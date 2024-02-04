MyVoice: Views of our readers 4th February 2024

Congress attitude quite dismaying

It refers to "Cong believes in Thodo not Jodo." Mamata Banerjee has hit the Congress where it hurts them most, one of the Gandhi family members. Considering her closeness with Sonia Gandhi this latest salvo is indeed surprising. Maybe she felt restless after witnessing the growing proximity of Congress with the Left. The way INDIA bloc is crumbling is sad for the opposition and its convener Mallikarjun Kharge should have been more proactive to stop the slide and take lead in seat sharing discussions. Mamata Banerjee's claim that Congress on its own will not be able to win even 40 seats may or may not come true but one thing is certain that today is not the era of late Indira Gandhi who swayed voters through her sheer charisma. Rather, today's Congress is fighting to remain relevant in India's politics. So, a more humble and accommodative approach will help their cause, if they are really serious in dethroning Modi from power.

–Bal Govind, Noida

***

The writer V.Ramu Sarma has correctly come out with the naked truth that Congress party today finds itself in a completely different universe than in Indira Gandhi's time. Today Congress cuts a sorry figure in almost every state due to Rahul Gandhi's faulty policies which aim at dividing people rather than instill confidence in them to go together. The yatra will yield nothing. Further, after the bickering over consecration of Ram Lalla by playing divisive politics, INDI block began to crumble like a house of cards because Rahul Gandhi is trying to gain supremacy over others. He is trying to create an impression that only Congress as a natural opposition can take on BJP. Not leaving at that, his statement that regional parties are there to lend assistance only irked and provoked strong regional parties like TMC, Nitish and Kejriwal to go separately, with Mamata Banerjee passing an apt remark that Congress always believes in 'Thodo not Jodo'. Notwithstanding the fact that INDI bloc lost all credibility in the eyes of majority after their boycot of consecration ceremony at Ayodhya

–K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

***

The Congress is continuing in its blind and directionless walk that almost helped it reach the cliff, with no way ahead - except to plunge into the abyss of political oblivion. The ‘Jodo and nyay’ yatra by Rahul Gandhi, must be more in terms of uniting his own party that is in a dismal disarray, having become an untouchable for its own political allies in the INDI Alliance. The divisive and blatant anti-national agenda being played out by the Congress with a clear focus on minority appeasement will not take the party any further at the cost of ignoring the interests of majority Hindu community that it ignored for so long. The country has been watching the anti-national side of the Congress when it pleads to revoke Article 370 that suits the Pak political proxies in the Kashmir Valley; and bonhomie with China, at the same tame blaming India for ignoring the systematic inclusions of the China. The Vyasji’s cellar in Gyanvapi is now open to public as pooja is going on there, which was shut for no reason by the then Samajwadi government of Mulayam Singh Yadav in 1993. The Masjid Committee is yet to reconcile to these developments as AIMIM is swearing on the Places of Worship (Amendment) Act, 1991; while the Muslim community knows full well that the pre-existing temples were demolished to build masjids there – in the same breath the community claims that such a structure is unfit to offer ‘namaz’. This is a glorious chance for the community to hand over these disputed structures to the Hindus, without a judicial arbitration coming in the way of promoting religious harmony and brotherhood that the Muslim community often quotes ‘The Ganga- Jamuni Tehzeeb’ to prove and justify its point in political debates.

–K R Parvathy, Mysuru

***

It is very disappointing to note that the Supreme Court has refused to stay the Varanasi court's decision allowing a court-monitored survey of Gyanvapi mosque adjoining the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple in Mathura on an oral plea by the Muslim side and asked them to challenge the order by way of an appeal.

To prevent unnecessary litigation Parliament enacted the Places of Worship Act when P V Narasimha Rao was the Prime Minister. The status of all other places of worship including those at Varanasi and Mathura was frozen by it. Now the latest order has raised apprehension about a possible attempt to bypass the Act which specifically prohibits the "conversions of any place of worship". The Act makes only one exemption for Ram Janmabhoomi.

The court gave order previously for Gyanvapi complex on the pretext that a Siva linga had been found in the tank, but it is not proved that it is Shiva linga. Now the petitioners claim that Kalash and a pinnacle on the top of the building that exemplifies Hindu architectural style which is not present on any Islamic structure. They claim that image of Sheshnag is on the wall of current structure. But the fact is in olden days, especially in Mughal era, the Mughal kings constructed mosques and other monuments keeping in view of Hindu-Muslim style of architecture. You rightly said that Congress Party and Samajwadi party are maintaining stoic silence because of appeasement politics. The Supreme Court should follow the Places of Worship Act.

Mamata Banerjee comment that Congress believes in 'Thodo not Jodo' is not correct. Mamata Banerjee is not ready to offer any Lok Sabha seats to Congress in West Bengal, which is not correct. She is afraid about Congress that is holding a good position in Bengal. Didi should be liberal and offer at least eight seats to Congress, then only INDIA bloc unity will prevail.

