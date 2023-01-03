MyVoice: Views of our readers 3rd January 2023

Ill-prepared step, yet govt gets a breather

That Supreme Court upholding the government's radical step of note ban is a breather for the central government. Though there won't be any effect even if it were declared illegal, as the note ban is a closed chapter for long now. The government's act would have remained an illegal and illogical act in the history, had it been declared otherwise. The minority judgement has wronged the decision anyway as parliament was not taken into confidence prior to the decision. The sudden declaration of demonetisation by the Prime Minister in 2016 had left the informal economy in lurch and its objectives of containing black money were not attained. Whatever the legal position of rationale, it would remain an ill-prepared drastic step in the annals of Indian history.

Dr DVG Sankararao, Vizianagaram

Forcing rivals, media to fall in line



This refers to your edit on the overreach of the executive which is threatening the entire edifice of a democratic India. Earlier, governments may have had their faults, but nobody went after its critics, calling them anti-nationals as the present government has done. The recent spat between the executive and the judiciary has done much harm to the nation, and the issues have not yet been sorted out. The press which was supposed to be the fourth pillar of democracy has been beaten out of shape. Withholding advertisement from newspapers critical to it has become a new trend in India in order to get the editorial policy in line. Another frightening aspect of the government is that it has created a kind of a militia made up of its supporters who are capable of going to any extent to protect the government. The media is in grave danger of losing its reliability and integrity in broadcasting news and information. Once the public loses its trust, it will be hard if not impossible to regain it.

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

Regulation of rallies need of the hour



The Kandukuru incident followed by Guntur stampede should open the eyes of all political leaders of all hues to plan their rallies properly and they should be few and far instead of having one at the drop of a hat. Just by giving away a few lakhs of rupees, be it by PM, or CM or ex CM as ex-gratia, cannot bring back the lives of those energetic youth who died leaving their families with life long misery and suffering. It is a fact that no compensation can substitute the loss of life. Loss of life and limb irrespective of which party he or she is allying with does cause agony to one and all. Rallies are now being held in narrow and small places so that for a camera it gives an impression that they are hugely attended meetings. It's high time we end these dramas and rallies should be permitted only after ascertaining the safety measures and adequate arrangements are made for the smooth conduct of the same.

D Nagarjuna, Hyderabad

Time for Pakistan to act humanely



India has asked Pakistan to fast-track release and repatriation of 631 Indian fishermen and two Indian civilians who have completed their sentence and are still in Pakistan jails. India is committed to address "all humanitarian matters, including those pertaining to prisoners" with Pakistan, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement after New Delhi and Islamabad exchanged lists of prisoners with the 2008 Agreement on Consular Access, under which the exchange takes place every year. The government has called for early release and repatriation of civilian prisoners, missing Indian defence personnel, and fishermen along with their boats, from Pakistan's custody. The repatriation will lend a humanitarian healing touch.

Akhila Gopalan, Mumbai

Swachhata drive effects behaviour changes



Wet and dry waste is produced a lot due to rapid urbanization, lifestyle changes, and other reasons in the country. In villages also, waste is generated in high quantities creating problems for human beings as well as the environment. Under Swachh Bharath Mission (G) Phase-II central and state governments have been focusing on making villages open defecation free. There is a need to take care of source segregation at the household level. Some states like Telangana are implementing it effectively. Others need to follow suit to improve solid and liquid waste management activities. Governments should promote effective implementation of Swachh Bharat Mission activities and make it a people's movement. Finally these are not an asset creation programmes, rather behavior change activities. So, people should follow Swachhata activities for their health benefits as well as environmental protection.

A S Kumar, Hyderabad