MyVoice: Views of our readers 30th September 2023

Long wait for justice getting longer

Hans editorial, “India repeating ‘Justice delayed...’ as nauseam” (Sept 28) is nothing but knuckling the authority at the centre for the inordinate delay in filling the posts of judges in top two courts. Cases are piling up like mountains and litigants have to wait long years for judgments. Tears of CJI TS Thakur in front of PM in 4/2016 could not melt the hard, metallic fabric of the concerned. Blaming judicial officers for delay in disposing of cases has become a regular practice. Statistics show that a judge in Supreme Court has to deal about 2,600 cases a year while it is only 81 in US. Why isn’t our legal framework accurate and always leads to interpretation in one’s own angle? In the alleged corruption case of Chandrababu Naidu, former CM of Andhra Pradesh, why the learned lawyers and judges fail to arrive at a consensus on the applicability of 17(A) regarding Governor’s permission? All three pillars of the constitution need complete overhaul.

NSK Prasad, Hyderabad

***

Apropos editorial “India is repeating ‘Justice delayed ….’ ad nauseam.” Naturally, every Indian feels the justice delivery system in the country is not even at a snail’s pace as huge numbers of petitions and grievances are lined up in courts to be heard, and justice delivered. This aspect should not have missed the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi; even as the adage about his efficiency and vision to foresee things that boils down to ‘Modi hai tho mumkin hai’. It is sad the Centre is sitting on seventy recommendations from the High Court’s Collegium for the last one year. The suggestion by the Law Commission that had in 1987 recommended raising the ratio 50 judges for million people; continues to remain at 21 judges per million population, without change. This judicial anomaly needs to be corrected forthwith.

K R Parvathy, Mysuru

Scientists should meet with young minds

Speaking at the 82nd Foundation Day of CSIR, the chairperson, S Somanath, explained in detail the glory of the ISRO by giving complete technical Data. However, it is always the people working for any organization who use their knowledge, integrity, concentration and sincerity to complete the given tasks with perfection. Thus, most of our Bharata Desam’s people intelligence is spreading across the globe. May I request Mr S Somanath to depute some of his employees, to various academic institutions, who have keenness to lecture and inspire the students by explaining various functions of ISRO and the team within it. Thus, the younger lots get flourished minds, focusing themselves well with their academic and career goals.

G Murali Mohan Rao, Secunderabad

A tribute to heroic efforts of fisherfolk

The Malayalam movie ‘2018 Everyone is a Hero,’ a film based on the survival stories of Kerala’s 2018 deluge, has been selected as India’s official entry for the Oscars. The movie is a tribute to the heroic rescue operation in which fisherfolk, equipped with traditional boats, rushed to the worst affected areas and rescued people stranded on house tops and other higher reaches. It was a tragic situation and picturising such a calamity in the most natural way is a herculean task. Malayalam cinema saw ‘Chemmeen’ filmed in sea sand with melodious music made a mark in 1960s. It is indeed a renaissance if ‘2018 Everyone is a hero’ touched that level. Best of luck.

Jayanthi Subramaniam, Mumbai

Manipur remains wracked by violence

Manipur state is declared a disturbed area. This exposes the inability of the law enforcement authorities of Manipur State as well as the combined central forces. People in general are unable to understand why the situation continues to be disturbed in that State. Is the ethnic violence so severe that the situation in Manipur State is disturbed since May this year? The mighty central forces ‘armed’ with AFSPA and aided by the local police are unable to control the situation in that tiny State. The CM of that State should be dismissed forthwith as demanded by the opposition. The PM also should evince more interest and visit the State for finding a solution to the problem which of course is an instigation by the external forces inimical to our country.

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada

***

Manipur on Tuesday once again suspended the mobile internet services for five days following fresh protests in the State that flared up after two students were brutally murdered by suspected armed men. Scores of students on Tuesday took to streets and marched towards Chief Minister N Biren Singh’s residence, demanding justice for the victims. Manipur has been in the grip of widespread violence over the High Court’s decision to include non-tribal Meitei community in the state in the list of Scheduled Tribes (ST), which sparked ethnic clashes largely between Meitei and the tribal Kuki communities. More than 180 people have already been killed but still violence could not be stopped and govt also fell in silence.

TKR Noori, Mumbai