– Zakir Hussain, Kazipet

Interim budget: Not a common man's

The interim budget is not highly exceptional. Finance Miniser Nirmala Sitharaman was saying that she totally resisted populist measures. Certainly to say, it is not a common man's budget. Conspicuously missing measures especially for senior citizens are: non-restoration of railway concessions and hiking of minimum pension to the retirees under EPS-95 scheme. Empowerment of young, poor, women and farmers - four pillars of developed India (how and where) as newly formulated by PM Narendra Modi - is like building castles in the air. We have not seen such scene so far. Oxfam International in its recent study revealed that poverty is increasing in India and corruption is mounting to new heights. Political maneuvering grossly spoiling the Indian culture and harmony which are making its roots into nether world. How one can expect development of economic health of common man? Showing rosy pictures in budgets cannot satiate the hunger.

–N Ramalakshmi,

Secunderabad

***

The confidence of the ruling party that it will win the upcoming Lok Sabha elections is clearly reflected in the interim budget. Fiscal deficit reduction and an increase in capital expenditure cannot be achieved without a rise in revenue earnings. Unfortunately, the budget offers nothing for farmers and middle-class citizens. It does not seem very realistic. It is hard to believe that there has been a 50 per cent increase in the average real income of the people. Though the full budget will be presented after the Lok Sabha elections and formation of the new government at the Centre, the interim budget drops enough hint of the areas that will be in focus in future. Thus, there is a right mix of aspirations and equipment. This is a very stable approach.

– Jahangir Ali, Mumbai

***

Every section of society has its own expectations from the union budget. To present a budget which pleases everybody is indeed an impossible task. At the most, a broadly agreeable exercise is what every FM tries to achieve & present. If there are hits & highlights, there are misses too. Factors such as global economic outlook, internal economic scenarios vis-a-vis growth trajectories, rupee's movement in relation to global currencies, especially the US $, vicissitudes of monsoon, agricultural & industrial production & other vital parameters of the economy have to be factored in. In an election year, the challenges and pressures are all the more. The impetus proposed for the infrastructural sector with a whopping outlay is indeed welcome. Interest-free loan for 50 years for the youth and to the states are highlights which can't be missed. The health sector employees like Asha & Anganwadi are benefitted. The promise to continue the reform agenda on return to power is another ray of hope for a Viksit Bharat. The boost given to tourism by improving connectivity thru the upgradation of railway network by developing and upgrading 3 corridors and converting rail bodies in line with the Vande Bharat models are sure indicators of a budget presented with some definite vision on the anvil. Interest-free loans, policy measures to address the Annadata and raise their incomes could have been thought of. Some additional relief to the salaried class in the form of rise in the standard exemption limit was expected but somehow it was left unaddressed.

– N R Raghuram Hyderabad

A bold decision by Vijay to plunge into politics

The politics of Tamil Nadu are always regional party-centric and, therefore, it is not a surprise that actor Vijay too plunged into politics by floating Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). I think there is no space for yet another regional party in TN, yet actor Vijay has decided to fish in the not so troubled waters. Does he enjoy the stature of veterans like Rajnikant and Kamal Hasan? Where both these thespians "failed", Vijay wants to succeed. It is, therefore, a bold decision but Vijay has to swim harder than all his predecessors for success. With age on his side, he could and should patiently wait for his turn in power politics instead of rushing through and plan his strategies accordingly because he has two regional satraps in the ruling DMK and the AIADMK to contend with. On the other hand, the BJP too is taking long strides and building up tempo on Hindutva after successfully completing the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya. Generally, where there is a multi-cornered contest, things are easy for the ruling party in retaining power as the anti-incumbency vote would get split. Therefore, I think that only a miracle could catapult actor Vijay to power in 2026.

–Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada

***

The decision of Tamil actor Vijay floating a new party in order to contest in 2026 assembly elections is an unwise move. The earlier examples of his predecessors starting parties and failing should serve as an eye-opener to him. Is he a bigger star than Kamal Hasan? He also started a party with much fanfare. He was trounced in the elections and his party ended up as a big cipher. After the ignominious defeat in the polls, he keeps low. Late Vijayakant also started a party and he tasted success in his initial attempt and joined hands with AIIDMK. He failed to sustain the party, and in the subsequent elections, the party and its chief were routed and his party almost turned inactive. He passed away as a dejected man. Rajinikant with fabulous stardom and thousands of fan clubs behind him attempted to start a political party of his own and at the eleventh hour he took a pragmatic decision not to start a party. Stars twinkle when they appear on the screen and fade away the moment they are off the silver screen. Hope Vijay bids good bye to this venture and remains a shrewd a man or else he will regret.

–Rama Krishna M, Kakinada

***

Politics and political affairs is becoming the lucrative profession these days that inspires especially the youth to take participate in the political activity. From Raghav Chadha, Hardik Patel, Aditya Thackeray, Tejasvi Surya and others are contributing to democracy. The current situation of political turmoil in the states has created space for new members to join the politics. Highest paid actor of Tamil cinema Vijay seeks to contest elections to provide selfless, transparent and corruption-free governance. India has a large youth population. Having more young leaders in the country will give a whole new perspective to the Indian political scenario. Continuing the legacy of their seniors with their youthful energy and unique approach will make India a better nation.

