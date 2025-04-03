MyVoice: Views of our readers 3rd Apr 2025

When liberation incites a war

The world is anxiously watching for the rollout of Trump’s self-proclaimed ‘Liberation Day’ tariffs’. The American people are also no less anxious to see the future consequences that follow the D-Day. Generally, liberation follows war. But here a trade war is expected to follow the so-called liberation. The world trade is destined to have a jolt that might be bigger than that occurred due to pandemic. It will disrupt the supply chain and make the inflation worse more in USA than in other countries. Trump thinks that he is making better business deals for his country, but, actually, he is gambling. His predictions may go wrong to the dismay of his own country.

Dr DVG Sankara Rao, Vizianagaram

Waqf Act set to see stormy debates

The conflict between Centre and the Muslim organisations is increasing day by day as the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), an important organisation representing Muslims in India, said on Wednesday that they would challenge the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in court, calling it a “black law” that threatens the rights of of the community. AIMPLB member Md Adeeb claimed it is an attempt to seize the properties of the Muslim community and the fight against the bill had just begun to save the country because the proposed law endangers the very fabric of India. The board members also hinted at nationwide protests. It doesn’t augur well.

Bhagwan Thadani, Mumbai

***

After the formation of the JPC panel and the opposition parties requesting more time, the contentious Waqf (Amendment) Bill was finally tabled in the Lok Sabha by the NDA government on April 2, 2025. The bill received support from various Christian organizations and Muslim boards, who also highlighted the illegal claims and mismanagement of properties and funds by Waqf boards nationwide. This amendment aims to reform the governance and modernize the management of Waqf properties, bringing greater transparency and addressing the administrative challenges that have plagued the system.

N S K Prasad, Hyderabad

***

The negative narration on Waqf Amendment Bill by the opposition is getting dismantled, as Parliament discusses the Bill. The Bill would usher in transparency and accountability in Waqf which is covertly annexing properties of others illegally because no questions could be asked on the legality of these acts – even by the courts of law. There is a sense of jubilation already in several parts of the country on the amendments to be brought in Waqf Act that would help the have-nots in the Muslim community to live with dignity.

K R Venkata Narasimhan, Madurai

***

Despite the strategy by INDIA bloc leaders to oppose tooth and nail the Waqf Amendment Bill, 2024 in the Lok Sabha during the debate by putting their viewpoints, there is no doubt that it is going to be a stormy affair even as the government’s determination to see the bill gets passed after its support from secular allies TDP, JD(U) and LJP. Despite the transparent legislative process, INDIA bloc and AIMIM chose to protest by misleading the Muslim community into believing that their rights were under threat. The opposition bloc’s description of the bill as unconstitutional and anti-Muslim is absurd because judicial review is a basic doctrine in a democracy and Waqf Act is not above law to seek immunity from judicial review.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad