhi family sacrificed mother and son through assassinations but times have changed and they have to come forward with a different form of sacrifice ie handing over the mantle to others for keeping the party alive and who knows its new avatar may even catapult it to power, albeit in a coalition set up. Magnanimity on the part of Gandhi's family is the need of the hour.

Alternately, they should be assertive that they are there to lead it, come what may. Unless the party has stability, how can one expect it to promise stable India. With out any further delay, unless Congress buckles up there seems to be a bleak future on its horizon.

D Nagarjuna, Hyderabad

Encourage more Deepika Kumaris



It is heartening to see that the ace archer Deepika Kumari winning three gold medals in the World Cup Stage-3 in Paris and soaring to the rank of World No.1 in recurve women's individual world rankings.

The life story of this 27-year-old archer is very inspiring. Being born in a small village in a family of auto rickshaw driver and accomplishing this feat is phenomenal. Representing India in various international events such as Commonwealth games, Asian games and World Archery Championships and winning several medals and getting laurels for the country are outstanding achievements.

Recognizing her contribution to the sports, the Government of India felicitated her with Arjuna and Padmashree awards. There are many more Deepika Kumaris in rural areas of our country, who remain throughout their life as simple homemakers or daily wage labourers or they choose some jobs which are inferior to their stature due to poor financial conditions. For instance, the recent incidents like one Dilraj Kaur, India's one of the first para shooters, who won several medals in national and international levels was forced to sell chips and biscuits due to the financial crisis is heart wrenching. It's high time that the government came forward to support the talented sportspersons in the country, the fruits of which will definitely result in making India proud.

Dr Mejari Mallikarjuna, Nadigadda

Please attend to public, CM Sir!



PV our revered former PM was instrumental in initiating economic reforms and opening of our economy. Duly supported by him, his finance minister Manmohan Singh went all out to reform the setup. PV is respected by a core group of Congress men for having withstood an onslaught from Gandhi clan and in the process bore with a stoic face all the insults heaped on him by the family mafia. Ultimately the family stooped down so low as to deny him his due honour post his demise. Brahmins nurture a certain amount of regard for him to have survived magnificently all the manipulations.

Sudden fondness and love for PV displayed by KCR is purely for political reasons and not out of any special regard for PV. He is all out to honour him by installing his statue, renaming road and district. He was not, possibly aware of the greatness of PV till last year. He went on to anoint his daughter . As his new- found concern for Dalits is purely for his own benefit, so is his for PV. He wants to project himself as the messiah for anyone/ group as long as it results in votes for him. The present mess in his govt., party with the impending departure of some senior TRS leaders compels him to go to any extent to please people. It's time he did something for the citizens apart from handing out freebies like 20,000 litres of free water to public. Roads are in horrible shape untended for several years. Let the rains come, the state will float.

J Kannan, Hyderabad