MyVoice: Views of our readers 4th July 2022

Befitting honour for Alluri

It's a commendable gesture from the government that the Prime Minister is going to unveil the statue of Alluri Sitharama Raju, who fought against exploitation of Britishers in 1920s, to mark his 125th birth anniversary celebrations near his hometown, Bhimavaram of Andhra Pradesh. It's appropriate for the occasion of Azaadi ka Amruth Mahotsav to identify and revere the sacrifices of unsung heroes of independence movement across the country. It's said in one biography of Sitharama Raju that his mother was denied family pension for freedom fighter's family members by the then government of post independence citing that he was not eligible for the criteria to be called a freedom fighter. What an irony! No sacrifice of any patriot should go unnoticed.

Dr DVG Sankararao, Vizianagaram

KCR's antagonism toward PM not wise

KCR is behaving indifferently and that is not expected from the Chief Minister of a State. The Chief Minister praised PM Modi on demonetisation when the entire country was opposing it, and even during the farmers' strike he kept silent for 16 months in support of the farm laws. The sudden change in attitude causes a semblance of doubt about his capacity as a Chief Minister of a state. Both Mamata and Stalin are finding it convenient to move around the Prime Minister, when Modi visits the two states. Instead of indulging in a poster war insulting each other both the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister should have concentrated on discussing the burning issues before the nation. It is time to discuss something concrete on state issues instead of making it a prestige issue to ignore the PM. KCR should have highlighted the State issues for the PM to respond.

C K Subramaniam Iyer, Trichy

II

Unless politics becomes a serious aspect for politicians and political parties, it loses the very essence for which it is meant for. Nation building, in addition to addressing the concerns and expectations of people, must take the prime preference, in the context of united India, in which regional considerations, language and political affiliation will pale into oblivion. The two-day national executive meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party must be viewed in this perspective, in an attempt to rededicate more in terms of equitable social order in all gamut of life which must serve as role model for others to imbibe and implement the missed out aspects, whether wilfully or otherwise. Telangana state as a host to this great event must fulfil its expected role. Any antagonism by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, in this regard will definitely be viewed as a diminishing stature on part, that may prove counterproductive to his political ambitions in Telangana.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

Vice-Prez poll not so debatable an issue

Capt Amarinder Singh, former Chief Minister who left Congress and founded the Punjab Lok Congress is likely the Vice Presidential candidate on priority among many probables including the existing incumbent Venkaiah Naidu. Whoever may be the person in that chair, his role is limited to conducting proceedings in Council of States (Rajya Sabha) as its Ex-officio Chairman during sessions and takes over the office of President when it is a vacant on any reason. It is not a curious and serious matter debatable as in the case of Presidential nominees.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

Ease norms on take home pay

The salient features of the New Labour Laws applicable from July 1 are: Employees have option to work 8 hours or 9 hours or 12 hours per day; Those who work for 8 hours have one day weekly holiday; Those who work 9 hours a day have 2 days weekly holidays; Those who work for 12 days have 3 days weekly holidays. Employees will get 50% take home pay. 50% will be credited to Provident Fund Account. All the amounts payable to the resigned or dismissed employee should be paid within 2 days of resignation or dismissal. 50% take home pay is not acceptable is not adequate to manage the house hold expenses, that too during high inflation coupled with pandemic.

KL Rao, Pune

Hyd comedians cold to reality show

The new comedy show 'India's Laughter Champion' in place of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' is liked by the Indian viewers. But to my utter surprise there is no representation by the comedians from Hyderabad city. Actually, Hyderabad has produced so many comedians in the past, the Hyderabadi lingo was very attractive to the people. Hope our Hyderabadi comedians will try to participate in the comedy shows and bring the laurel to Hyderabadis.

Syed Nissar Mehdi, Hyderabad