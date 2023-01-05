MyVoice: Views of our readers 4th January 2023

Nationalisation vow by KCR a flawed move

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao in his grandiose policy decisions said that if the BRS is voted to power in the country, he would adopt a policy of nationalisation instead of privatisation, unlike the Modi government, and make available free electricity to farmers all over the country. KCR said the BRS government would buy back such assets privatised under the present regime in the country, even if it meant incurring in losses. But, the truth remains that the perennially loss-making public sector units are being improved by privatisation. The Left parties too echoed similar sentiments to continue with those loss-making units that showed lack of vision and clarity on the part of KCR, in charting out a long-term vision for the country.

K R Parvathy, Mysuru

BRS won't make any headway in AP

The BRS chief KCR, who once gave the call "Bhaago Andhra wale" to chase away Andhraites from Telangana and likened Andhra biryani to cow-dung, is now appealing to leaders and voters in Andhra Pradesh to support his new enterprise. The regional conflict phase till the 2014 bifurcation is still fresh in public memory. With the aim of expanding party activities outside his mainstay, KCR has his immediate focus on the four neighbour states: Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Odisha. For Karnataka, KCR joined hands with JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy. But he has to go it alone in Andhra Pradesh as no party in AP will align with BRS because of the strong anti-Andhra sentiment, and unsavory remarks against the region, its culture, and people, provoked by KCR during his rabble-rousing days. Also, BRS lacks an electoral base outside Telangana, a formidable challenge for the party supremo wanting to make an impact in the 2024 elections, just 15 months away. KCR's political exercise may end up in wasting time and resources.

N Sadhasiva Reddy, Bengaluru

A big slap in the face of Modi govt

Readers have vented out their opinions on lawful, unlawful and abrupt overnight decision of the Central government on demonetisation with a view to unearthing the total black money. But it did not serve purpose in full as expected. More than two hundred aged persons in the huge crowd died on the steps of banks. Govt has right to implement any programme it deems fit. But it should be done with the consent of the Parliament and through an enactment. Four apex court judges were in agreement with the procedure adopted for demonetisation. The dissenting judge, justice Nagaratna who is next in line to become CJI, opposed the way of Union's unilateral decision without any discussion in the highest houses of the country which is much against democratic norms. The full bench clarified that the demonetisation act cannot be reversed as six years have already passed into history. Majority decision is acceptable though it is harmful and ethically intangible at times like in demonitisation case.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad

II

Apropos to "DeMon upheld, but has it served purpose." The ruling party says it's history and celebrates clean chit from SC on the Demon process which also got them rich political dividend when the PM used it to campaign in UP in 2017 assembly elections. However, the same "Demon" just overnight killed thousands of poor small traders across India and since then never got rebirth until now. On the contrary, the rich traders have not only survived but are thriving in cash transactions and political parties including BJP still can receive anonymous cash donations of Rs 20,000 and are silent on EC's proposal to reduce it to Rs 2,000. Kudos one judge who gave the government a big slap, not on wrist as claimed by former FM Chidambaram.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

Why old age homes are increasing

The fast coming up of old age homes with the aim of helping senior citizens is an indication of our younger generation intolerance to live with their own parents and near and dear aged citizens. The people in the present days are not able to accommodate with their own genre. The people are willing to go to any extent (to spend money) and admit them in the old age homes. This basic point is well taken by the organisers of old age homes and they charge heavily and exploit in many ways These homes do not have proper identity leave alone the registration of old age homes. A strong message has to go deep into our present generation minds that they have to take responsibility of protecting and safeguarding their parents lives.

V Vijaya Kumar, Hyderabad

No refund, money will be adjusted in future bills: BESCOM

Bengaluru: Utility officials clarified that there would be no refund and that the money would instead be adjusted toward the monthly electricity bills a day after Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) announced that 37 paise per unit would be readjusted or refunded in the power bills over the next three months in response to the overall decrease in fuel and power-purchase costs from July to September of this year.

A household of four or five using 200 to 300 units per month will save between Rs 150 and Rs 200 as a result of the modification, they claimed. " They will save that much money over the next three months because we will only be charging six paise per unit," said the officials.

An engineer for Bescom explained the tariff and the deduction of 37 paise per unit, stating that the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) had ordered in September that fuel cost adjustment charges (FAC) be collected at an additional rate of 43 paise per unit starting on October 1, 2022, for a period of six months. "We (Bescom) were instructed to collect an additional 43 paise per unit for the six-month period from October 2022 to March 2023 because the FAC is changed once every six months. We have lowered this increase by 37 paise per unit due to the drop in the FAC during this quarter," the engineer added.

Bescom will only charge six paise more per unit and will drop the additional 37 paise, even though it has already increased customer prices by 43 paise per unit over the last three months.

"Instead of charging 43 paise more every unit, the FAC will now be collected over the course of the next three months at a rate of six paise extra per unit. Over the following three months, through March 2023, this will be reflected in the monthly electricity bills," the engineer explained.