–Dimple Wadhawan, Kanpur Nagar

Millets are turning cost-prohibitive

Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi had gone on record appealing to people to shift from their rice-consuming habits to consumption of millets as they are rich in nutrition and high in fibre content. What is more, it also can solve food crisis and help change climate resilience .The UN also declared the past year 2023 as the IYM (International Millets Year). But all enthusiasm is evaporated in no time upon learning that the selling price of a kilogram of any type of millets in the market is as high as any amount ranging above a minimum amount of Rs 110, which is almost the double of our simultaneous staple food item of rice. For a common man, it becomes prohibitive to spend such Rs 110 for a kg on a staple food item. Add to this, the commensurate rise in the prices of the other common food items such as vegetables, cooking oils, pulses etc. In order to popularise the consumption of millets, at least to start with as an initial motivational gesture, it is suggested that the price of millets may be reviewed and revised downwards by the authorities concerned so as to sustain in a competitive economy. Such measure definitely encourages more and more consumers to change their dietary pattern turn towards consumption of millets.

– Seshagiri Row Karry, Hyderabad

Superb show by Yashasvi Jaiswal

New Indian test opener Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a terrific double century that included 19 fours and seven 6's that placed India in a good position to win the second test in Visakhapatnam. Jaiswal played superb innings as an opener in the first test, first innings, but he missed his maiden century by a small margin, but in the second test he made his maiden double century that is to be applauded by one and all. Jaiswal have bright chances to win the man of the match in the second test where the hosts India is leading upon the visitors England. Jaiswal proved that he can open the innings for India in the test matches and by looking at the strike rate it is evident that he can also open the innings for India in the one day internationals. Let us all wish that India will win the second test and equalise the five match test series after the great efforts by the new flamboyant left handed opener Jaiswal.

–V Bhagirath Kumar, Hyderabad

***

Jai Jai-swal for smashing a herculean magnificent double century (209 runs in 290 balls). He stood like a rock to dare the cascading waves from the English bowlers. He is just the 4th Indian left hander to score a test double (after Kambli, Ganguly and Gambhir). Also the 3rd youngest Indian to achieve so, the youngest being Vinod Kambli (at 21 years 35 days). Polly Umrigar was the first Indian to score a test double century in 1955 Vs. NZ. James Anderson's 3 for 47 brought England back into the game. Bashir and Ahmed too got 3 wickets each. India finished its 1st innings with 396 runs. Crawley's 76 in just 78 balls gave an excellent start to England. England were 134 for 3 and were moving cautiously forward (on day 2, session 2). Thanks to Yashasvi Jaiswal and Crawley, the test is interestingly poised. Another suspense thriller test match is on the cards.

–PV Srinivas Nivriti, Secunderabad

Precious lives being lost to exam stress

In a shocking incident, a JEE aspirant from Kota, Rajasthan, committed suicide just days ahead of the exam. The year 2023 already witnessed many student aspirants committing suicide in Kota due to exam pressure and the latest tragedy yet again pinpoints to how entrance exams are causing severe mental agony, panic and pressure among young students. The suicide cases occurring in Kota and elsewhere in the country point to how much mental tension students experience and also expose certain flaws in the exam system and the societal beliefs prevalent which focusses only on marks, passes, ranks and success. It is high time that the ministry of education in the states and at the centre take the matter seriously, and take suitable measures so as our young students do not take such harsh decisions just in the name of exams and the way in which it is conducted. Parents and teachers have to inculcate in children the mentality to face problems with courage and will power, and to face challenges in a bold manner. They have to be taught to accept failures and learn lessons from it. They have to be taught to take failures as lessons that teach them to learn and attain success in their life. Suicides are not at all a solution. Let our youngsters understand that life is not just exams, marks and ranks but it is something more than that. Parents and teachers can play a vital role in shaping and guiding the youngsters. Let them also understand that other than the conventional professional careers - engineering and medicine - there are hundreds of courses which have very good scope for the younger generation and which aptly suits their interest and capability. Career counseling should be made part of school education.

–M Pradyu, Kannur

BRS should learn to act responsibly

The battle of words between the ruling Congress party and the present opposition BRS in the state is, perhaps, being taken personally by both the sides, literally hurling stones against each other. While the Congress repeatedly states that they are only 'Praja Sevakulu,' the BRS should be mature enough to give some time to the new incumbent party to settle down without making provocative statements against the ruling party. Of course, this is certainly difficult for them having ruled the state for a decade with their ideologies and philosophies. But then, they have to realise that they were thrown out of power by the voters in the recent elections and, accordingly, they have to play the role of a responsible opposition in the state. Mere interrupting in the assembly by stating that they are extremely intelligent is no good at least now and the ruling Congress party will naturally automatically try to nip such allegations in the bud itself with an aggressive CM Revanth Reddy at the helm of affairs.

–Katuru Durga Prasad Rao, Hyderabad