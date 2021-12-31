MyVoice: Views of our readers 31st December 2021

Goodbye 2021, Welcome 2022!

Since year 2020 India has faced a lot of challenges because of COVID-19 pandemic. The beginning of year 2021 was a great as on January 2 India approved both Coronavirus vaccines that is Covaxin and Covishield for emergency use in India. But as we all know good time does not last so long and on February 7 Uttarakhand met with a flood and 83 people lost their life.

The spirit and dedication of Indian is unbelievable. The marvellous performance by our players in Tokyo Olympics was a moment of happiness for each and every citizen of India. After a long wait India has won 7 medals in Olympics with 1 Gold, 2 Silver and 4 Bronze . India won a medal in hockey after 41 years which became a moment of proud because of our national game.

It is rightly said that when we Indians decided to do something then we do that at any cost. The trust of people in vaccination showed a stupendous result by achieving the milestone of 100 crore vaccination on October 21. With the combined efforts of government, frontline workers, doctors and scientist we have achieved this success.

For the first time PM Modi has called of his own decision of three farm laws and repeal all the laws for the happiness of farmers. Another reason to celebrate because after 21 years India has won the title of Miss Universe by Harnaaz Sandhu. But again Covid has came knocking our doors with it another variant Omicron and no one knows how badly it will affect our nation. Again at the end of the year we are facing the same situation as before but now over one third of the population is vaccinated and we all are ready to fight against this virus. We all are welcoming 2022 with a good move, by vaccinating for the age 15-18 and third dose for front line workers and 60 plus age. So let's welcome a new year with a new beginning and with a new plan to achieve this year.

Somya Agrawal, Ujjain

Owaisi should observe restraint



This refers to AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi's recent speech that seemed loaded with communal overtones outrightly aimed at Prime Minister Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath – warning the UP police that their actions against the community could not be forgotten; and a time would come when the police will be at the receiving of wrath by the community. It is unfortunate that Owaisi is unable to come out of his Razakar mindset as his ancestors, under the erstwhile Nizam of Hyderabad. It is despicable that he is talking in the same terms as his brother Akbaruddin, spewing venom against the government.

It will be prudent on part of Owaisi to remember that AIMIM cannot always be under the TRS patronage; and change of guard in Telangana will make it accountable for its support that the jihadi elements have been receiving in the old city of Hyderabad.

K R Parvathy, Mysuru

Stop this obsession



This obsession with a $5 trillion economy must be junked. It's one thing to set targets and another to make it an obsession. How would this help the suffering poor in the nation?. Ideally, the trickle- down effect must lift those at the bottom of the ladder out of the clutches of poverty. But as seen in the latest figure most of the wealth generated has gone into the hands of just 1% of the population. It is more important to ensure that the citizens have a reasonably prosperous and happy lives rather than salivate about become among the top nation in world economy.

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

Foreign funds imbroglio



The Ministry of Home Affairs(MHA) has refused the Missionaries Of Charity's (MoC) application for the renewal of registration under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act((FCRA) on the grounds of ''adverse inputs''. The decision to block foreign funds has sparked off a controversy and the foreign funding for MoC , a charitable organisation founded by Mother Teresa is now under suspicion. Different political parties have severely criticised the government for blocking foreign funds for MoC.

True, mushrooming of NGOs for monetary benefits has become a cause for concern. On the other hand, all NGOs do not function in the same way. It is a fact that the registration of a large number of NGOs has been cancelled over the years citing different reasons. It may be remembered that Amnesty International had to exit the country last year when its finances got choked. It must be understood that the service of NGOs are invaluable in a country where the government cannot afford to provide everything to everyone. The MoC should submit all its account books to dispel the suspicion that it has misused foreign funds. The Centre, on its part, must clarify the grounds for its actions and steer clear of controversy that it is purposely targeting minorities.

Venu G S, Kollam