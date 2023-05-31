MyVoice: Views of our readers 31st May 2023

Team effort earns CSK IPL trophy

It was not a big target for CSK. Just 171 runs in 15 overs (revised target due to rain). But GT’s Mohith Sharma’s superb bowling (3-0-36-3) made it look like a Herculean task for CSK and extended the match till the last ball. Mohith’s tight and smart bowling kept everyone to the edge of the seat throughout the 2nd innings. CSK’s score card (26, 47, 32*, 27, 19, 0, 15*) shows that team effort won the match for CSK along with smart captaincy (moves and counter moves) of MS Dhoni (in his record 250th IPL match and record 226th captaincy match). The winners CSK bagged Rs 20 crore prize money. Runners GT got Rs 13 crore.

PV Srinivas Sreelekha, Secunderabad, Telangana

Primacy of one faith at Parl inaugural



Vedic chants by priests, Ganapati homam, vermillion on the PM’s forehead, PM’s prostration before the Sengol, and blessings received by the PM from high priests of Adheenams lend a conspicuous religious touch and flavour to the event; it gave the ‘majority religion’ a special and unique place despite the constitutionally affirmed equality of religions in our secular democracy. The atmosphere was more religious than political and reeked of Hindu religious symbolism brought in for restoration of ‘India’s past glory’. The inauguration had all the trappings of Hindu revivalism which is a far cry from national rejuvenation.

G David Milton, Maruthancode, TN

A huge blow to Opposition parties



Hitting hard with harsh words to all 19 opposition parties in Hans editorial “Disrespect to Temple of democracy wrongful” (May 29) must be taken as a big blow to all of them who are aspiring severely and seriously to unseat BJP Government in coming Parliament elections. Opposition’s conglomeration can never come to realisation in view of its selfish ends rather than country’s prosperity. This pandemic is going to relapse if BJP is replaced with its political adversaries. Boycotting inaugural function remains a recorded and an unpardonable error.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad

Yasin Malik deserves no mercy



This refers to a plea by NIA seeking the death penalty for Kashmiri separatist leader and JKLF chairman Mohammad Yasin Malik as the Delhi High Court deferred the judgment to August 7. Yasin Malik is a cold-blooded killer of Kashmiri Hindu Pandit community for instigating and personally involving in the murders. He is alleged to have executed countless innocent individuals in the name of ethnic cleansing and Islamist jihad at the behest of Pakistan. He absolutely deserves no mercy for the disgusting and sickening crimes against humanity. Shedding crocodile tears, Mehbooba Mufti argued that even killers of the ex-Indian PM of India were pardoned. Such an argument in favour of Yasin pleases only Pak proxies and jihadi elements.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

Rahul Gandhi getting his calculation right

Rahul Gandhi is correct in saying that Congress will win 150 seats out of 230 seats in the upcoming Madhya Pradesh assembly elections, this year end. Karnataka results will repeat in the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections and in the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. Congress wave can be seen in the entire country because of anti incumbency wave for the ruling party BJP at the center and in the BJP-ruled states. It is predictable that Congress will sweep the upcoming assembly polls as well as the Lok Sabha polls. Madhya Pradesh is witnessing huge Congress wave because of anti people policies by the incumbent BJP government.

V Bhagirath Kumar, Kukatpally, Hyderabad

Are women safe under Modi-led govt

The protesting wrestlers were detained by the Delhi Police on May 28 after they breached the security cordon while trying to move towards the new Parliament building. They have accused BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment and have been protesting against him for the past four months. They were forcibly removed from the protest site on Sunday. The Modi government had launched the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ campaign with fanfare, but has done nothing substantial to make women feel safe in the country. Is it only a slogan or would the government finally take some steps in this regard?

Jahangir Ali, Maharashtra